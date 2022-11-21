WingPlace Patio

Restaurant header imageView gallery

732 E Pine Log Rd

Aiken, SC 29803

10 Wings Bone-In
Seasoned Home Fries
30 Wings Bone-In

Starters and Snacks

Classic Crispy Fried Pickles

$7.99

Classic dill chips, lightly battered in house and fried crispy.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Lightly battered in house, served with spicy ranch

Gooey Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Kickin' Pimiento Cheese

$8.49

Southern style with a hint of jalapeno. Served with warm house chips.

Loaded Tachos

$7.99

Crispy Tater tots, shredded cheddar, pico, ranch drizzle with pickled jalapenos.

Picklepenos

$8.49

Fried Jalapenos, banana peppers and pickles served with side of ranch and spicy ranch.

Wang Wang Shrimp

$11.99

Lighty Battered, creamy, sweet n' spicy

Wing Chips

$12.11+

Blue Cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, green onions, hot sauce, side of Ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.49

Grilled Chicken and gooey cheeses, served warm with house chips.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, celery, house-made Ranch with Texas Toast.

Kitchen Sink Chef Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, fired okra, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, boiled egg, tomatoes, celery, croutons and choice of dressing.

Famous House Dinner Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, mixed artisan greens, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese, candied pecans, Spicy Ranch dressing.

Famous House Side Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, mixed artisan greens, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese, candied pecans, Spicy Ranch dressing.

Wings

5 Wings Bone-In

$7.99
10 Wings Bone-In

$14.99
20 Wings Bone-In

$27.99
30 Wings Bone-In

$32.99
5 Wings Boneless

$6.99

Hand Cut

10 Wings Boneless

$11.99

Hand Cut

20 Wings Boneless

$21.99

Hand Cut

30 Wings Boneless

$32.99

Hand Cut

Handhelds

American Burger

$10.99+

All-Beef patty, Romaine lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Single or Double

Buffalo Winger Wrap

$11.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in Traditional sauce, ranch dressing and Romaine lettuce

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Shredded Cheddar and Bacon: served with a side of sour cream and Pico

Patty Melt

$11.99

All-Beef patty, Havarti cheese and sauteed onions. Served on Texas Toast.

The Classy Chick

$11.99
Wicked Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tender fried chicken fingers, smothered in Traditonal and ranch dressing served on Texas Toast.

Soft Tacos (2)

Baja Fish Tacos

$8.99

Cilantro, Shredded Cabbage, pickled onions, cliantro-lime aioli, lime wedge

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Tossed in Traditional, Pico, ranch, cheddar, romaine.

Wang Wang Shrimp Tacos

$8.99

Cilantro, shredded cabbage, pickle onions, lime wedge

Special Taco of the Day

$8.99

Changes from time to time. Ask your server.

Fry Baskets

3 Fingers

$9.99

Hand Breaded

5 Fingers

$12.99

Hand Breaded

Dick's Fingers

$12.99

Hand Breaded Fingers Tossed with Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Hand Breaded in house

Fish n' Chips

$14.99

Hand Breaded in house

Sides

Seasoned Home Fries

$3.99
Tater Tots

$3.99
Naked Chips

$3.99
Coleslaw

$2.99
Frid Okra

$2.99
Onion Rings

$5.99

Lunch Special

7 Boneless Wings

$8.99
Lunch Fish (1)

$8.99
8 Shrimp

$8.99
Kitchen Sink Salad

$8.99
7 Bone In Wings

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kid 2 Finger

$5.99

Kid 3 Wings

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sweet Tooth

Fried Donut Holes

$6.99

Melt in your mouth perfection, rolled in sugar. served with chocolate dipping sauce.

Extra Sauces etc.

Small Ranch

$0.50

Large Ranch

$1.50

Small Blue Cheese

$0.50

Large Blue Cheese

$1.50

Small Honey Mustard

$0.50

Large Honey Mustard

$1.50

Small Texas Pete

$0.75

Small Wing Sauce

$0.75

Large Wing Sauce

$1.75

Celery & Carrots Mixed

$1.00

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Side of Nuts

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Side of BC Crumbles

$1.00

Small Cup of Pickles

$0.25

Side of Pico

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Marinara Sauce

$0.25

2 Bacon Slice

$2.00

Catering Menu

Wing Chips 1/2 Pan

$18.00

Wing chips Full Pan

$38.50

Naked Chips Half Pan

$10.00

Naked Chips Full Pan

$21.00

Picklepeno Platter

$28.50

Wang Wang Shrimp Platter per dozen

$11.00

Friend Mushroom Platter

$34.99

20 Fingers

$38.00

30 Fingers

$54.00

50 Fingers

$75.00

100 Fingers

$145.00

50 Bone In Wings

$65.00

75 Bone In Wings

$97.00

100 Bone In Wings

$130.00

50 Boneless Wings

$49.00

75 Boneless Wings

$72.75

100 Boneless Wings

$96.00

Half Pan House Salad

$19.99

Full Pan House Salad

$49.99

Buffalo Winger Wraps (10 Half wraps)

$32.99

Buffalo Winger Wraps (20 Half wraps)

$63.99

Buffalo Winger Wraps (25 Half wraps)

$95.49

Fried Donut Holes (50)

$27.00

Fried Donut Holes (100)

$50.00

Large 6 oz dressing

$1.50

Large 6 oz House made sauce

$2.25

Ice

$3.00

Set up per person

$1.00

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Mr. Pibb

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Tonic

$2.79

Club Soda

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Half & Half tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Gallon of Tea

$6.00

Redbull Can

$3.00
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wings, Fingers, Burgers, Shrimp and More. We have lots of Craft Beer and Cocktails.

Website

Location

732 E Pine Log Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

Directions

