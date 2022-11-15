  • Home
121 East 12300 South P5 Draper Wing Nutz

No reviews yet

121 E 12300 S. P5

Draper, UT 84020

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHIPS (GF) LARGE 12 OZ
LARGE SIZE BONELESS (10)
LARGE SIZE BONE IN (10)

BAKED WINGS

SNACK SIZE- BONE IN (4)

$8.99

.5 LBS = 4 WINGS, 1 SAUCE

SNACK SIZE BONELESS (4)

$6.99

.5 LBS = 4 WINGS, 1 SAUCE

REGULAR SIZE BONE IN (7)

$13.99

1 LBS= 7 WINGS. 2 SAUCE

REGULAR SIZE BONELESS (7)

$10.99

2 LBS= 7 WINGS. 2 SAUCE

LARGE SIZE BONE IN (10)

$17.99

1.5 LBS= 10 WINGS, 2 SAUCE

LARGE SIZE BONELESS (10)

$13.99

1.5 LBS= 10 WINGS, 2 SAUCE

XLARGE SIZE BONEIN (13)

$23.99

2 LBS= 13 WINGS, 2 SAUCE

XLARGE SIZE BONELESS (13)

$18.99

3 LBS= 13 WINGS, 2 SAUCE

2XLARGE SIZE BONE IN (18)

$28.99

2.5 LBS = 18 WINGS. 2 SAUCE

2XLARGE SIZE BONELESS (18)

$22.99

2.5 LBS = 18 WINGS. 2 SAUCE

FRIENDS 5LBS BONE IN (44)

$69.99

44 WINGS, 4 SAUCES

FRIENDS 5LBS BONELESS (44)

$59.99

44WINGS, 4 SAUCES

FAMILY 10 LBS BONE IN (88)

$119.99

88 WINGS

FAMILY 10 LBS BONELESS (88)

$99.99

88 WINGS

DIP & GO NAKED BONE IN (10)

$16.99

EASY SPORT, WE'RE TALKING CHICKEN WINGS HERE! OUR PREMIUM WINGS SERVED NAKED WITH 3 DIPPING SAUCES & YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSINGS = 10 WINGS, 3 SAUCES

DIP & GO NAKED BONELESS (10)

$14.99

EASY SPORT, WE'RE TALKING CHICKEN WINGS HERE! OUR PREMIUM WINGS SERVED NAKED WITH 3 DIPPING SAUCES & YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSINGS = 10 WINGS, 3 SAUCES

SNACK SIZE BOTH /SPILT 4)

$7.99

SNACK SIZE BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (4) WITH 1 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

REG. SIZE BOTH/SPILT (7)

$12.49

REG SIZE BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (7) WITH 2 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

LARGE 1.5 LB BOTH/SPILT (10)

$15.99

LARGE SIZE 1.5 LBS BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (10) WITH 2 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

XL 2 LBS BOTH/SPILT (13)

$21.99

XL 2 LBS BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (13) WITH 2 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

2 XL 2.5 LBS BOTH/ SPILT (18)

$25.99

2XL 2.5 LBS BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (18) WITH 2 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

OINK & CLUCK COMBO

OINK & CLUCK BONE IN (GF)

$18.99

(GF) FIVE PREMIUM WINGS AND TWO HOG WINGS. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

OINK & CLUCK BONELESS (GF)

$18.99

(GF) FIVE BONELESS WINGS AND TWO HOG WINGS. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

GUILTESS TENDERS (3)

$10.99

(GF) 100% ALL WHITE BONELESS, SKINLESS, BAKED CHICKEN TENDERS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE.

GUILTESS TENDERS (6)

$15.99

(GF) 100% ALL WHITE BONELESS, SKINLESS, BAKED CHICKEN TENDERS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

HOG WINGS (5)

$16.99

(GF) SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, DRESSING & SAUCE

HOG WINGS (10)

$29.99

(GF) SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, DRESSING & SAUCE

HOG WINGS FEAST (5)

$20.99

(GF) SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, DRESSING & SAUCE-

HOG WINGS FEAST (10)

$33.99

(GF) SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, DRESSING & SAUCE

SHAREABLES

VEGGIE TRAY (GF)

$7.99

LARGE ASSORTMENT OF DELICIOUS FRESH VEGGIES SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

WING NUTZ NACHOS (GF) 1/2 ORDER

$6.99

CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, SOUTHWEST BLEND, FRESH JALAPENOS & PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND OUR HOUSE MADE FIRE ROASTED SALSA.

WING NUTZ NACHOS (GF) FULL ORDER

$9.99

CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, SOUTHWEST BLEND, FRESH JALAPENOS & PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND OUR HOUSE MADE FIRE ROASTED SALSA.

IRISH WING NUTZ NACHO 1/2 ORDER

$7.99

CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, SOUTHWEST BLEND, FRESH JALAPENOS & PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND OUR HOUSE MADE FIRE ROASTED SALSA.

IRISH WING NUTZ NACHO FULL ORDER

$10.99

CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, SOUTHWEST BLEND, FRESH JALAPENOS & PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND OUR HOUSE MADE FIRE ROASTED SALSA.

CHIPS & SALSA (GF)

$3.50

CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH HOUSE FIRE ROASTED SALSA

BUFFALO CHIPS (GF) REG 8 OZ

$4.99

A PILE OF RUFFLED POTATO SLICES. TRY 'EM SPICY, PLAIN OR MIXED. SERVED WITH YOUR FAVORITE DRESSING. CAN ADD CHEESE, BACON, ETC FOR EXTRA CHARGE

BUFFALO CHIPS (GF) LARGE 12 OZ

$6.99

A PILE OF RUFFLED POTATO SLICES. TRY 'EM SPICY, PLAIN OR MIXED. SERVED WITH YOUR FAVORITE DRESSING. CAN ADD CHEESE, BACON, ETC FOR EXTRA CHARGE

SAMPLER PLATTER (GF)

$36.99

6 BONE IN WINGS WITH 1 SAUCE CHOICE, 6 BONELESS WINGS WITH ONE SAUCE CHOICE, 4 HOG WINGS WITH 1 SAUCE CHOICE AND A DOUBLE ORDER OF BUFFALO CHIPS.

ADD EXTRAS

CHICKEN, PORK, GROUND STEAK, BACON, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, GARLIC, FRESH JALAPENOS,PICKLES, PICO DE GALLO, SALSA, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, CARROTS, CELERY & DRESSING

SOUTHWEST CHIPS & SALSA (GF)

$5.99

CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH HOUSE SOUTHWEST STYLE SALSA

SIDE VEGGIE

$4.99

SIDE MAC & CHEESE - NOT KIDS

$5.99

Carrots and Celery

$2.50

NOT WINGS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS, BUFFALO SAUCE, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH TOMATOES, AND BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS, BUFFALO SAUCE, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH TOMATOES, AND BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$10.99

JUICY TENDERS & YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE, A THREE CHESSE BLEND, LETTUCE, MARINATED ROASTED TOMATOES & RANCH DRESSING

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$10.99

JUICY TENDERS & YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE, A THREE CHESSE BLEND, LETTUCE, MARINATED ROASTED TOMATOES & RANCH DRESSING

CLASSIC BLT SANDWICH

$9.99

THICK CUT CRISPY BACON, LETTUC, ROMA TOMATOES & MAYO. ADD CHICKEN AND PORK

CLASSIC BLT WRAP

$9.99

THICK CUT CRISPY BACON, LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES & MAYO. ADD CHICKEN AND PORK

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$9.99

PULLED PORK COVERED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE, A MIX OF MELTED CHEESE, AND TOPPED WITH RED ONIONS.

PULLED PORK WRAP

$9.99

PULLED PORK COVERED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE, A MIX OF MELTED CHEESE, AND TOPPED WITH RED ONIONS.

QUESADILLA

$6.99

LARGE TORTILLA WITH MELTED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO & YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING. ADD GUACAMOLE, BACON, CHICKEN,PORK, GROUND STEAK FOR EXTRA CHARGE

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

JUICY CHICKEN TENDERS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUC, SOUTHWEST SALAD, MELTED CHEESE AND SPICY RANCH DRESSING

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

JUICY CHICKEN TENDERS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUC, SOUTHWEST SALAD, MELTED CHEESE AND SPICY RANCH DRESSING

STREET TACOS (3)

$6.99

CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK

ULTIMATE MAC & CHESSE

$7.99

A DENTE CAVATAPPI PASTA SMOTHERED IN CREAMY WHITE CHEDDAR SAUCE FEATURING 9-MONTH AGED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE. ADD ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE EXTRAS FOR ADDED FLAVOR.

AMAZING BURGERS

ULTIMATE BURGER REG

$9.99

SAVORY, GOUND CHUCK, A MIX OF MELTED CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, DILL PICKLES, ONIONS, AND YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE.

ULTIMATE BURGER LARGE

$12.49

SAVORY, GOUND CHUCK, A MIX OF MELTED CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, DILL PICKLES, ONIONS, AND YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE.

BUFFALO BLUE BURGER

$13.49

1/2 LB GROUND STEAK, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, SPICY BUFFALO CHIPS, TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE, SPICY BLUE CHEES DRESSING.

THE MOTHER PORKER

$14.49

1/2 GROUND STEAK, SLOW CROOKED SMOKED PORK, THICK CUT BACON,SWEET TANGY BBQ SAUCE.

SALADS

DRESSINGS (GF)

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE, CREAMY CAESAR, HONEY MUSTARD, RANCH, SPICY RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, SPICY BLUE CHEESE

Extra Dressing

$0.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

FRESH GREENS, TOMATOES, THREE CHEESE MEDLEY, CROUTONS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

SOUTH OF THE BORDER SALAD

$8.99

FRESH GREENS, THREE CHEESE MEDLEY, SOUTHWEST BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING. ADD CHICKEN, PORK, OR GROUND STEAK AND CHOICE OF TORILLA AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Southwest Salad

$3.99

WING NUTZ SALAD

$8.99

FRESH GREENS, ROASTED TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, A BLEND OF CHEESES, PINE NUTZ, DRIED CRANBERRIES, AND CROUTONS, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING. ADD CHICKEN, PORK AND GROUND STEAK

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE ON CHOCOLATE BUNDT CAKE

$7.50

Dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream and caramel

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Graham crust topped with whipped cream and caramel

KIDS MEAL

KIDS BONELESS (4)

$7.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS BOTH (4) TWO BONE IN / 2 BONELESS

$8.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS BONE IN (4)

$9.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS QUESADILLAS JUST CHEESE

$4.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS QUESADILLAS CHEESE & CHICKEN

$7.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS NACHOS JUST CHEESE

$3.99

KIDS NACHOS CHEESE AND CHICKEN

$6.99

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$4.99

WHITE CHEDDAR MAC AND CHEESE PREFECTION

EXTRA DRESSINGS / SAUCE

Zesty Orange

$0.75

Parmesan Curry

$0.75

Chili Garlic

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Southern Honey

$0.75

Apricot Teriyaki

$0.75

Mango Pomegranate Chipotle

$0.75

Carolina Mustard

$0.75

Chipotle BBQ

$0.75

Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Raspberry Chipotle BBQ

$0.75

Southern Honey BBQ

$0.75

HALLIE BERRY

$0.75

Jalapeño Honey BBQ

$0.75

Traditional Buffalo

$0.75

Southern Hotties

$0.75

Chipotle Lime

$0.75

Southern Lemon Hotties

$0.75

Lemon Hotties

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Cajun Garlic

$0.75

Cajun Dust

$0.75

Cajun Twist

$0.75

Salt & Pepper

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Spicy Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Spicy Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Creamy Caesar

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

FRY SAUCE

$0.75

Custom Sauce - add to notes flavor

$0.75

BIG BOTTLE TO GO DRESSING

$8.99

THIS IS TO GO ONLY- BOTTLE OF ANY DRESSING WITH WING NUTZ LABEL

N/A Beverages

APPLE JUICE

$2.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.99

Coke

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.25

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

FLAVOR RED BULL

$3.50

GINGER BEER NO LIQUOR W/ IT

$2.50

Ice Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.25

RED BULL

$3.50

Root beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve one amazing wing at a time! We are changing the way you eat meals and drink your beer. At Wing Nutz Draper we are different, we have the Sport Bar Vibe yet still family friendly, a Huge Variety of Beers and Cocktails, We Will have your favorite game on at least one of the 14 TVs, or join you on a Buzztime game, or challenge you at a game of Shuffleboard. Our Wings are offered with more than 14 sauces made in house. As well as always fresh, never frozen and only baked. Our hamburgers are made to order, even offer add ones like bacon, blue cheese crumbles or garlic. We have over 15 different liquors to offer as well as over 12 beers on draft and bottled. We have great and friendly staff to make sure your time is a great experience, to have you keep coming back and treat you as family. We have live music events, paint nights, outdoor patio. We can’t wait to have you join in on the great vibe here!

121 E 12300 S. P5, Draper, UT 84020

