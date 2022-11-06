Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American
Bars & Lounges

Wing Ranch Gwinnett

636 Reviews

$$

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy

Suite 212

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
20 wings- 2 flavors split 10 & 10
20 Wings - one flavor

Wings

6 Wings w/ Celery

$7.95

10 Wings

$13.50

5&5 Split

$14.50

20 Wings - one flavor

$26.50

20 wings- 2 flavors split 10 & 10

$26.50

20 wings- 2 flavors split 5 & 15

$26.75

30 Wings - one flavor

$37.25

30 wings - 2 flavors split 15 & 15

$37.25

30 wings - 2 flavors split 20 & 10

$37.25

50 Wings - one flavor

$62.00

50 wings - 2 flavors split 25 & 25

$62.00

50 Wings - 2 flavors split 20 & 30

$62.00

50 wings - 2 flavors split 10 & 40

$62.00

50 wings - 3 flavors split 10 & 20 & 20

$62.00

50 wings - 3 flavors split 15 & 15 & 20

$62.00

6 Boneless Wings

$6.75

10 Boneless Wings

$10.25

20 Boneless

$18.75

20 Boneless split 10/ 10

$18.75

30 Boneless

$27.50

30 Boneless 15 & 15 Split

$27.50

30 Boneless 20 & 10 Split

$27.50

Tenders

Kids Tender Basket

$6.25

Small Tender Basket

$9.25

Lg Tender Basket

$11.50

10 Pc Tender Basket

$19.50

25 Pc Tender

$46.99

Nuggets

6 Pc Nuggets

$2.99

10 Pc Nuggets

$4.99

25 Pc Nuggets

$13.50

50 Pc Nuggets

$22.99

Burgers & Dogs

Plain Jane

$9.99

Ranch Burger

$11.99

Three Cheese

$11.99

All-American

$11.99

Wicked Pimento Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Burger Sliders

$9.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Corn Dog

$2.99

Hot Dog w/ fries

$5.50

Corn Dog w/ fries

$4.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$2.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.79

Philly

$9.79

BLT

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Wicked Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Wrap

$9.79

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried or Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.

French Dip

$9.89

Fish & Shrimp

Fish Basket

$9.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Shrimp Only

$6.99

Shrimp PoBoy

$9.89

Fish PoBoy

$9.89

Make Platter

$0.85

Starters & Sides

Sm French Fries

$1.89

Lg French Fries

$2.99

Box French Fries

$5.50

Tater Tots

$2.59

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Homestyle Chips

$2.50

App Homestyle Chips

$3.99

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.50

Cheese Curds

$7.29

Cheese Sticks

$7.29

Chili Poppers

$4.79

Egg Rolls

$7.99

Fried Cauliflower

$7.19

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.19

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.19

Fried Okra

$4.69

Hush Puppies (6)

$1.99

Hush Puppies (12)

$3.79

Sm Fried Corn Nuggets

$2.99

Lg Fried Corn Nuggets

$5.49

Sm Fried Mac n Cheese Bites

$3.19

LG Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Calamari strips

$7.99

6 Calamari strips breaded and fried. Served with your choice of side sauce.

Pork Skins

$4.49

Texas Home Style Bread

$0.65

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75+

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.75+

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

4 oz Coleslaw

$0.95

8 oz Coleslaw

$1.75

Fruit Cup

$0.85

Chili Chz FF

$6.75

Veggies

$0.85

Salads

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Tender Salad

$8.99

Southwestern Salad

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Full Caesar Salad

$5.29

Side Salad

$4.79

Full House Salad

$5.50

Side Caeser Salad

$4.79

Combinations

5 Wings, 2 Tenders

$12.50

10 Wings, 5 Tenders

$23.99

10 Wings 5/5, 5 Tenders

$24.99

5 Wings, 2 Fish

$12.50

Family Special

$42.99

Kids

KM 2 Tenders

$5.99

KM 4 Wings

$5.99

KM 6 Nuggets

$4.99

KM Grill Cheese

$4.99

KM 2 Burger Sliders

$5.99

KM Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

KM Corn Dog

$4.99

Sweets

Cookie

$0.65

Cookies (3)

$1.80

Cookie Sundae

$3.99

SWEET STREET

$2.75

Funnel Fries

$3.25

Ice Cream Cup

$2.50

A La Mode

$1.00

Cheesecake Cannoli

$4.99Out of stock

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Cake Slice

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Veggies & Dress

2 Oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2 Oz Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Carrots Only

$0.85

Celery Only

$0.85

Carrots & Celery

$0.85

8 Oz Blue Cheese

$2.00

8oz Ranch Dressing

$2.00

4 oz. Pimento Cheese

$2.75

4 oz Ranch

$1.00

Side Sauce

Mild

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

X-Hot

$0.50

Nuclear Waste

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Citrus Chipotle

$0.50

Dragon Teriyaki

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Garlic Pepper

$0.50

Garlic Romano

$0.50

Gold BBQ

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Jerk

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Lemon Lime

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Lemonyaki

$0.50

Lime Pepper

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Old Bay

$0.50

OMG

$0.50

Platinum

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Garlic

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Sweet Heat

$0.50

Sweet Red Chili

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Titanium

$0.50

Wicked

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Ceaser

$0.50

Avo Ranch

$0.50

ONLINE Special

30 Wings (O.S)

$35.00

Online Ordering Only Special. 30 wings with celery, carrots & 3 dressings.

30 split 15 & 15 (O.Sl)

$35.00

Online Ordering Only Special. 30 wings split into 2 flavors 15/15 with celery, carrots & 3 dressings.

30 split 20 & 10 (O.S)

$35.00

Online Ordering Only Special. 30 wings split into 2 flavors 20/10 with celery, carrots, and 3 dressings.

Water

Water

Sm/Med TO-GO

$0.25

Large TO-GO

$0.40

To Go

Small

$1.69

Medium

$1.89

Large

$2.29

Bottle Water

$2.00

Amount

$25.00

$25.00

$20.00

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wings, Burgers, and Brews but so much more.

Website

Location

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Suite 212, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Wing Ranch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oaxaca - 1766 Old Norcross RD
orange starNo Reviews
1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044 Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
The 5 Spot Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
555 Progress Center Avenue Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Ribbys Wings and Ribs
orange starNo Reviews
1956 Duluth Hwy A-104 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Vision Restaurant & Lounge - 2520 piedmont rd
orange star3.5 • 18
1234 Nash Springs Circle Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurantnext
The Island Grill Duluth - 3665 Club Dr Ste. 102
orange starNo Reviews
3665 Club Dr Ste. 102 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
2180 pleasant hill rd suit B18 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
BiBa's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,662
4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
LOCAL REPUBLIC
orange star4.2 • 1,359
139 N Perry St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
The Peachtree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,239
30 S Clayton St LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrenceville
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston