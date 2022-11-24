Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Ranch Brookhaven

review star

No reviews yet

2146 Johnson Ferry Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30319

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings (1 Flavor)
20 Wings Split 2 Flavors - 10 & 10
6 Wings Only

Wings

5 wings/2 Tenders/sm Fry

$12.50

10 wings (5/5)/ 5 Tenders/sm. Fry

$24.99

10 wings/2 Tenders/sm. Fry

$20.50

5 wings/2 Fish/sm. Fry

$12.50

20 Wings, 10Tenders, Lg fry

$42.99

6 Wings Only

$7.25

6 Wings w/ Celery

$7.95

10 Wings (1 Flavor)

$13.50

10 Wings Split 2 Flavors 5 & 5

$14.50

10 wings split into 2 flavors. Select your first 5 wing flavor, then your second 5 wing flavor. Comes with carrots, celery and a dressing.

20 Wings (1 Flavor)

$26.75

20 Wings Split 2 Flavors - 10 & 10

$26.75

20 Wings Split 2 Flavors - 5 & 15

$26.75

30 Wings (1 Flavor)

$37.75

30 Wings Split 2 Flavors - 15 & 15

$37.75

30 Wings Split 2 Flavors - 20 & 10

$37.75

50 Wings

$61.00

50 wings - split 25 & 25

$61.00

50 wings split - 20 & 30 Wings

$61.00

50 wings split - 10 - 20 - 20

$61.00

50 wings split - 10 & 40

$61.00

50 wings split - 15, 15, 20

$61.00

6 Boneless Wings

$6.75

10 Boneless Wings

$10.25

5 & 5 Boneless Wings

$11.25

20 Boneless Wings

$18.75

20 - 10 & 10 Boneless Wings

$18.75

30 Boneless Wings

$27.50

30- 15 & 15 Boneless Wings

$27.50

30 - 20 & 10 Boneless Wings

$27.50

6 Boneless wings only - no veg, no dress

$6.25

6 Wings w/ c&c + pint Taco Tues

$10.00

Tenders

Kids Tender Basket

$6.25

Small Tender Basket

$9.25

Large Tender Basket

$11.50

XLarge Tender Basket

$19.50

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.79

2 Tenders only

$4.99

4 Tenders only

$7.75

6 Tenders only

$9.49

10 Tenders only

$16.49

25 Pc Tender

$38.99

Nuggets

6 Pc Nuggets

$3.99

10 Pc Nuggets

$5.99

25 Pc Nuggets

$13.50

50 Pc Nuggets

$22.99Out of stock

6 Grilled Nuggets

$3.99Out of stock

10 Grilled Nuggets

$5.99Out of stock

Fish & Shrimp

Shrimp Basket

$9.39

Shrimp Only

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

2 pieces of fish fried on a hoagie roll with lettuce. Tartar, Cocktail or boom boom sauce added on the side. Served with fries

Make Platter

$0.85

Fish & Fries

$9.99

Fish & Chippers

$9.99

2 pc fish only

$5.50

Sandwiches

Chicken_Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Philly.

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.79

Burgers

Ranch Burger

$11.99

8 oz. beef patty with lettuce, bacon, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce. Served with crinkle fries

All-American Burger

$11.99

8 oz. beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and hamburger dill pickles. Served with crinkle fries

Plain Jane Burger

$9.99

8 oz. beef patty on a bun. You can add lettuce and tomato. and/or cheese or bacon for $1.00. Served with crinkle fries.

Starters & Sides

Sm French Fries

$1.89

Lg French Fries

$2.99

Box French Fries

$5.75

Tater Tots

$2.59

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Homestyle Chips

$2.50

App Homestyle Chips

$3.99

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.25

Cheese Sticks

$7.29

Chili Poppers

$4.29

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.19

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.19

Hush Puppies (6)

$1.99

Hush Puppies (12)

$3.69

Fried Corn Nuggets

$2.99

Fried Mac n Cheese Bites

$3.19

Fried Okra

$4.69

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Texas Home Style Bread

$0.50

4 oz Coleslaw

$0.85

8 oz Coleslaw

$1.15

Fruit Cup

$0.85

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Extra celery/carrots

$0.50

Southwest Chicken Eggroll

$7.49

2 tex-mex style chicken eggrolls served with avocado ranch dressing on the side.

LUNCH Menu

6 Wings ONLY LM

$10.00

6 Wings LM

$10.75

10 Wings LM

$16.50

5 & 5 Wings LM

$16.50

6 Boneless Wings LM

$8.75

10 Boneless Wings LM

$11.75

Small Tender Basket LM

$10.00

Buffalo Sandwich LM

$9.45

Fish Sandwich LM

$11.75

Upsize Large Drink $

$0.55

Upsize Med Drink $

$0.35

Kids

2 Tenders Kids Combo

$5.59

4 Wings Kids Combo

$5.59

6 Nuggets Kids Combo

$4.49Out of stock

Corn Dog Kids Combo

$4.49

Sweets

Funnel Fries

$3.99

Sweet Street

$2.75

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.00

Apple Strudel

$2.75Out of stock

Party Trays

60 Wings

$75.50

30 & 30 Wings

$75.50

20 & 20 & 20 Wings

$75.50

50 & 10 Wings

$75.50

10 & 25 & 25

$75.50

100 Wings

$125.00

50 & 50 Wings

$125.00

25 & 25 & 25 & 25 Wings

$125.00

30 & 30 & 40 Wings

$125.00

40 & 40 & 20 Wings

$125.00

50 Wings & 25 Chicken Tenders

$92.95

25 & 25 Wings & 25 Tenders

$92.95

30 & 20 Wings & 25 Tenders

$92.95

50 Wings & 50 Chicken Nuggets

$80.95

25/25 Wings & 50 Chicken Nuggets

$80.95

20/30 Wings & 50 Chicken Nuggets

$80.95

25/25 Wings & 25/25 Chicken Nuggets

$80.95

20/30 Wings & 25/25 Chicken Nuggets

$80.95

50 Chicken Tenders

$70.50

3lb Boneless Wing Tray

$43.99

5lb Boneless Wing Tray

$68.99

Fried Turkey

$39.95

Other Options

Corn Dog

$3.59

Combo Meals

#1 6 Wings Combo

$10.95

#2 10 Wings Combo

$16.75

5 & 5 Wings Combo

$17.75

#3 20 Wings Combo

$29.75

10 & 10 Wings Combo

$29.75

#4 6 Pc Tenders Combo

$11.75

#5 2 Pc Fish Combo

$10.99

#6 Buffalo Sandwich Combo

$9.99

#8 Corn Dog Combo

$5.09

#9 2 Pc Tenders Combo

$7.75

#10 6 Pc Nuggets Combo

$5.99

SPECIALS

10 wings + Ultra

$15.00

10 wings (2 flavors) + Ultra

$15.00

ONLINE Specials

30 Wings (O.S)

$35.00

Online Ordering Only Special. 30 wings with celery & carrots and 3 dressings.

30 wings split - 15 & 15 (O.S)

$35.00

30 wings split - 20 & 10 (O.S)

$35.00

Online Ordering Only Special. 30 wings split into 2 flavors 10/20 with celery, carrots & 3 dressings.

LUNCH Menu (LM)

6 Wings ONLY LM

$10.00

6 Wings LM

$10.75

10 Wings LM

$16.50

5 & 5 Wings LM

$16.50

6 Boneless Wings LM

$8.75

10 Boneless Wings LM

$11.75

Small Tender Basket LM

$10.00

Buffalo Sandwich LM

$9.45

Fish Sandwich LM

$11.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich LM

$5.50

Upsize Large Drink $

$0.55

Upsize Med Drink $

$0.35

Soda

Small

$1.69

Medium

$1.89

Large

$2.29

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Orange Soda

Pink Lemonade

Pibb

Tea

Bottled water

$1.25

Water

Small cup of water

$0.10

Large cup of water

$0.25

Bottled water

$1.25

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2146 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

Directions

Gallery
Wing Ranch image
Wing Ranch image

Similar restaurants in your area

PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven
orange starNo Reviews
3589 Durden Drive Brookhaven, GA 30319
View restaurantnext
Galla's Pizza - Chamblee/Brookhaven
orange star4.1 • 474
4849 Peachtree Road Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Lagarde - Chamblee
orange star4.6 • 207
5090 Peachtree Blvd Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Urban Wok, Brookhaven, GA
orange starNo Reviews
705 Town Blvd NE Brookhaven, GA 30319
View restaurantnext
26 Thai Sushi & Bar - Brookhaven
orange starNo Reviews
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330 Atlanta, GA 30319
View restaurantnext
Southbound - 5394 Peachtree Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
5394 Peachtree Road Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston