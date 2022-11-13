Wing Window 2920 W Cary Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the alley behind the New York Deli is a little window. From this window you can order some of your favorite late night munchies. Pick up quickly and easily (without even leaving your vehicle) at the Back Alley Wing Window.
Location
2920 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
4.0 • 1,037
2934 W Cary St, Richmond Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurant