Wing Maxx of Kingsland

228 Kings Bay Road

Kingsland, GA 31558

Popular Items

20 Wings $26.17+tax
#2 Large Wing Plate $16.36+tax
#8 Wing Meal Deal $9.35+tax

Combos

#1 Tender Plate $12.62+tax

$13.50

4 or 6 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll & a 20oz. drink.

#2 Large Wing Plate $16.36+tax

$17.50

10 wings tossed in 1 tossin sauce, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.

#3 Tender & Wing Combo $14.72+tax

$15.75

3 fresh homestyle tenders, 4 wings tossed in one of our tossing sauces, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.

#4 Tender Sandwich $11.68+tax

$12.50

3 of our fresh homestyle tenders on a hot toasted bun garnished with pickles and mayo with 2 homemade sides & a 20oz drink.

#5 Maxx Wrap Combo $11.68+tax

$12.50

3 fresh homestyle tenders grilled or fried and our superfood side salad wrapped in a flour tortilla with 1 homemade side & a 20oz drink.

#6 Veggie Plate $9.35+tax

$10.00

3 homemade sides of your choice, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink

Maxx Meal Deals

#7 Tender Meal Deal $8.41+tax

$9.00

3 fresh homestyle tenders, seasoned crinkle fries, & a hot buttered yeast roll.

#8 Wing Meal Deal $9.35+tax

$10.00

5 maxx wings tossed in your choice of tossing sauce, seasoned crinkle fries & a hot buttered yeast roll.

#9 Snackers Meal Deal $8.41+tax

$9.00

2 hot buttered yeast rolls cut in half and filled with a fresh homestyle tender, pickles, and mayo with a side of hot seasoned crinkle fries.

#10 Tender Sandwich Meal Deal $8.41+tax

$9.00

3 of our fresh homestyle tenders on a hot toasted bun with pickles and mayo & a side of hot seasoned crinkled fries.

#11 Boneless Wing Meal Deal $8.41+tax

$9.00

5 all white-meat, juicy boneless wings, tossed in your choice of tossing sauce, with seasoned crinkle fries and a hot buttered yeast roll.

#12 Kids Meal $6.54+tax

$7.00

Family Meals

Small Family Meal $21.03+tax

$22.50

10 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 regular size homemade sides & 2 hot buttered yeast roll. (serves 2+)

Medium Family Meal $34.58+tax

$37.00

16 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 large size homemade sides & 4 hot buttered yeast roll. (serves 4+)

Large Family Meal $48.60+tax

$52.00

24 fresh homestyle tenders, 3 large homemade sides & 6 hot buttered yeast roll. (serves 6+)

Tenders & Wings

5 Wings $7.94+tax

$8.50

10 Wings $14.72+tax

$15.75

20 Wings $26.17+tax

$28.00

5 Boneless Wings

$7.25

10 Boneless Wings

$13.25

20 Boneless Wings

$24.00

5 Tenders $7.48+tax

$8.00

10 Tenders $14.72+tax

$15.75

20 Tenders $26.17+tax

$28.00

Tender Sandwich $5.79+tax

$6.25

Tender Snacker $2.78+tax

$3.00

Tender Wrap $6.02+tax

$6.50

Platter

$2.00

Homemade Sides

Single Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Single Cole Slaw

$3.00

Single Green Beans

$3.00

Single Celery Carrots

$4.00

Single Apple Turnover

$4.00

Single Yeast Rolls

$1.50

Single Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Single Super Food Side

$4.00

Single Fried Okra

$4.00

Single Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Single Banana Puddings

$3.00

Cookie

$1.50

Roll

$1.50

Family Crinkle Fries

$8.00

Family Cole Slaw

$8.00

Family Green Beans

$8.00

Family Celery Carrots

$9.00

Family Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Family Super Food Side

$9.00

Family Fried Okra

$9.00

Family Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Family Banana Puddings

$8.00

Homemade Sauces

We make all of our delicious Tossin' & Dippin' Sauces in house daily. Add one to any meal to Maxx out the flavor.

Inferno Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Medium Sauce

$0.50

Hot Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sweet & Spicy Asian Sauce

$0.50

Parm Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Maxx Signature Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Bowl Sauce

$2.00

Pickles

$0.50

Lp Sprinkles

$0.50

Season Salt Cup

$0.50

Party Size

100 Tenders

$125.00

50 Tenders

$69.00

25 Tenders

$35.00

12 Snackers

$33.00

10 Wrap Pinwheels

$60.00

6 Wrap Pinwheels

$36.00

100 Wings

$129.00

50 Wings

$71.75

50 Wings & 25 Tenders

$99.00

Crinkle Fries Pan

$25.00

Mac & Cheese Pan

$33.00

Cole Slaw Pan

$33.00

Green Beans Pan

$28.00

Fried Okra Pan

$33.00

*Banana Pudding Pan

$40.00

*Celery & Carrots Pan

$40.00

*Sweet Potato Fries Pan

$40.00

*Super Food Side Salad Pan

$40.00

*16 Apple Turnovers

$40.00

20 Yeast Rolls

$22.00

Platter

$3.00

Small Platter

$2.50

Regular 20oz

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.00

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.00

20oz Half & Half Tea

$2.00

20oz Coke

$2.00

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00

20oz Lemonade

$2.00

20oz Arnold Palmer

$2.00

20oz Pibb Extra

$2.00

20oz Hi-C

$2.00

Large 32oz

32oz Sweet Tea

$2.50

32oz Unsweet Tea

$2.50

32oz Half & Half Tea

$2.50

32oz Coke

$2.50

32oz Diet Coke

$2.50

32oz Sprite

$2.50

32oz Pibb Extra

$2.50

32oz Lemonade

$2.50

32oz Hi-C

$2.50

32oz Water

$0.75

32oz Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Gallon of Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Half & Half Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
We are more than just a drive-thru restaurant, Wing Maxx is like a family that respects everyone who eats at our establishment. We realize that friendly service is just as important as delicious food.

228 Kings Bay Road, Kingsland, GA 31558

