Winghouse Grill Hull imageView gallery

Winghouse Grill Hull

377 Reviews

$

8727 US-29

Hull, GA 30646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozz

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Large Onion Rings

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Large Chips

$7.99

Half Fried Pickle

$3.99

Half Fried Green Tomato

$4.49

Half Onion Ring

$3.99

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

Fried Mushroom

$7.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Half Mozz

$3.99

Half Fried Jalapeno

$3.99

Half Fried Mushroom

$3.99

Half Fried Green Beans

$3.99

Burgers and Sandwichs

Hamburger

$10.99

Small Hamburger

$7.99

Philly

$10.99

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

BLT

$6.99

BLFGT

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

House Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Side Salad

$5.99

Fried Chicken Side Salad

$5.99

Wedge

$8.99

Boneless

6 Boneless

$7.49

10 Boneless

$10.99

20 Boneless

$20.99

50 Boneless

$49.99

100 Boneless

$95.99

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$23.99

50 Wings

$56.99

100 Wings

$109.99

Tenders

3 Tenders

$4.99

5 Tenders

$6.99

10 Tenders

$11.99

3 Grilled Tenders

$4.99

5 Grilled Tenders

$6.99

10 Grilled Tenders

$11.99

Combos

10 Boneless

$13.99

6 Boneless

$10.29

6 Boneless 3 Tenders

$13.99

3 Tenders

$7.99

5 Tenders

$9.99

10 Wings

$15.79

6 Wings

$11.79

6 Wings 3 Tenders

$15.79

30 Wings

$41.99

30 Boneless

$41.99

3 Grilled Tenders

$7.99

5 Grilled Tenders

$9.99

Kids Meal

Kids 2 Tenders

$4.99

Kids 4 Wings

$6.99

Kids 4 boneless

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Sauce

Cup Of Sauce

$0.50

24 oz of Sauce

$5.00

Dessert

Cake

$4.99

Whole Cake

$45.00

Fried Oreos

$3.99

Sides

Regular Straight Fry

$2.99

Large Straight Fry

$4.99

Regular Chip

$3.99

Large Chip

$5.99

Regular Onion Ring

$3.99

Large Onion Ring

$6.99

Regular Slaw

$2.99

Toast

$1.00

Carrots and Celery

$2.00

Large Pan Fries

$35.00

Small Pan Fries

$20.00

Large Pan Chips

$35.00

Small Pan Chips

$20.00

Sandwich No Side

Hamburger

$8.99

Small Hamburger

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Philly

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

BLT

$5.99

BLFGT

$6.99

Lunch Specials

6 Boneless lunch Special

$8.99

3 Tender Lunch Special

$6.99

Drinks

Soda/ Tea

$2.29

Gallon of Tea

$4.99

Wine

Cab

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

Riesling

$4.50

Beer

Angry orchard

$4.00

Athena Paradiso

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Blue Moon Sky

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Classic City Lager

$6.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Craft Pitcher

$18.00

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

Hobnail

$6.00

Hoprodisiac

$6.00

Hopsecutioner

$5.00

Los Bravos

$6.00

Mc Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Mc Ultra Draft

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Octoberfest

$6.00

Paradise Now

$6.00

Pretoria farms Golden Ale

$6.00

Red and Black

$6.00

Shiver

$6.00

Sweetwater420

$4.00

Topochico

$5.00

Tropicalia

$6.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Flight

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8727 US-29, Hull, GA 30646

Directions

Gallery
Winghouse Grill Hull image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens - East Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
350 East Broad St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
1000 Faces Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
510 North Thomas Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Maepole
orange star4.8 • 719
1021 N Chase St Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
The Place - Athens
orange star4.6 • 1,446
229 E Broad St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Punta Cana-Athens
orange star4.7 • 341
367 Prince Ave Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Big City Bread Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
393 N Finley St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hull
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston