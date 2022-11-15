Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Quarter

1,421 Reviews

$$

3929 Old Spanish Trail #100

Houston, TX 77021

Order Again

Popular Items

Wing Quarter Special
8 Piece & 1 Dressing/Celery
St. James Special

Bayou Classics

Decatur Street

Decatur Street

$12.21

Red Beans (LG) & Rice 1/2 lb Sausage Link Cornbread

Zydeco Special

Zydeco Special

$10.88

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Two Boudin Balls

Mardi Gras Special

Mardi Gras Special

5 Pc Jumbo Wings Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice Fountain Drink Celery Sticks and Dressing (1)

Carencro Special

Carencro Special

$12.84

Two Fried Pork Chops One Boudin Ball Cornbread muffin Seasoned Fries Green Beans

Grand Coteau Special

Grand Coteau Special

$13.04

Two Fried Ports Chops One Boudin Ball Cornbread Muffin Seasoned Fries

Bourbon Street Special

Bourbon Street Special

8 Pc Jumbo Wing or Boneless Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice Celery Sticks and Dressing (1)

St Landry Special

St Landry Special

5 Pc Jumbo Wings Red Beans & Rice Smoked Sausage Link Celery Sticks & Dressing (2)

Wing Quarter Special

Wing Quarter Special

8 Pc Jumbo Wings Seasoned Fries Boudin Ball Celery Sticks & Dressings (2)

Zydeco Pasta

Zydeco Pasta

$17.50

French Quarter Seafood Favorites

St. James Special

St. James Special

$16.07

4 Pieces of Fish Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice

Canal Street Special

Canal Street Special

$19.25

10 Fried Shrimp Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice Cornbread

Atchafalaya Special

Atchafalaya Special

$23.75

3 Pieces of Fried Fish 4 Fried Shrimp Season Fries or Dirty Rice Cornbread

Breaux Bridge Special

Breaux Bridge Special

$25.50

2 Pieces of Fish 4 Jumbo Shrimp Crawfish Etoufee' (8oz) Seasoned Fries Cornbread Muffin

Chef Mouton's Special

Chef Mouton's Special

$19.77

Three pieces of fish with a bed of dirty rice topped with crawfish etoufee' and a cornbread muffin!

Surf and Turf Specials

Mamou Special

Mamou Special

$15.58

5 Creole Fried Jumbo Wings 4 Shrimp Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice

NOLA Special

NOLA Special

$20.79

5 Pc Creole Fried Jumbo Wings 2 Pieces of Fish Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice Cornbread Muffin

Big Zulu

Big Zulu

$24.75

5 Pc Creole Fried Jumbo Wings 2 Pieces of Fish 4 Shrimp Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice

Just Wings

5 Piece & 1 Dressing/Celery

Five Jumbo Bone In or Boneless Wings One Flavor One Veggie Stick One Dressing Dip

8 Piece & 1 Dressing/Celery

Eight Jumbo Bone In or Boneless Wings Two Flavors One Veggie Stick Two Dressing Dips

10 Piece & 1 Dressing/Celery

10 Jumbo Bone In or Boneless Wings Two Flavors Two Dressing Dips One Veggie Sticks

12 Piece & 2 Dressings/Celery

Twelve Jumbo Bone In or Boneless Wings Two Flavors One Veggie Stick Two Dressing Dips

20 Piece & 2 Dressing/Celery

20 Jumbo Bone In or Boneless Wings 4 Flavors Two Dressing Dips Veggie Sticks

50 Piece & 4 Dressing/Celery

50 Jumbo Bone In or Boneless Wings 10 Flavors 4 Veggie Sticks Large Dressing Dip

100 Piece & 6 Dressing/Celery

100 Jumbo Bone In or Boneless Wings Two Large Dressing Dips

Creole Fried Chicken

Thigh & Drumstick Combo

$9.79Out of stock

2 Thighs tossed in one sauce of your choice. French Fries Cornbread Muffin Fountain Drink

Thigh (1)

$2.20Out of stock

One thigh tossed in one flavor of your choice.

Drumstick (1)

$2.20Out of stock

One drumstick tossed in one sauce flavor of your choice.

Daily Lunch Special

$10.00

5 Boneless 6oz Macaroni and Cheese 6oz Green Beans Cornbread Muffin Fountain Drink

Signature Items

Dirty Rice LG

Dirty Rice LG

$6.59

Our delicious dirty rice - spiced just right!

Dirty Rice SM

Dirty Rice SM

$3.18

Our delicious dirty rice - spiced just right!

Fully Loaded Gumbo (Chicken, Sausage & Shrimp)

Fully Loaded Gumbo (Chicken, Sausage & Shrimp)

$11.54

Large creole style chicken, sausage and shrimp gumbo with white rice.

Gumbo Chicken and Sausage LG

Gumbo Chicken and Sausage LG

$9.78

New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo

Gumbo Chicken and Sausage SM

Gumbo Chicken and Sausage SM

$7.14

New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo

Green Beans LG (No Meat)

Green Beans LG (No Meat)

$5.99

Seasoned green beans for the veggie lover!

Green Beans SM (No Meat)

Green Beans SM (No Meat)

$2.89

Seasoned Green Beans - great addition to any order.

Macaroni and Cheese SM

Macaroni and Cheese SM

$2.89

Creamy homestyle macaroni and cheese!

Macaroni and Cheese LG

Macaroni and Cheese LG

$5.99

Creamy home style macaroni and cheese!

Me-Maw's Cornbread Muffin

Me-Maw's Cornbread Muffin

$0.54

Cornbread Muffin with Jalapeno' Pepper and Whole Corn

Red Beans and Rice LG (No Meat)

Red Beans and Rice LG (No Meat)

$5.99

New Orleans Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice SM (No Meat)

Red Beans and Rice SM (No Meat)

$2.89

New Orleans red beans and rice!

Red Beans and Rice With Sausage LG

$8.89

Red Beans and Rice With Sausage SM

$6.49
Sausage Link & Crackers

Sausage Link & Crackers

$5.79

Add this jalapeno sausage to any order!

Seasoned Fries LG

Seasoned Fries LG

$6.59

Seasoned fries like only Louisiana would do it!

Seasoned Fries SM

Seasoned Fries SM

$3.18

Seasoned fries like only Louisiana would do it!

Crawfish Etouffee LG

Crawfish Etouffee LG

$9.78

Crawfish Etouffee like your mama's!

Crawfish Etouffee SM

Crawfish Etouffee SM

$7.14

Shrimp Etouffee like your mama's!

White Rice LG

$2.75

White Rice SM

$1.65
Boudain Link w/ Crackers

Boudain Link w/ Crackers

$5.49

Delicious spicy boudin link with crackers.

Boudin Ball

Boudin Ball

$1.75

Our delicious boudin rolled in a ball and deep fried!

Extras

Veggie Sticks, Dressing, Jalapeno Peppers

Small Ranch

$0.69

Creamy Made In House Dressing!

Large Ranch

$3.99

Creamy Made In House Dressing!

Small Blue Cheese

$0.69

Large Blue Cheese

$3.99

Creamy Made In House Dressing!

Small Veggie Sticks

$0.99

Fresh Celery Sticks and Carrots!

Large Veggie Sticks

$2.99

Fresh Celery and Carrot Sticks!

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Jalapeno Pepper

$0.50

Add a pepper to spice it up!

1 piece fish

$4.00

1 pork chop

$5.00

2 Boudin Eggrolls

$7.25

2 Crawfish Pies

$8.25

Dessert

Hot Peach Cobbler!

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Dirty Rice (L Pan)

This large pan of dirty rice can serve 20-30 people.

Dirty Rice (Lg Pan)

$70.00

Dirty Rice (XL Pan)

Dirty Rice (XLg Pan)

$118.00

Fish Fillet Pieces L Pan

20 large pieces of filleted fish. Great for a party of ten with side items.

Fish Fillets L Pan

$50.00

Fish Fillet Pieces (XL Pan)

XL Pan Fish Fillet

$150.00

Fish Nuggets (XL Pan)

Fish nuggets perfect for a party of fifteen to twenty people.

Fish Nuggets

$150.00

Green Beans (L Pan) No Meat

Green beans seasoned and ready to go! Great side item for a party of ten.

Green Beans L Pan

$25.00

Gumbo Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp (Gallon)

Gumbo Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp (Gallon)

Red Beans (L Pan) No Meat

Red Beans and Rice

$30.00

Red Beans (XL Pan) No Meat

Red Beans and Rice

$45.00

Fried Shrimp (L Pan)

80-100 Shrimp fried to perfection! Great for a party of 10-20 with side items.

Fried Shrimp (L Pan)

$120.00

Fried Shrimp (XL pan)

Fried Shrimp (XL) Pan

$235.00

Zydeco Pasta (L)

Large pan of zydeco pasta which includes jumbo shrimp, chicken and sausage.

Zydeco Pasta (L)

$65.00

Zydeco Pasta (XL)

Extra Large pan of zydeco pasta which includes jumbo shrimp, chicken and sausage.

Zydeco Pasta (XL)

$130.00

DJ

DJ

$150.00

Fountain Drinks, Tea, Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Sweet Southern Tea

$2.25

Tea (Unsweet)

$2.25

Water Cup

$0.50

Tea (gallon)

$4.00

One gallon of sweet tea with four cups

Kool Aid

$2.00

Cigars

Acid Kuba Kuba Maduro

$10.75

Ashton Prime Minister

$12.99

Brick House Mighty Mighty Maduro

$8.05

Brick House Robusto Maduro

$6.99

Clipper

$3.99

Montecristo White Toro

$12.55

New World

$12.16

Oliv A Serie V Double Toro

$12.16

Perdomo Reserve

$7.50

Romeo y Julieta Reserve Habana Toro

$8.94

San Lotano AJ Fernandez

$8.99

Tatiana Classic Cherry

$5.00

Tatiana Trio Classic Groovy Blue

$5.00

Tatiana Vanilla Classic

$5.00

Bottle Service

Cork Fee

$15.00

Set-up Fee

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Where Every Day Is Mardi Gras"

Website

Location

3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston, TX 77021

Directions

Gallery
Wing Quarter image
Wing Quarter image
Wing Quarter image

