Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Southern
American

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee

47 Reviews

$

100 Scott Rd

Eatonton, GA 31024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

#1 Tender Plate $12.50+tax
#8 Wing Meal Deal $9.26+tax
#2 Large Wing Plate $16.20+tax

FOOD

Combos

#1 Tender Plate $12.50+tax

#1 Tender Plate $12.50+tax

$13.50

4 or 6 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll & a 20oz. drink.

#2 Large Wing Plate $16.20+tax

#2 Large Wing Plate $16.20+tax

$17.50

10 wings tossed in 1 tossin sauce, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.

#3 Tender & Wing Combo $14.59+tax

#3 Tender & Wing Combo $14.59+tax

$15.75

3 fresh homestyle tenders, 4 wings tossed in one of our tossing sauces, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.

#4 Tender Sandwich $11.58+tax

#4 Tender Sandwich $11.58+tax

$12.50

3 of our fresh homestyle tenders on a hot toasted bun garnished with pickles and mayo with 2 homemade sides & a 20oz drink.

#5 Maxx Wrap Combo $11.58+tax

#5 Maxx Wrap Combo $11.58+tax

$12.50

3 fresh homestyle tenders grilled or fried and our superfood side salad wrapped in a flour tortilla with 1 homemade side & a 20oz drink.

#6 Veggie Plate $9.26+tax

#6 Veggie Plate $9.26+tax

$10.00

3 homemade sides of your choice, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink

Maxx Meal Deals

#7 Tender Meal Deal $8.34+tax

#7 Tender Meal Deal $8.34+tax

$9.00

3 fresh homestyle tenders, seasoned crinkle fries, & a hot buttered yeast roll.

#8 Wing Meal Deal $9.26+tax

#8 Wing Meal Deal $9.26+tax

$10.00

5 maxx wings tossed in your choice of tossing sauce, seasoned crinkle fries & a hot buttered yeast roll.

#9 Snackers Meal Deal $8.34+tax

#9 Snackers Meal Deal $8.34+tax

$9.00

2 hot buttered yeast rolls cut in half and filled with a fresh homestyle tender, pickles, and mayo with a side of hot seasoned crinkle fries.

#10 Tender Sandwich Meal Deal $8.34+tax

#10 Tender Sandwich Meal Deal $8.34+tax

$9.00

3 of our fresh homestyle tenders on a hot toasted bun with pickles and mayo & a side of hot seasoned crinkled fries.

#11 Boneless Wing Meal Deal $8.34+tax

#11 Boneless Wing Meal Deal $8.34+tax

$9.00

5 all white-meat, juicy boneless wings, tossed in your choice of tossing sauce, with seasoned crinkle fries and a hot buttered yeast roll.

Family & Kids

Small Family Meal $20.84+tax

$22.50

10 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 regular size homemade sides & 2 hot buttered yeast roll. (serves 2+)

Medium Family Meal $34.62+tax

$37.00

16 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 large size homemade sides & 4 hot buttered yeast roll. (serves 4+)

Large Family Meal $48.14+tax

$52.00

24 fresh homestyle tenders, 3 large homemade sides & 6 hot buttered yeast roll. (serves 6+)

Kids Meal $6.48+tax

Kids Meal $6.48+tax

$7.00

2 fresh homestyle tenders, 1 small homemade side, a warm baked chocolate chip cookie & a 20oz drink

Tenders & Wings

1 Wing $1.93+tax

$2.00

5 Wings $7.88+tax

$8.50

10 Wings $14.59+tax

$15.75

20 Wings $25.92+tax

$28.00

1 Boneless Wing

$1.50

5 Boneless Wings

$7.25

10 Boneless Wings

$13.25

20 Boneless Wings

$24.00

1 Tender $1.63+tax

$1.75

10 Tenders $14.59+tax

$15.75

20 Tenders $25.92+tax

$28.00

Tender Sandwich $5.79+tax

$6.25

Tender Snacker $2.78+tax

$3.00

Tender Wrap $6.02+tax

$6.50

Platter

$2.00

Homemade Sides

Single Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Single Cole Slaw

$3.00

Single Green Beans

$3.00

Single Celery Carrots

$4.00

Single Apple Turnover

$4.00

Single Yeast Rolls

$1.50

Single Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Single Super Food Side

$4.00

Single Fried Okra

$3.00

Single Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Single Banana Puddings

$4.00

Cookie

$1.50

Bun

$2.00

Family Crinkle Fries

$7.00

Family Cole Slaw

$7.00

Family Green Beans

$7.00

Family Celery Carrots

$8.50

Family Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Family Super Food Side

$8.50

Family Fried Okra

$7.00

Family Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Family Banana Puddings

$8.50

Homemade Sauces

We make all of our delicious Tossin' & Dippin' Sauces in house daily. Add one to any meal to Maxx out the flavor.

Inferno Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Medium Sauce

$0.50

Hot Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sweet & Spicy Asian Sauce

$0.50

Parm Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Maxx Signature Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Bowl Sauce

$2.00

Pickles

$0.50

Lp Sprinkles

$0.50

Season Salt Cup

$0.50

PARTY SIZE

100 Tenders

$125.00

50 Tenders

$69.00

25 Tenders

$35.00

12 Snackers

$33.00

10 Wrap Pinwheels

$60.00Out of stock

6 Wrap Pinwheels

$36.00Out of stock

100 Wings

$129.00

50 Wings

$71.75

50 Wings & 25 Tenders

$99.00

Crinkle Fries Pan

$25.00

Mac & Cheese Pan

$33.00

Cole Slaw Pan

$33.00

Green Beans Pan

$28.00

Fried Okra Pan

$33.00

*Banana Pudding Pan

$40.00

*Celery & Carrots Pan

$40.00

*Sweet Potato Fries Pan

$40.00

*Super Food Side Salad Pan

$40.00

*16 Apple Turnovers

$40.00Out of stock

20 Yeast Rolls

$22.00

Platter

$3.00

Small Platter

$2.50

DRINKS

Regular 20oz

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.00

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.00

20oz Half & Half Tea

$2.00

20oz Coke

$2.00

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Lemonade

$2.00

20oz Powerade

$2.00

20oz Arnold Palmer

$2.00

20oz Coke Zero

$2.00

Large 32oz

32oz Sweet Tea

$2.50

32oz Unsweet Tea

$2.50

32oz Half & Half Tea

$2.50

32oz Coke

$2.50

32oz Diet Coke

$2.50

32oz Sprite

$2.50

32oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

32oz Lemonade

$2.50

32oz Coke Zero

$2.50

32oz Water

$0.75

32oz Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Gallon of Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Half & Half Tea

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wings, Tenders, & Homemade Sides and Sauces. Wing Maxx is committed to using the best quality ingredients, ALWAYS. All of our chicken is All-Natural, Antibiotic-Free, Hormone-Free, Always Fresh & Never Frozen. Our concept is to serve quality food in a convenient and timely drive-thru setup.

Website

Location

100 Scott Rd, Eatonton, GA 31024

Directions

Gallery
Wing Maxx image
Wing Maxx image
Wing Maxx image
Wing Maxx image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buffington's - 120 W Hancock St
orange star4.2 • 1,081
120 W Hancock St Milledgeville, GA 31061
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Eatonton

Georgia Butts BBQ
orange star4.0 • 725
1137 lake oconee parkway Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Lake Oconee Bistro
orange star4.4 • 242
1130 Lake Oconee Parkway Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Lalore Cafe
orange star4.8 • 76
113 Harmony Crossing Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eatonton
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston