Wing Wok Greenwood Village

review star

No reviews yet

7939 East Arapahoe Road

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

10 Wings + 1 Side

10 Wings + 1 Side

$14.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors and (1) side!

MIRACLE CHICKEN BURGER (T)

MIRACLE CHICKEN BURGER (T)

$10.95

GoChuJang chicken tenders piled high with our world famous seoul slaw, cilantro+jalapeno sauce, and crisp cucumber coins (Gluten Free Bun +$2.00)

4 Tenders w/ Side

4 Tenders w/ Side

$12.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)

AWARD WINNING KOREAN WOK-FRIED CHICKEN

WOKIN' WINGS

For every 10 wings, pick a sauce and a side!
10 Wings + 1 Side

10 Wings + 1 Side

$14.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors and (1) side!

20 Wings + 2 Sides

20 Wings + 2 Sides

$27.95

Choose (up to 2) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors and (2) sides!

30 Wings + 3 Sides

30 Wings + 3 Sides

$41.95

Choose (up to 3) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors and (3) sides!

K-TENDERS

Choose one flavor; comes with your choice of our superb sides!

2 Tenders w/ Side

$8.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)

4 Tenders w/ Side

4 Tenders w/ Side

$12.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)

6 Tenders w/ Side

$16.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)

HOORAY; HANDHELDS!

MIRACLE CHICKEN BURGER (T)

MIRACLE CHICKEN BURGER (T)

$10.95

GoChuJang chicken tenders piled high with our world famous seoul slaw, cilantro+jalapeno sauce, and crisp cucumber coins (Gluten Free Bun +$2.00)

BETTER THAN SOMETHING... BURGER (T)

BETTER THAN SOMETHING... BURGER (T)

$8.95

Our original Better Than Sex chicken burger (Gluten free bun +$2.00)

KOREAN SSAM BURRITO (T)

KOREAN SSAM BURRITO (T)

$10.95

GoChuJang chicken tenders with kimchi-fried rice, sour cream, cheese, and seoul slaw- **Make it vegetarian with our TOFU ssam option!**

QUESADILLA

$6.95

SEOULFULLY GOOD ENTREES

WOK-KIMCHI FRIED RICE (T)

WOK-KIMCHI FRIED RICE (T)

$9.95

House-made, wok-fried kimchi rice topped with scrambled eggs, roasted kimchi, GoChuJang sauce, cheese and green onions

KICKIN' KIMCHI FRIES

KICKIN' KIMCHI FRIES

$9.95

Crinkle cut fries topped with fresh-roasted kimchi, spicy mayo, cheese, and green onions

ORANGE CHICKEN W/ RICE

$11.95

Tangy orange-chicken, served over white rice

SALADS

Vegetarian Salad

$10.95

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Tofu Salad

$12.95

COMBOS

Hit The Easy Button... COMBOS

WING COMBO

WING COMBO

$18.95

10 wings - 1 flavor, fries, dipping sauce, and a soda (or water!)

TENDER COMBO

TENDER COMBO

$16.95

4 juicy tenders - 1 flavor, crinkle fries, dipping sauce, and a soda (or water!)

MCB HANDHELD COMBO

$11.95

KSB HANDHELD COMBO

$11.95

BTS HANDHELD COMBO

$10.95

SIDES A LA CARTE

SIDES

WHITE PICKLED RADISH (T)

WHITE PICKLED RADISH (T)

$2.95
CUKE-KIMCHI (T)

CUKE-KIMCHI (T)

$2.95
KIMCHI (T)

KIMCHI (T)

$2.95
CRINKLE FRIES (T)

CRINKLE FRIES (T)

$3.95

K-JUN FRIES (T)

$3.95

DIPPING SAUCES

Get Your Dip On!

RANCH (T)

$1.25
BLACKBELT RANCH (T)

BLACKBELT RANCH (T)

$1.25

Spicy gochujang ranch

BUFFALO SAUCE (T)

$1.25
FRY SAUCE (T)

FRY SAUCE (T)

$1.25

BLEU CHEESE (T)

$1.25
KSB SAUCE (T)

KSB SAUCE (T)

$1.25

DRINKS

COKE (!)

COKE (!)

$1.95Out of stock

DIET COKE (!)

$1.95
SPRITE (!)

SPRITE (!)

$1.95

BOTTLED WATER (!)

$1.95
COKE ZERO (!)

COKE ZERO (!)

$1.95

CHILSUNG CIDER (!)

$2.95

MILKIS (!)

$2.95

BOTTLED COKE (!)

$3.95

BUBBLE TEA HONEYDEW (!)

$4.95

BUBBLE TEA BANANA (!)

$4.95

BUBBLE TEA TARO (!)

$4.95

BUBBLE TEA BROWN SUGAR (!)

$4.95

BUBBLE TEA MATCHA GREEN TEA (!)

$4.95

K-SNACKS

K-SNACKS (T)

PEPERO

PEPERO

$3.95
SHRIMP CRACKERS

SHRIMP CRACKERS

$3.95

GOCHUJANG SHRIMP CRACKERS

$3.95
CHOCO-PIES

CHOCO-PIES

$6.95

TURTLE CHIPS (CHOCOLATE)

$6.95

TURTLE CHIPS (SWEET CORN)

$6.95

SNACKSIZE HOMERUN BALLS

$2.95

HOMERUN BALLS

$6.95

WING WOK SWAG

T-SHIRTS

SMALL SHIRT

$15.95

MEDIUM SHIRT

$15.95

LARGE SHIRT

$15.95

EXTRA LARGE SHIRT

$15.95

HATS

Wing Wok Hat

$19.95

CATERING MENU

Build Your Own Catering

We request catering orders be placed 24 hours in advance, or we may not be able to accommodate the order.
30 Wing Tray

30 Wing Tray

$39.95

Serves 7-15 people

20 Chicken Tenders

$42.95

Serves 8-12

Chicken Nugget Tray

Chicken Nugget Tray

$46.95

Serves 8-12

Sliders

Large Salad

$37.95

Serves 25-30 side salads OR 12-15 full salads Comes with choice of 5 - 4oz portions of dressing

Large Crinkle Fries

$15.95

Catering Sides

$7.95

Large White Rice

$19.95

Large Kimchi Fried Rice

$29.95

Large Kimchi-Fries

$29.95

Wrap Tray

$65.95

24 Korean Ssam Wraps

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat More Seoul Food

Location

7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

