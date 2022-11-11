Wing Place - Lexington 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fun, family friendly and delicious! Full bar and lots of taps to pour from. Come enjoy life with us.
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye), Lexington, SC 29072
