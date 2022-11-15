121 East 12300 South P5 Draper Wing Nutz

Restaurant info

We serve one amazing wing at a time! We are changing the way you eat meals and drink your beer. At Wing Nutz Draper we are different, we have the Sport Bar Vibe yet still family friendly, a Huge Variety of Beers and Cocktails, We Will have your favorite game on at least one of the 14 TVs, or join you on a Buzztime game, or challenge you at a game of Shuffleboard. Our Wings are offered with more than 14 sauces made in house. As well as always fresh, never frozen and only baked. Our hamburgers are made to order, even offer add ones like bacon, blue cheese crumbles or garlic. We have over 15 different liquors to offer as well as over 12 beers on draft and bottled. We have great and friendly staff to make sure your time is a great experience, to have you keep coming back and treat you as family. We have live music events, paint nights, outdoor patio. We can’t wait to have you join in on the great vibe here!