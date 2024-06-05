- Home
- /
- Milton Keynes
- /
- Wingers Milton Keynes Darin Court, Crownhill
This restaurant does not have any images
Wingers Milton Keynes Darin Court, Crownhill
Darin Court, Crownhill
25
Milton Keynes, GB MK8 0AD
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
WINGS
10 WINGS
- 10 Wings Buffalo XL HOT£9.95
(Extreme Heat 10/10) The Adventurous NY Sauce With Sweet Heat
- 10 Wings Mango Habanero£9.95
(Medium/Hot Spice 7/10) Two Punch Sweet & Spicy Combination
- 10 Wings Buffalo New York£9.95
(Medium Spice 5/10) Classic OG Wing Sauce
- 10 Wings Korean Town£9.95
(Medium Spice 5/10) Sweet Honey Soy Korean BBQ Glaze
- 10 Wings New Orleans Cajun£9.95
(Light Spice 4/10) Deep South Cajun Dry Rub
- 10 Wings Tennessee BBQ£9.95
(Mild) Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce)
- 10 Wings Lemon Pepper£9.95
(Mild) Citrus & Black Pepper Sauce
- 10 Wings Naked£9.95
(Mild) Butter Milk Dipped Secrete Breading
- 10 Wings 1/2 Half 1/2 Half£9.95
6 WINGS
- 6 Wings LIMITED EDITION£6.95
(Mild Spice 3/10) Honey Mustard
- 6 Wings Buffalo XL HOT£6.95
(Extreme Heat 10/10) The Adventurous NY Sauce With Sweet Heat
- 6 Wings Mango Habanero£6.95
(Medium/Hot Spice 7/10) Two Punch Sweet & Spicy Combination
- 6 Wings Buffalo New York£6.95
(Medium Spice 5/10) Classic OG Wing Sauce
- 6 Wings Korea Town£6.95
(Medium Spice 5/10) Sweet Honey Soy Korean BBQ Glaze
- 6 Wings New Orleans Cajun£6.95
(Light Spice 4/10) Deep South Cajun Dry Rub
- 6 Wings Tennessee BBQ£6.95
(Mild) Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce)
- 6 Wings Lemon Pepper£6.95
(Mild) Citrus & Black Pepper Sauce
- 6 Wings Naked£6.95
(Mild) Butter Milk Dipped Secrete Breading
BONELESS
6 BONELESS
- 6 Boneless LIMITED EDITION£9.95
(Mild Spice 3/10) Honey Mustard
- 6 Boneless Buffalo XL HOT£9.95
(Extreme Heat 10/10) The Adventurous NY Sauce With Sweet Heat
- 6 Boneless Mango Habanero£9.95
(Medium/Hot Spice 7/10) Two Punch Sweet & Spicy Combination
- 6 Boneless Buffalo New York£9.95
(Medium Spice 5/10) Classic OG Wing Sauce
- 6 Boneless Korean Town£9.95
(Medium Spice 5/10) Sweet Honey Soy Korean BBQ Glaze
- 6 Boneless New Orleans Cajun£9.95
(Light Spice 4/10) Deep South Cajun Dry Rub
- 6 Boneless Tennessee BBQ£9.95
(Mild) Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce)
- 6 Boneless Lemon Pepper£9.95
(Mild) Citrus & Black Pepper Sauce
- 6 Boneless Naked£9.95
(Mild) Butter Milk Dipped Secrete Breading
- 6 Boneless 1/2 Half 1/2 Half£9.95
4 BONELESS
- 4 Boneless LIMITED EDITION£6.95
(Mild Spice 3/10) Honey Mustard
- 4 Boneless Buffalo XL HOT£6.95
(Extreme Heat 10/10) The Adventurous NY Sauce With Sweet Heat
- 4 Boneless Mango Habanero£6.95
(Medium/Hot Spice 7/10) Two Punch Sweet & Spicy Combination
- 4 Boneless Buffalo New York£6.95
(Medium Spice 6/10) Classic OG Wing Sauce
- 4 Boneless Korean Town£6.95
(Medium Spice 5/10) Sweet Honey Soy Korean BBQ Glaze
- 4 Boneless New Orleans Cajun£6.95
(Light Spice 4/10) Deep South Cajun Dry Rub
- 4 Boneless Tennessee BBQ£6.95
(Mild) Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce)
- 4 Boneless Lemon Pepper£6.95
(Mild) Citrus & Black Pepper Sauce
- 4 Boneless Naked£6.95
(Mild) Butter Milk Dipped Secrete Breading
BURGERS & WRAPS
CHICKEN BURGERS
- Buffalo NY Burger£9.25
Fresh juicy fillet brushed in our signature Buffalo New York sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles and blue cheese sauce
- Cajun Burger£9.25
Fresh juicy fillet dusted in our signature New Orleans Cajun seasoning topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles and house mayo
- Big Smoke BBQ Burger£9.25
Fresh juicy fillet brushed in our signature Tennessee BBQ sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles and house mayo
- W Burger£9.25
Fresh juicy fillet + ' W ' Sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles.
- Mango Burger£9.25
Fresh juicy fillet brushed in our signature Mango Habanero sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles and house mayo.
- Plane Burger£9.25
Fresh juicy fillet + Comeback Sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles.
- Korean Sonic Burger£9.25
WRAPS
- HONEY MUSTARD LIMITED EDITION CHICKEN WRAP£5.95
- CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP£5.95
Crispy chicken mini fillets in a soft tortilla with American cheese, lettuce & house mayo.
- SPICY CAJUN CHICKEN WRAP£5.95
- KOREAN CHICKEN WRAP£5.95
Korean chicken mini fillets in a soft tortilla with American cheese, lettuce, house mayo.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP£5.95
Buffalo NY chicken mini fillets in a soft tortilla with American cheese, lettuce, house mayo.
- TENNESSEE BBQ CHICKEN WRAP£5.95
BBQ chicken mini fillets in a soft tortilla with American cheese, lettuce, house mayo.
FRIES
- WINGERS FRIES LOADED£4.25
French Fries, Cheese Sauce, Spring onions + Fried onions + Jalapenos + Sriracha mayo
- BUFFALO BLUE FRIES LOADED£4.25
French fries smothered with our signature Buffalo New York and blue cheese sauces.
- KOREAN TOWN FRIES LOADED£4.25
French fries smothered with our signature Korea Town sauce.
- BBQ FRIES LOADED£4.25
French fries coated with our signature Tennessee BBQ sauce topped with spring and crispy onions
- CHEESY FRIES LOADED£4.25
French fries covered with Wingers cheese sauce.
- CAJUN FRIES£3.25
French fries flipped in our famous Cajun seasoning.
- NAKED FRIES£3.25
French Fries flipped in our House seasoning
SHAKES & CHURROS
Large Shake
Small Shake
3 Churros
- 3 Chocolate Hazelnut Churros£3.95
3x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a Nutella hazelnut chocolate dip.
- 3 Salted Caramel Churros£3.95
3x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a salted caramel dip.
- 3 Cookies n' Cream Churros£3.95
3x fresh jumbo sweet churros, sugar and cinnamon dusted with a white chocolate cookies and cream dip.
- 3 LIMITED EDITION Churros£3.95
3x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a Lotus Biscoff dip.
6 Churros
- 6 Chocolate Hazelnut Churros£7.45
6x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a Nutella hazelnut chocolate dip.
- 6 Salted Caramel Churros£7.45
6x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a salted caramel dip.
- 6 Cookies n' Cream Churros£7.45
6x fresh jumbo sweet churros, sugar and cinnamon dusted with a white chocolate cookies and cream dip.
- 6 LIMITED EDITION Churros£7.45
6x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a Lotus Biscoff dip
DIPS
Dip
- RANCH DIP£1.00
Freshly made Garlic Buttermilk Ranch dip
- BLUE CHEESE DIP£1.00
Freshly made Blue cheese Buttermilk dip
- W SAUCE DIP£1.00
Freshly made Smokey Honey Mustard dip
- BUFFALO NY DIP£1.20
Freshly made Spicy Buffalo NewYork dip
- TENNESSEE BBQ DIP£1.20
Freshly made Smokey BBQ dip
- CALIFORNIA DIP£1.20
Freshly made Comeback Burger sauce dip
BIG Dip
- BIG Ranch£2.20
BIG Freshly made Garlic Buttermilk Ranch dip
- BIG Blue Cheese£2.20
BIG Freshly made Blue cheese Buttermilk dip
- BIG W Sauce£2.20
BIG Freshly made Smokey Honey Mustard dip
- BIG Buffalo NY£2.20
BIG Freshly made Spicy Buffalo NewYork dip
- BIG Tennessee BBQ£2.20
BIG Freshly made Smokey BBQ dip
- BIG Comeback Sauce£2.20
BIG Freshly made Comeback Burger sauce dip
COMBOS
COMBOS
- Wing Roulette Combo£19.90
20 Fresh buttermilk dipped crispy breaded wings with 20 Wings ranging 3 different heat flavours.
- Medium Boneless Combo£34.95
18 Boneless Tenders (3 flavours) + 1 Fries + 1 BIG Dip
- Medium Wing Combo£34.95
30 Wings (3 flavours) + 1 Fries + 1 BIG Dip
- Heat Seeker Combo£25.95
20 Wings of our 2 Hottest Flavours + 1 BIG Dip
- Dry Rub Combo£25.95
20 Wings of our 2 Dry Rub Flavours + 1 BIG Dip
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Darin Court, Crownhill, 25, Milton Keynes, GB MK8 0AD