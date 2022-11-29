Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Ranch Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy Unit 212

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Order Again

Wings

6 Wings Only

$6.95

6 Wings w/ Celery

$7.95

10 Wings

$13.50

10 Wings (5&5 Split)

$14.50

20 Wings

$26.50

20 Wings (10&10 Split)

$26.50

20 Wings (15&5 Split)

$26.50

30 Wings

$37.75

30 Wings (15&15 Split)

$37.75

30 Wings (20&10 Split)

$37.75

30 Wings (10&10&10 Split)

$39.25

50 Wings

$62.00

50 Wings (25&25 Split)

$62.00

50 Wings (30&20 Split)

$62.00

50 Wings (40&10 Split)

$62.00

50 Wings (20&20&10 Split)

$62.00

50 Wings (30&10&10 Split)

$62.00

50 Wings (20&15&15 Split)

$62.00

6 Boneless Wings

$6.75

10 Boneless Wings

$10.25

10 Boneless (5&5 Split)

$11.25

20 Boneless Wings

$18.75

20 Boneless (10&10 Split)

$18.75

30 Boneless Wings

$27.50

30 Boneless (15&15 Split)

$27.50

Tenders

Small Tender Basket

$9.25

Large Tender Basket

$11.50

XLarge Tender Basket

$19.50

Nuggets

6 pc Nuggets

$2.99

10 pc Nuggets

$4.99

25 pc Nuggets

$10.99

50 pc Nuggets

$20.99

Burgers & Dogs

Plain Jane

$9.99

All-American

$11.99

Three Cheese

$11.99

Ranch Burger

$11.99

Burger Sliders

$9.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Corn Dog

$2.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$2.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Tender Wrap

$9.79

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.79

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

French Dip

$9.89

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

BLT Sandwich

$4.99

Fish & Shrimps

Fried Fish Basket

$9.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Shrimp PoBoy

$9.89

Fish PoBoy

$9.89

Shrimp Only

$6.99

Starters & Sides

French Fries

Chili Cheese Fry

$6.75

Tater Tots

$2.59

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.50

Homestyle Chips

Fried Pickles

$7.19

Cheese Sticks

$7.29

Cheese Curds

$7.29

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Fried Mushroom

$7.49

Santa Fe Eggrolls

$7.99

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$7.19

Corn Nuggets

Mac n' Cheese Bites

Fried Okra

$4.69

Chili Poppers

$4.79

Hush Puppies

Pork Skins

$4.49

Texas Toast

$0.65

Coleslaw

Fruit Cup

$0.85

Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Salads

Tender Salad

$8.99

Southwestern Salad

$8.99

Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Full Caesar Salad

$5.29

Side Salad

$4.79

Side Caesar Salad

$4.79

Combinations

5 Wings, 2 Tenders, Small Fry

$12.50

10 Wings, 5 Tenders, Small Fry

$23.99

5 Wings, 2 Pieces of Fish, Small Fry

$12.50

20 Wings, 10 Tenders, Large Fry

$42.99

Little Ranchers

Mini Corn Dogs KM

$4.99

Corn Dog KM

$4.99

Grilled Cheese KM

$4.99

6 Chicken Nuggets KM

$4.99

4 Wings KM

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders KM

$5.99

2 Plain Hamburger Sliders KM

$5.99

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.25

Cookie (1)

$0.65

Cookies (3)

$1.80

Sweet Street Cookie

$2.75

Extra Veggies & Dress

2oz Ranch Dressing

$0.50

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

Carrots & Celery

$0.85

Carrots Only

$0.85

Celery Only

$0.85

4oz Ranch Dressing

$1.00

4oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

4oz Pimento Cheese

$2.75

8oz Ranch Dressing

$2.00

8oz Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side Sauce

Mild

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Extra Hot

$0.50

Nuclear Waste

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Citrus Chipotle

$0.50

Dragon Teriyaki

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Garlic Pepper

$0.50

Garlic Romano

$0.50

Gold BBQ

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Honey Jerk

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Lemonyaki

$0.50

Lemon Lime

$0.50

Lime Pepper

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Old Bay

$0.50

OMG

$0.50

Platinum

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Garlic

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Heat

$0.50

Sweet n Sour

$0.50

Sweet Red Chili

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Titanium

$0.50

Wicked

$0.50

LUNCH MENU

6 Wings ONLY LM

$9.75

6 Wings LM

$10.75

10 Wings LM

$16.50

10 Wings LM (5&5 Split)

$17.50

6 Boneless Wings LM

$8.75

10 Boneless Wings LM

$11.75

10 Boneless Wings LM (5&5 Split)

$12.50

Philly Basket LM

$10.50

Buffalo Sandwich LM

$10.00

Chicken Tender Wrap LM

$10.50

Small Tender Basket LM

$10.00

Large Tender Basket LM

$12.75

Fish Basket LM

$10.50

Shrimp Basket LM

$10.50

Hamburger LM

$11.00

BLT LM

$6.25

6 Chicken Nuggets LM

$6.25

2 Burger Sliders LM

$6.25

Hot Dog LM

$6.25

Corn Dog LM

$5.25

Grilled Cheese Sandwich LM

$5.25

Tenders (D)

Small Tender Basket (D)

$12.00

Large Tender Basket (D)

$15.00

Extra Large Tender Basket (D)

$25.00

Nuggets (D)

6 Nuggets (D)

$4.00

10 Nuggets (D)

$6.00

25 Nuggets (D)

$15.00

50 Nuggets (D)

$28.00

Fish & Shrimps (D)

Fried Fish Basket (D)

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Basket (D)

$13.00

Buffalo Shrimp Basket (D)

$14.00

Fish & Shrimp Basket (D)

$16.50

Combinations (D)

5 Wings 2 Tenders & Reg Fry (D)

$16.25

10 Wings 5 Tenders & Reg Fry ( D)

$30.00

5 Wings 2 Fish & Reg Fry (D)

$16.25

20 Wings 10 Tenders & Large Fry (D)

$55.00

Burgers & Dogs (D)

All American Burger (D)

$16.00

3 Cheeses Burger (D)

$16.00

Ranch Burger (D)

$16.00

Plain Jane Burger (D)

$13.00

(3) Burger Sliders (D)

$13.00

Hot Dog (D)

$7.00

Corn Dog (D)

$4.00

Sandwiches (D)

Chicken Tender Wrap (D)

$12.75

Buffalo Sandwich (D)

$12.75

Chicken Sandwich (D)

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak (D)

$12.75

French Dip (D)

$12.75

Po Boy Sandwich (D)

$12.75

Grilled Cheese (D)

$7.25

BLT Sandwich (D)

$7.25

Salads (D)

GRILLED Chicken Salad (D)

$11.75

FRIED Chicken Salad (D)

$11.75

Southwestern Salad (D)

$11.75

Shrimp Salad (D)

$11.75

Full Caesar Salad (D)

$7.75

Full House Salad (D)

$7.75

Side Salad (D)

$5.75

Side Caeser Salad

$5.75

Quesadillas (D)

1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Full Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

1/2 Chicken Quesadilla

$8.75

Full Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Full Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Starter & Sides (D)

Fried Pickle Chips (D)

$9.30

Fried Pickle Spears (D)

$9.30

Fried Cheese Sticks (D)

$9.50

Fried Cheese Curds (D)

$9.50

Fried Green Tomatoes (D)

$9.85

Fried Mushrooms (D)

$9.85

Spicy Cauliflower Bites (D)

$9.30

Santa Fe Egg Rolls (D)

$10.00

Sm Corn Nuggets (D)

$4.00

Lg Corn Nuggets (D)

$7.00

Sm Mac n’ Cheese Bites (D)

$4.00

Lg Mac n’ Cheese Bites (D)

$7.00

Fried Okra (D)

$6.00

Chili Poppers (D)

$6.25

Pork Skins (D)

$5.75

Regular Fry (D)

$2.50

Large Fry (D)

$4.50

Box Fry (D)

$7.50

Chili Cheese Fries (D)

$8.50

Homestyle Chips App (D)

$7.00

8oz Coleslaw (D)

$2.25

Side Tater Tots (D)

$3.00

Side Onion Rings (D)

$5.25

Side Homestyle Chips (D)

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Wedges (D)

$5.75

(6) Hush Puppies (D)

$2.25

(12) Hush Puppies (D)

$4.25

Texas Toast (D)

$1.00

Fruit Cup (D)

$1.50

Sweets (D)

Funnel Fries (D)

$5.00

Cookies (D)

$0.65

TOGO Drinks (D)

32oz TOGO Drink (D)

$3.50

24oz TOGO Drink (D)

$2.50

Little Ranchers (D)

Mini Corn Dogs KM (D)

$6.99

Corn Dog KM (D)

$6.99

Grilled Cheese KM (D)

$6.99

6 Nuggets KM (D)

$6.99

4 Wings KM (D)

$7.99

2 Tenders KM (D)

$7.99

2 Burger Sliders KM (D)

$7.99

Gift Certificate

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$50.00

$50.00

$100.00

$100.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wings, burgers, and Brews But So Much More. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy Unit 212, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Directions

