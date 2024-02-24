Wing Nutz St George NEW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Wing Nutz your game is always on, our friendly staff is always ready to bring you the best wings you’ve ever tasted. Try our signature baked wings dipped in house-made sauces, our amazing burgers, our signature beers, or any one of our delicious menu items. Welcome to paradise.
Location
250 Red Cliffs Drive, #24, St. George, UT 84790
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roy's Pizza & Pasta - St. George
No Reviews
250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3 Saint George, UT 84790
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. George
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant