Wing Place - Lexington 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings Bone-In
Naked Chips Large
30 Wings Bone-In

Starters and Snacks

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.49
Wang Wang Shrimp

Wang Wang Shrimp

$11.99

Lighty Battered, creamy, sweet n' spicy

Wing Chips

Wing Chips

$9.99+

Blue Cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, green onions, hot sauce, side of Ranch.

Gooey Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Gooey Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Classic Crispy Fried Pickles

Classic Crispy Fried Pickles

$7.99

Classic dill chips, lightly battered in house and fried crispy.

Picklepenos

Picklepenos

$8.49

Fried Jalapenos, banana peppers and pickles served with side of ranch and spicy ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Lightly battered in house, served with spicy ranch

Loaded Tachos

Loaded Tachos

$7.99

Crispy Tater tots, shredded cheddar, pico, ranch drizzle with pickled jalapenos.

Kickin' Pimiento Cheese

Kickin' Pimiento Cheese

$8.49

Southern style with a hint of jalapeno. Served with warm house chips.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, celery, house-made Ranch with Texas Toast.

Kitchen Sink Chef Salad

Kitchen Sink Chef Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, fired okra, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, boiled egg, tomatoes, celery, croutons and choice of dressing.

Famous House Dinner Salad

Famous House Dinner Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, mixed artisan greens, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese, candied pecans, Spicy Ranch dressing.

Famous House Side Salad

Famous House Side Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, mixed artisan greens, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese, candied pecans, Spicy Ranch dressing.

Wings

5 Wings Bone-In

5 Wings Bone-In

$8.49
10 Wings Bone-In

10 Wings Bone-In

$15.49
20 Wings Bone-In

20 Wings Bone-In

$28.49
30 Wings Bone-In

30 Wings Bone-In

$33.49
5 Wings Boneless

5 Wings Boneless

$7.49

Hand Cut

10 Wings Boneless

10 Wings Boneless

$12.49

Hand Cut

20 Wings Boneless

20 Wings Boneless

$22.49

Hand Cut

30 Wings Boneless

30 Wings Boneless

$33.49

Hand Cut

Fry Baskets

3 Fingers

3 Fingers

$9.99

Hand Breaded

5 Fingers

5 Fingers

$12.99

Hand Breaded

Dick's Fingers

Dick's Fingers

$12.99

Hand Breaded Fingers Tossed with Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Hand Breaded in house

Fish n' Chips

Fish n' Chips

$14.99

Hand Breaded in house

Handhelds

Buffalo Winger Wrap

Buffalo Winger Wrap

$11.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in Traditional sauce, ranch dressing and Romaine lettuce

Grilled chicken Quesadilla

Grilled chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Shredded Cheddar and Bacon: served with a side of sour cream and Pico

Wicked Chicken Sandwich

Wicked Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tender fried chicken fingers, smothered in Traditonal and ranch dressing served on Texas Toast.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.99

All-Beef patty, Havarti cheese and sauteed onions. Served on Texas Toast.

American Burger

American Burger

$10.99+

All-Beef patty, Romaine lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Single or Double

Classy chick

Classy chick

$11.99

Soft Tacos (2)

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Tacos

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Tossed in Traditional, Pico, ranch, cheddar, romaine.

Wang Wang Shrimp Tacos

Wang Wang Shrimp Tacos

$8.99

Cilantro, shredded cabbage, pickle onions, lime wedge

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$8.99

Cilantro, Shredded Cabbage, pickled onions, cliantro-lime aioli, lime wedge

Sides

Seasoned Home Fries

Seasoned Home Fries

$3.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.99
Naked Chips Small

Naked Chips Small

$3.99
Naked Chips Large

Naked Chips Large

$4.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

25 Dollar Gift Card

$25.00Out of stock

Single Patty

$5.00

Sweet Tooth

Fried Donut Holes

$6.99

Melt in your mouth perfection, rolled in sugar. served with chocolate dipping sauce.

Lunch Special

7 Boneless Wings

$8.99
Lunch fish N Chips

Lunch fish N Chips

$8.99
8 Shrimp

8 Shrimp

$8.99
Kitchen Sink Salad

Kitchen Sink Salad

$8.99

7 Bone In Wings

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kid 2 Finger

$5.99

Kid 3 Wings

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Extra Sauces Etc.

Small Ranch

$0.50

Large Ranch

$1.50

Small Blue Cheese

$0.50

Large Blue Cheese

$1.50

Small Honey Mustard

$0.50

Large Honey Mustard

$1.50

Small Texas Pete

$0.75

Small Wing Sauce

$0.75

Large Wing Sauce

$1.75

Celery & Carrots Mixed

$1.00

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Side of Nuts

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Side of BC Crumbles

$1.00

Small Cup of Pickles

$0.25

Side of Pico

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Marinara Sauce

$0.25

Honey mustard sauce

$0.50

Catering Menu

Wing Chips 1/2 Pan

$18.00

Wing chips Full Pan

$38.50

Naked chips Half Pan

$10.00

Naked Chips Full Pan

$21.00

Picklepeno Platter

$28.50

Wang Wang Shrimp Platter per dozen

$11.00

Fried Mushroom Platter

$34.99

20 Fingers

$38.00

30 Fingers

$54.00

50 Fingers

$75.00

100 Fingers

$145.00

50 Bone-In wings

$65.00

75 Bone-In Wings

$97.00

100 Bone-In Wings

$130.00

50 Boneless Wings

$49.00

75 Boneless Wings

$72.75

100 Boneless Wings

$96.00

Half Pan House Salad

$19.99

Full Pan House Salad

$49.99

Buffalo Winger Wrap 10 1/2 wraps

$32.99

Buffalo Winger Wrap 20 half wraps

$63.99

Buffalo Winger Wrap 25 half wraps

$95.49

Fried Donut Holes (50)

$27.00

Fried Donut Holes (100)

$50.00

Large 6 oz dressing

$1.50

Large 6 oz House-made sauce

$2.25

Set up per person

$1.00

Ice

$3.00

10 Fingers

$14.00

Happy Hour Food

Nell's Chicken

$3.99

Kickin' Pimiento Cheese Happy Hour

$3.99

BLT Egg Slider

$2.99

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Mr. Pibb

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Lemonaide

$2.79

Tonic

$2.79

Club Soda

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Half & Half tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Red bull can

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fun, family friendly and delicious! Full bar and lots of taps to pour from. Come enjoy life with us.

Location

5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye), Lexington, SC 29072

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

