Wing Studio

Popular Items

12PC TRADITIONAL
10PC TRADITIONAL
8PC Traditional Meal

Cauliflower Wings

Regular Cauliflower

$8.99

Breaded Cauliflower Hand Mixed In Your Favorite Flavor

Large Cauliflower

$15.99

Breaded Cauliflower Hand Mixed In Your Favorite Flavor

Tray of Cauliflower

$55.00

Dinner Deals

8PC Traditional Meal

$12.99

8pc Traditional wings your choice of fries or side salad and 20oz fountain drink.

3 Piece Tender Meal

$9.99

Traditional

6PC TRADITIONAL

$8.29

10PC TRADITIONAL

$12.19

12PC TRADITIONAL

$14.52

18PC TRADITIONAL

$21.69

25PC TRADITIONAL

$30.25

36PC TRADITIONAL

$43.19

50PC TRADITIONAL

$58.99

75PC TRADITIONAL

$87.69

100PC TRADITIONAL

$115.00

Tenders

3PC TENDERS

$6.30

5PC TENDERS

$8.49

9PC TENDERS

$15.28

12PC TENDERS

$20.19

25PC TENDERS

$41.99

50PC TENDERS

$82.99

Sides

FRIES

$2.49

TRAY OF FRIES

$11.25

CHEESE FRIES

$4.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES

$11.49

SIDE SALAD

$3.99Out of stock

Roll

$0.59

Desserts

Peach Cobbler Egg Rolls

$6.00

Royal Peach Cobbler

$6.50Out of stock

Crown Royal Infused Peach Cobbler

Drinks

20oz FOUNTAIN

$1.99

32oz FOUNTAIN

$2.49

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

COCA COLA

$2.19

DIET COKE

$2.19

MONSTER ENERGY

$2.99Out of stock

POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH 20oz

$2.19Out of stock

POWERADE GRAPE

$2.19

POWERADE MOUNTAIN BERRY BLAST 20oz

$2.19Out of stock

ROOT BEER

$2.19Out of stock

SPRITE

$2.19

SWEET TEA

$2.19Out of stock

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.19

Extra Condiments

Studio Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.75

Extra Wing Seasoning

$0.75

Side Of Queso

$1.99

Queso Cheese Dip

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

280 SW Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063

Directions

