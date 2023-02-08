Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Spot 991 Lake Blvd. Ste. B

review star

No reviews yet

991 Lake Blvd. Ste. B

Redding, CA 96003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Edamame
12 pc Wings
Boneless Small (4 pc)

Starters

Fried Pork Belly

$13.99

Shrimp roll (6 pc)

$10.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Egg Rolls (4 pc)

$7.99

Chicken Potstickers (6 pc)

$8.99

Veggie Potstickers (6 pc)

$8.99

Sides

Fries

$3.39

Crisscut Fries

$3.89

Garlic Fries

$4.29

Onion Rings

$4.29

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Garlic Green Beans

$6.99

Edamame

$6.99

Garlic noodles

$6.99

Cheese Rangoon (5 pc)

$8.99

Rice

$1.99

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake Bites (5 pc)

$5.99

Chocolate Brownie Bites (5 pc)

$5.99

Wings

6 pc Wings

$9.99

12 pc Wings

$16.99

24 pc Wings

$29.99

40 pc Wings

$49.99

Boneless

Boneless Small (4 pc)

$8.99

Boneless Large (8 pc)

$15.99

Sandwiches & Salads

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Salad

$9.49

Add Dip

Ranch - Dip

$0.50

Blue Cheese - Dip

$0.50

House Sauce - Dip

$0.50

Fountain drink

Fountain Drink

$2.79
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh wings is our thing

Website

Location

991 Lake Blvd. Ste. B, Redding, CA 96003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1177 Shasta Street Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Damburger
orange starNo Reviews
1320 Placer St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107 Redding, CA 96003
View restaurantnext
Arnold's BBQ - 3256 CASCADE BLVD
orange star4.9 • 179
3256 CASCADE BLVD SHASTA LAKE, CA 96019
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redding

Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
From the Hearth Cafe - Churn Creek
orange star4.5 • 2,590
2650 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Chicken Shack
orange star4.4 • 1,713
2586 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redding
Chico
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Yuba City
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Ukiah
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston