Wing Quarter
1,421 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
"Where Every Day Is Mardi Gras"
Location
3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston, TX 77021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
07 - Krab Kingz (Old Spanish Trail)
No Reviews
3602 Old Spanish Trail Houston, TX 77021
View restaurant
The Ultimate Kitchen Bar & Grill
No Reviews
4529 Old Spanish Trail Suite C Houston, TX 77021
View restaurant
Moodz of Houston - 3801 N Macgregor Way Ste C
No Reviews
3801 N Macgregor Way Ste C Houston, TX 77004
View restaurant