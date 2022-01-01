Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Nutz - Taylorsville

No reviews yet

5578 South Redwood Road

Suite D

Taylorsville, UT 84123

Popular Items

LARGE BONELESS (10)
12oz LG BUFFALO CHIPS (GF)
LARGE WINGS (10)

SHAREABLES

8oz REG BUFFALO CHIPS (GF)

$4.99

A PILE OF RUFFLED POTATO SLICES. TRY 'EM SPICY, PLAIN OR MIXED. SERVED WITH YOUR FAVORITE DRESSING. CAN ADD CHEESE, BACON, ETC FOR EXTRA CHARGE

12oz LG BUFFALO CHIPS (GF)

$6.99

A PILE OF RUFFLED POTATO SLICES. TRY 'EM SPICY, PLAIN OR MIXED. SERVED WITH YOUR FAVORITE DRESSING. CAN ADD CHEESE, BACON, ETC FOR EXTRA CHARGE

CHIPS & SALSA (GF)

$3.50

CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH HOUSE FIRE ROASTED SALSA

SOUTHWEST CHIPS & SALSA (GF)

$5.99

CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH HOUSE SOUTHWEST STYLE SALSA

VEGGIE TRAY (GF)

$7.99

LARGE ASSORTMENT OF DELICIOUS FRESH VEGGIES SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.99

CARROTS & CELERY

$2.50

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

IRISH NACHOS 1/2 ORDER

$7.99

CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, SOUTHWEST BLEND, FRESH JALAPENOS & PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND OUR HOUSE MADE FIRE ROASTED SALSA.

IRISH NACHOS FULL ORDER

$10.99

CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, SOUTHWEST BLEND, FRESH JALAPENOS & PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND OUR HOUSE MADE FIRE ROASTED SALSA.

WING NUTZ NACHOS (GF) 1/2 ORDER

$6.99

CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, SOUTHWEST BLEND, FRESH JALAPENOS & PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND OUR HOUSE MADE FIRE ROASTED SALSA.

WING NUTZ NACHOS (GF) FULL ORDER

$9.99

CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, SOUTHWEST BLEND, FRESH JALAPENOS & PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND OUR HOUSE MADE FIRE ROASTED SALSA.

SAMPLER PLATTER (GF)

$36.99

6 BONE IN WINGS WITH 1 SAUCE CHOICE, 6 BONELESS WINGS WITH ONE SAUCE CHOICE, 4 HOG WINGS WITH 1 SAUCE CHOICE AND A DOUBLE ORDER OF BUFFALO CHIPS.

BAKED WINGS

SNACK WINGS (4)

$8.99

.5 LBS = 4 WINGS, 1 SAUCE

SNACK BONELESS (4)

$6.99

.5 LBS = 4 WINGS, 1 SAUCE

REGULAR WINGS (7)

$13.99

1 LBS= 7 WINGS. 2 SAUCE

REGULAR BONELESS (7)

$10.99

2 LBS= 7 WINGS. 2 SAUCE

LARGE WINGS (10)

$17.99

1.5 LBS= 10 WINGS, 2 SAUCE

LARGE BONELESS (10)

$13.99

1.5 LBS= 10 WINGS, 2 SAUCE

XL WINGS (13)

$23.99

2 LBS= 13 WINGS, 2 SAUCE

XL BONELESS (13)

$18.99

3 LBS= 13 WINGS, 2 SAUCE

2XL WINGS (18)

$28.99

2.5 LBS = 18 WINGS. 2 SAUCE

2XL BONELESS (18)

$22.99

2.5 LBS = 18 WINGS. 2 SAUCE

FRIENDS 5# WINGS (44)

$69.99

44 WINGS, 4 SAUCES

FRIENDS 5# BONELESS (44)

$59.99

44WINGS, 4 SAUCES

FAMILY 10# WINGS (88)

$119.99

88 WINGS

FAMILY 10# BONELESS (88)

$99.99

88 WINGS

DIP & GO NAKED WINGS (10)

$16.99

EASY SPORT, WE'RE TALKING CHICKEN WINGS HERE! OUR PREMIUM WINGS SERVED NAKED WITH 3 DIPPING SAUCES & YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSINGS = 10 WINGS, 3 SAUCES

DIP & GO NAKED BONELESS (10)

$14.99

EASY SPORT, WE'RE TALKING CHICKEN WINGS HERE! OUR PREMIUM WINGS SERVED NAKED WITH 3 DIPPING SAUCES & YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSINGS = 10 WINGS, 3 SAUCES

SNACK BOTH (4)

$7.99

SNACK SIZE BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (4) WITH 1 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

REG. BOTH (7)

$12.49

REG SIZE BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (7) WITH 2 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

LARGE 1.5# BOTH (10)

$15.99

LARGE SIZE 1.5 LBS BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (10) WITH 2 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

XL 2# BOTH (13)

$21.99

XL 2 LBS BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (13) WITH 2 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

2XL 2.5# BOTH (18)

$25.99

2XL 2.5 LBS BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (18) WITH 2 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

FRIENDS 5# BOTH (44)

$64.99

FAMILY 10# BOTH (88)

$109.99

DIP & GO NAKED BOTH (10)

$15.99

OINK & CLUCK

OINK & CLUCK BONE IN (GF)

$18.99

(GF) FIVE PREMIUM WINGS AND TWO HOG WINGS. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

OINK & CLUCK BONELESS (GF)

$18.99

(GF) FIVE BONELESS WINGS AND TWO HOG WINGS. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

GUILTESS TENDERS (3)

$10.99

(GF) 100% ALL WHITE BONELESS, SKINLESS, BAKED CHICKEN TENDERS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE.

GUILTESS TENDERS (6)

$15.99

(GF) 100% ALL WHITE BONELESS, SKINLESS, BAKED CHICKEN TENDERS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

HOG WINGS (5)

$16.99

(GF) SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, DRESSING & SAUCE

HOG WINGS (10)

$29.99

(GF) SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, DRESSING & SAUCE

HOG WINGS FEAST (5)

$20.99

(GF) SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, DRESSING & SAUCE-

HOG WINGS FEAST (10)

$33.99

(GF) SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, DRESSING & SAUCE

NOT WINGS

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS, BUFFALO SAUCE, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH TOMATOES, AND BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

CHICKEN TENDER

$10.99

JUICY TENDERS & YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE, A THREE CHESSE BLEND, LETTUCE, MARINATED ROASTED TOMATOES & RANCH DRESSING

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$9.99

JUICY CHICKEN TENDERS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUC, SOUTHWEST SALAD, MELTED CHEESE AND SPICY RANCH DRESSING

CLASSIC BLT

$9.99

THICK CUT CRISPY BACON, LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES & MAYO. ADD CHICKEN AND PORK

PULLED PORK

$9.99

PULLED PORK COVERED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE, A MIX OF MELTED CHEESE, AND TOPPED WITH RED ONIONS.

QUESADILLA

$6.99

LARGE TORTILLA WITH MELTED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO & YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING. ADD GUACAMOLE, BACON, CHICKEN,PORK, GROUND STEAK FOR EXTRA CHARGE

STREET TACOS (3)

$6.99

CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK

ULTIMATE MAC & CHESSE

$7.99

A DENTE CAVATAPPI PASTA SMOTHERED IN CREAMY WHITE CHEDDAR SAUCE FEATURING 9-MONTH AGED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE. ADD ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE EXTRAS FOR ADDED FLAVOR.

AMAZING BURGERS

ULTIMATE BURGER REG

$9.99

SAVORY, GOUND CHUCK, A MIX OF MELTED CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, DILL PICKLES, ONIONS, AND YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE.

ULTIMATE BURGER LARGE

$12.49

SAVORY, GOUND CHUCK, A MIX OF MELTED CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, DILL PICKLES, ONIONS, AND YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE.

BUFFALO BLUE BURGER

$13.49

1/2 LB GROUND STEAK, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, SPICY BUFFALO CHIPS, TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE, SPICY BLUE CHEES DRESSING.

THE MOTHER PORKER

$14.49

1/2 GROUND STEAK, SLOW CROOKED SMOKED PORK, THICK CUT BACON,SWEET TANGY BBQ SAUCE.

TURKEY BURGER

$10.99

SALADS

WING NUTZ SALAD

$8.99

FRESH GREENS, ROASTED TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, A BLEND OF CHEESES, PINE NUTZ, DRIED CRANBERRIES, AND CROUTONS, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING. ADD CHICKEN, PORK AND GROUND STEAK

SOUTH OF THE BORDER SALAD

$8.99

FRESH GREENS, THREE CHEESE MEDLEY, SOUTHWEST BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING. ADD CHICKEN, PORK, OR GROUND STEAK AND CHOICE OF TORILLA AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$3.99

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE ON CHOCOLATE BUNDT CAKE

$7.50

Dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream and caramel

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Graham crust topped with whipped cream and caramel

KIDS MEALS

BONE IN (4)

$9.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

BONELESS (4)

$7.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

BOTH (4) TWO BONE IN / 2 BONELESS

$8.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS QUESADILLAS JUST CHEESE

$4.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS QUESADILLAS CHEESE & CHICKEN

$7.99

CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS NACHOS JUST CHEESE

$3.99

KIDS NACHOS CHEESE AND CHICKEN

$6.99

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$4.99

WHITE CHEDDAR MAC AND CHEESE PREFECTION

EXTRAS / SIDES

Ranch

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Spicy Ranch

$0.99

Spicy Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.99

Creamy Caesar

$0.99

Fry Sauce

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Ketchup

Mayo

1000 Island Dressing

$0.99

Apricot Teriyaki

$0.99

Cajun Dust

$0.99

Cajun Garlic

$0.99

Cajun Twist

$0.99

Carolina Mustard

$0.99

Chile Garlic

$0.99

Chipotle BBQ

$0.99

Chipotle Lime

$0.99

Custom Sauce - ADD NOTES

$0.99

Featured Sauce

Jalapeno Honey BBQ

Jamaican Jerk

$0.99

Lemon Hotties

$0.99

Lemon Pepper

$0.99

Mango Pom Chipotle

$0.99

Naked-NO SAUCE

Parmesan Curry

$0.99

Raspberry Chipotle BBQ

$0.99

Salt & Pepper

$0.99

Southern Honey

$0.99

Southern Honey BBQ

Southern Hotties

$0.99

Southern Lemon Hotties

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Traditional Buffalo

$0.99

Zesty Orange

$0.99

>> CHILE LIME

$0.99

>> DIRTY LEMON SQUEEZE

$0.99

>> JALLE BERRY

$0.99

>> JAMAICAN GARLIC

$0.99

>> JAMANGO

$0.99

>> PARMESAN HOTTIES

$0.99

Bacon

$2.49

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.49

Carrots, Celery & Dressing

$2.49

Cheese

$1.49

Caramelized Onion

$1.49

Chicken

$3.99

Fresh Jalapeños

$0.75

Garlic

$1.49

Ground Steak

$4.99

Guacamole

$1.49

Mac & Cheese Scoop

$2.99

Pickles

$1.20

Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Pork

$3.99

Salsa

$0.99

Side Tortilla

Sour Cream

$1.49

Sriracha Mayo

$1.49

Tortillla Chips

Turkey

$3.99

SAUCE BOTTLE TO GO

$8.99

THIS IS TO GO ONLY- BOTTLE OF ANY DRESSING WITH WING NUTZ LABEL

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Soda Water

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice Box

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Late Night Food Menu

SNACK WINGS (4)

$8.99

.5 LBS = 4 WINGS, 1 SAUCE

SNACK BONELESS (4)

$6.99

.5 LBS = 4 WINGS, 1 SAUCE

SNACK BOTH (4)

$7.99

SNACK SIZE BOTH - BONE IN / BONELESS (4) WITH 1 SAUCE CARROTS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF DRESSING

SOUTH OF THE BORDER SALAD

$8.99

FRESH GREENS, THREE CHEESE MEDLEY, SOUTHWEST BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING. ADD CHICKEN, PORK, OR GROUND STEAK AND CHOICE OF TORILLA AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

WING NUTZ SALAD

$8.99

FRESH GREENS, ROASTED TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, A BLEND OF CHEESES, PINE NUTZ, DRIED CRANBERRIES, AND CROUTONS, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING. ADD CHICKEN, PORK AND GROUND STEAK

ULTIMATE MAC & CHESSE

$7.99

A DENTE CAVATAPPI PASTA SMOTHERED IN CREAMY WHITE CHEDDAR SAUCE FEATURING 9-MONTH AGED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE. ADD ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE EXTRAS FOR ADDED FLAVOR.

SOUTHWEST CHIPS & SALSA (GF)

$5.99

CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH HOUSE SOUTHWEST STYLE SALSA

8oz REG BUFFALO CHIPS (GF)

$4.99

A PILE OF RUFFLED POTATO SLICES. TRY 'EM SPICY, PLAIN OR MIXED. SERVED WITH YOUR FAVORITE DRESSING. CAN ADD CHEESE, BACON, ETC FOR EXTRA CHARGE

12oz LG BUFFALO CHIPS (GF)

$6.99

A PILE OF RUFFLED POTATO SLICES. TRY 'EM SPICY, PLAIN OR MIXED. SERVED WITH YOUR FAVORITE DRESSING. CAN ADD CHEESE, BACON, ETC FOR EXTRA CHARGE

VEGGIE TRAY (GF)

$7.99

LARGE ASSORTMENT OF DELICIOUS FRESH VEGGIES SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.99

Late Night Bar Menu

Jameson $4

$4.00

Coors Pint $3

$3.00

Tequilla $2

$2.00

Margarita $4

$4.00

Patron $8

$8.00

Big Wave - Kona

$5.00+

Hurricane

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Wing Nutz, we pride ourselves on our high-quality food, and we know our ingredients have to be fresh and ethically-sourced. Our chicken is cage-free, never frozen, and has no added hormones. See why our wings taste better, and are healthier for you. Paired with our specialty house made sauces and a our signature beers, your paradise awaits.

5578 South Redwood Road, Suite D, Taylorsville, UT 84123

