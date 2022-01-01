Restaurant header imageView gallery

WingDingers

review star

No reviews yet

12011 PCB parkway unit B

Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Sidekicks

French Fries

$2.79

Tater Tots

$2.79

Baked Potato Salad

$2.79

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.79

White Rice w/ Brown Gravy

$2.79

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.79

Side Salad

$2.79

Cheesy scallop potatoes

$2.79

Sweet Potato Puffs

$2.79

Gotham Fries

$3.49

The Others

Hawaii Five-O

$9.95

Napoleon Dynamite

$9.59

"Top Dog"

$4.50

"Wings " Traditional or Boneless)

WingDinger Traditional

$14.99

WingDinger Boneless

$10.99

6 pc. Traditional Wing

$10.99

6 Pc. Boneless Wing

$8.99

10 Pc. Traditional Wing

$14.99

10 Pc. Boneless Wing

$12.99

15 Pc. Traditional Wing

$22.59

15 Pc. Boneless Wing

$19.59

20 Pc. Traditional Wing

$29.98

20 Pc. Boneless Wing

$25.98

"The Bone Collector"

$29.99

Wrapped (WRAPS)

"Rocky"

$8.59

"Cool Runnings"

$8.59

"Urban Cowboy"

$8.59

"Chicken Run"

$8.59

"Say Cheese"

$5.59

"The Good Burger"

"Basic Instinct"

$6.59

"Mushrooms"

$6.59

"Joker"

$8.59

"The Green Hornet"

$8.59

"Little Darlings" (Kid's)

Kid's Boneless Wings

$5.59

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.59

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.59

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.50

KID'S MILK

$1.50

KID'S CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.50

KID'S APPLE JUICE

$1.00

KID'S FOUNTAIN SODA

$1.59
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
12011 PCB parkway unit B, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

