Wing Window 2920 W Cary Street

2920 W Cary Street

Richmond, VA 23221

Order Again

Wings and More

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Five hand-breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$8.50

Eight wings (mixture of flats and drums) fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Boneless Wings

$4.00+

Your choice of 6/12/18 boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce(s). Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Onion Ring Basket

$7.00

Fry Basket

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Tots

$4.50

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Cheese Fries

$4.50

Tot Basket

$9.00

Extra Dressing and Sauces

$0.50

Tacos

Beef Tacos (3)

$8.50

Three flour tortillas filled with beef, topped with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and green onion. Served with a side of sour cream.

Fish Tacos (2)

$8.50

Two flour tortilla with skillet fried Cod, topped with cucumber-lime pico de gallo and a side of Mumbo Sauce.

Veggie Tacos (3)

$8.50

Three flour tortillas filled with green and red peppers, topped with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and green onion. Served with a side of sour cream.

Canned & Bottled Drinks

Dr. Brown Cream Soda

$2.50

Dr. Brown Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$2.50

Dr. Brown Diet Cream Soda

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$2.50

Root Beer Float

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in the alley behind the New York Deli is a little window. From this window you can order some of your favorite late night munchies. Pick up quickly and easily (without even leaving your vehicle) at the Back Alley Wing Window.

2920 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221

Wing Window image

