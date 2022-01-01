Restaurant header imageView gallery

WingBonz

6,194 Reviews

$$

1027 Oakland Ave

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Order Again

Popular Items

Basket Of Raw Fries
5 Wings & 4 Fingers Basket
Basket Of Fries

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$6.69

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$8.49

Grilled Gulf Shrimp

$8.29

Onion Rings

$6.99

Basket Of Raw Fries

$5.29

Basket Of Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Basket Of Waffle Fries

$5.29

Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$14.50

15 Wings

$19.99

20 Wings

$26.50

25 Wings

$33.25

50 Wings

$67.85

100 Wings

$133.00

Fried Jumbo Fingers

6 Fingers

$7.89

10 Fingers

$11.95

15 Fingers

$17.29

20 Fingers

$22.39

35 Fingers

$37.39

50 Fingers

$51.49

Grilled Jumbo Fingers

3 Grilled Fingers

$4.80

5 Grilled Fingers

$8.00

8 Grilled Fingers

$14.40

12 Grilled Fingers

$19.25

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.99

Big Scoop Chicken Salad

$8.25

Side Salad

$2.15

Caesar Salad

$7.25

House Salad

$6.75

Burgers, Sandwiches, & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Steak Philly

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Philly Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.49

Bonz Burger

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Combo Baskets

5 Wings & 4 Fingers Basket

$13.60

4 Fingers & 10 Shrimp Basket

$14.35

Spicy Gulf Shrimp Basket

$9.50

5 Wings & 10 Shrimp Basket

$15.50

4 Fingers Basket

$6.75

5 Wings Basket

$9.25

10 Wings Basket

$16.25

3 Grilled Fingers

$5.80

Little Cluckers

Kids Tender

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

3 Wings

$5.25

Corn Dog

$5.25

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.59

Fried Donut Holes

$4.59

Dine In Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

1\2 and 1\2

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Togo Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Water

$0.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mtn Dew

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Gallon Swt Tea

$5.00

Gallon Lem

$5.00

Gallon Unswt Tea

$5.00

Gallon Straw Lem

$5.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Arnold palmer

$1.50

1\2 sweet 1\2 unsweet

$1.50

20 OZ Bottle Drinks

Pepsi 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Diet Pepsi 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Dr Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Mtn Dew 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Diet Mtn Dew 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Root Beer 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Sierra Mist 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Water 20 oz Bottle

$1.50

Dole Strawberry Lemon 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Crush Grape 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Crush Orange 20 oz Bottle

$2.25

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.25

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.25

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.25

Gatorade Orange

$2.25

Ginger Ale 20 oz Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Sides

Extra Wet

$0.25

SD Ranch

$0.99

SD Blue Cheese

$0.99

SD 24k Gold

$0.99

SD Celery

$0.80

SD Carrots

$0.80

SD Hot

$0.99

SD Medium

$0.99

Xxx Hot

$0.99

SD Balsamic

$0.99

SD Ceasar

$0.99

SD 1000 Island

$0.99

SD Italian

$0.99

SD Garlic

$0.99

SD Garlic Parm

$0.99

SD Ginger

$0.99

SD Honey BBQ

$0.99

SD Hot BBQ

$0.99

SD Honey Hot

$0.99

SD Honey Mustard

$0.99

SD KC BBQ

$0.99

SD Teriyaki

$0.99

SD Lemon Pepper

$0.99

SD Salt & Pepper

$0.99

SD Southwest Chiptotle

$0.99

SD Southwest Ranch

$0.99

SD Sun Dried Tomato

$0.99

SD Sweet Thai Chili

$0.99

SD Tartar

$0.99

SD Signature Sauce

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Pickle

$0.25

SD Cocktail

$0.99

SD Cajun

$0.99

16 Oz Ranch

$5.99

16 Oz Blue Cheese

$5.99

Salt & Vinegar

$0.99

16 Oz XXX Hot

$7.99

16 Oz Honey/Hon Hot/Hon BBQ

$9.99

16 Oz Medium/Hot

$6.99

16 Oz GP/Teri/STC

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1027 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Wingbonz image

