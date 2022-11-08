Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Station Riverstone

review star

No reviews yet

$$

4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Order Again

Popular Items

20 Bone-In Wings
10 Bone-In Wings
Lg French Fries

Personal Combos (All Combos Include Fries And Can Drink )

6 Bone-In Wing Combo

$11.49

8 Bone-In Wings Combo

$14.49

8 Bone in wings Combo (2 flavors)

$15.49

10 Bone-In Wings Combo

$17.49

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.49Out of stock

Hamburger Combo

$14.49

6 Boneless Wing Combo

$11.49

8 Boneless Wings Combo

$14.49

8 boneless Combo (2 Flavors)

$15.59

10 Boneless Wings Combo

$17.49

Chicken Sandwich A-La Carte

$9.99Out of stock

Hamburger A-La Carte

$9.99

Double Cheese Burger A-La Carte

$13.49

Double Cheese Burger Combo

$17.49

Bone-In Wing A-La Carte

$1.59

Boneless Wing A-La Carte

$1.59

Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$11.49

Jalapeno Cheese Burger Combo

$15.49

Just Wings(Doesn't Include Dipping Sauces)

8 Bone-In Wings

$11.99

8 Bone In (2 flavors)

$12.99

10 Bone-In Wings

$14.99

20 Bone-In Wings

$29.99

30 Bone-In Wings

$43.49

50 Bone-In Wings

$72.49

8 Boneless Wings

$11.99

8 Boneless (2 flavors)

$12.99

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

20 Boneless Wings

$29.99

30 Boneless Wings

$43.49

50 Boneless Wings

$72.49

100 Bone-In Wings

$139.99

100 Boneless Wings

$139.99

Party Packs

30 Bone-In Party Pack

$49.99

50 Bone-In Party Pack

$84.99

75 Bone-In Party Pack

$124.99

100 Bone-In Party Pack

$164.99

100 Boneless Party Pack

$164.99

30 Boneless Party Pack

$49.99

50 Boneless Party Pack

$84.99

75 Boneless Party Pack

$124.99

Sides

Sm French Fries

$3.99

Sm Crispy Onion Rings

$5.99

Sm Cheesy Sticks (5)

$5.99

Sm Corn Nuggets (12)

$5.99

Lg French Fries

$6.99

Lg Crispy Onion Rings

$7.49

Lg Cheesy Sticks (9)

$7.99

Lg Corn Nuggets (24)

$7.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Sm Carrots & Celery

$0.99

Lg Carrots & Celery

$1.99

Sm Fried jalapeño cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Lg Fried jalapeño cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Sm Garlic Parm Fries

$5.99

Lg Garlic Parm Fries

$8.99

Sm Buffalo ranch fries

$5.99

Lg Buffalo Ranch Fries

$8.99

Sm Fried pickles (12)

$5.99

Lg Fried pickles (20)

$7.99

Extra Sauces & Rubs

2oz Mild

$1.49

2oz Medium

$1.49

2oz Hot

$1.49

2oz Wicked Hot

$1.49

2oz Mango Habanero

$1.49

4oz Mild

$2.99

4oz Medium

$2.99

4oz Hot

$2.99

4oz Wicked Hot

$2.99

4oz Mango Habanero

$2.99

2oz Honey BBQ

$1.49

2oz Tangy Sriracha Gold

$1.49

2oz Spicy Blood Orange

$1.49

2oz Hawaiian

$1.49

2oz Sweet Chili

$1.49

4oz Honey BBQ

$2.99

4oz Tangy Sriracha Gold

$2.99

4oz Spicy Blood Orange

$2.99

4oz Hawaiian

$2.99

4oz Sweet Chili

$2.99

2oz Teriyaki

$1.49

4oz Teriyaki

$2.99

2oz Salty Caramel

$1.49

4oz Salty Caramel

$2.99

2oz Cowboy Rub

$1.49

2oz Jerk (Dry Rub)

$1.49

2oz Lemon Pepper

$1.49

2oz Garlic Herb Parmesan

$1.49

4oz Cowboy Rub

$2.99

4oz Lemon Pepper

$2.99

4oz Garlic Herb Parmesan

$2.99

4oz Jerk (Dry Rub)

$2.99

2oz Zesty Ranch

$1.49

2oz Sriracha Blast

$1.49

4oz Sriracha Blast

$2.99

2oz Texas Heat

$1.49

4oz Texas Heat

$2.99

4oz Zesty Ranch

$2.99

Dessert

Cookie

$1.49Out of stock

Fried Cheese Cake Dippers

$3.99

Dipping Sauces

2oz Ranch

$0.59

2oz Marinara

$0.59

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.59

4oz Ranch

$1.05

4oz Marinara

$1.05

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.05

2oz Cheese Sauce

$0.59Out of stock

4oz Cheese Sauce

$1.05Out of stock

Burgers

Smokey BBQ Burger Combo

$15.49

Smokey BBQ Burger

$11.49

Drinks

Water bottle

$1.25

Powerade

$2.49

Coke 20oz

$2.79

Sprite 20oz

$2.79

Apple juice

$1.25

Other Drinks

Can soda

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Take-out restaurant serving Riverstone!

