Wingfellas Ypsilanti - NEW

review star

No reviews yet

1739 Washtenaw Ave

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Wings

5pc (Bone-In)

$7.49

10pc (Bone-In)

$14.49

15pc (Bone-In)

$21.49

25pc (Bone-In)

$34.99

5pc (Boneless)

$6.99

10pc (Boneless)

$13.49

15pc (Boneless)

$19.49

20pc (Boneless)

$25.49

25pc (Boneless)

$31.49

30pc (Boneless)

$38.49

40pc (Boneless)

$49.49

Fingers

3pc Fingers

$6.79

5pc Fingers

$10.99

8pc Fingers

$17.49

10pc Fingers

$21.49

Subs

Half BigFella Sub

$6.95Out of stock

Half Original Philly Sub

$6.95Out of stock

Half Steak Sub

$6.95Out of stock

Half Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.95Out of stock

Whole BigFella Sub

$11.99Out of stock

Whole Original Philly Sub

$11.99Out of stock

Whole Steak Sub

$11.99Out of stock

Whole Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99Out of stock

Burgers

Veggie Burger

$10.95Out of stock

TexasDon Chicken Burger

$7.95Out of stock

Wraps

WingFella Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Steak Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Veggie Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Greek Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Little Fellas

Little Fellas (Boneless)

$7.95Out of stock

Little Fellas (Philly)

$9.99Out of stock

Little Fellas (SteakNChz)

$9.99Out of stock

Sides

Dips

Side Seasoning

$0.50Out of stock

Small Regular Fries

$3.49

Large Regular Fries

$5.49

Small Curly Fries

$3.99

Large Curly Fries

$5.49

Small Onion Rings

$3.99

Large Onion Rings

$5.49

6pc MozzarellaSticks

$5.99

10pc Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

6pc Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

Beverages

Drinks

Specials

5pc Boneless/Combo

$10.99

10pc Boneless/Combo

$15.99

5pc Bone-In/Combo

$11.99

10pc Bone-In/Combo

$17.99

3pc Finger/Combo

$10.99

LittleFellas(Boneless)/Combo

$10.99Out of stock

TexasDonChicken/Combo

$10.99Out of stock

HalfBigFellaSub/Combo

$10.99Out of stock

HalfPhillySub/Combo

$10.99Out of stock

HalfGrilledChickenSub/Combo

$10.99Out of stock

HalfSteakSub/Combo

$10.99Out of stock

Trays

Half Tray Fries

$16.99

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Half Tray Greek Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Half Tray House Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Whole Tray Fries

$29.99

Whole Tray Caesar Salad

$29.99Out of stock

Whole Tray Greek Salad

$29.99Out of stock

Whole Tray House Salad

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:10 pm - 9:25 pm
Monday12:10 pm - 9:25 pm
Tuesday12:10 pm - 9:25 pm
Wednesday12:10 pm - 9:25 pm
Thursday12:10 pm - 9:25 pm
Friday12:10 pm - 9:25 pm
Saturday12:10 pm - 9:25 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1739 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

