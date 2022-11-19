A map showing the location of Original Wing Kingz 1604 Diamond Ave NE,View gallery
Chicken
Southern
Burgers

Original Wing Kingz 1604 Diamond Ave NE,

review star

No reviews yet

1604 Diamond Ave NE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Popular Items

6 Wing Dingz Combo
6 Wing Dingz
6 Boneless Combo

Chix

3 Chicken Tenders

$6.99

3 Chicken Tenders Combo

$10.99

6 Chicken Tenders

$12.99

6 Chicken Tenders Combo

$16.99

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$7.99

Chicken Skins

$5.99+

Chicken Skins Combo

$8.99+

Gizzardz

$5.99+

Gizzardz Combo

$9.99+

5 Leg x 5 Thigh

$11.99

2pc Leg/thigh/sm fry

$5.99

6 Wing Dingz

$7.99

6 Wing Dingz Combo

$12.29

9 Wing Dingz

$11.29

9 Wing Dingz Combo

$15.29

12 Wing Dingz

$13.79

12 Wing Dingz Combo

$18.29

18 Wing Dingz

$21.79

25 Wing Dingz

$26.79

50 Wing Dingz

$62.99

6 Boneless

$7.99

6 Boneless Combo

$12.29

9 Boneless

$11.29

9 Boneless Combo

$15.29

12 Boneless

$13.79

12 Boneless Combo

$18.29

18 Boneless

$21.79

25 Boneless

$26.79

50 Boneless

$62.99

3 Whole Wingz

$5.29

3 Whole Wingz Combo

$8.99

6 Whole Wingz

$9.99

6 Whole Wingz Combo

$12.99

9 Whole Wingz

$13.99

9 Whole Wingz Combo

$17.99

12 Whole Wingz

$18.99

12 Whole Wingz Combo

$21.99

18 Whole Wingz

$24.99

25 Whole Wingz

$32.99

50 Whole Wingz

$72.99

Chix & Seafood

Chicken & Perch 3x3

$13.99

Chicken & Perch 6x6

$19.99

3Whole Wingz & 8Shrimp

$16.99

Seafood

Ocean Perch

$7.99+

Ocean Perch Combo

$11.99+

Catfish Fillets

$9.99+

Catfish Fillets Combo

$12.99+

Catfish Nuggets

$9.99+

Catfish Nuggets Combo

$12.99+

Tilapia

$7.99+

Tilapia Combo

$10.99+

Blue Gill

$12.99+

Blue Gill Combo

$15.99+

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99+

Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$17.99+

Butterfly Shrimp

$10.99+

Butterfly Shrimp Combo

$13.99+

Frog Legs

$14.99+

Frog Legs Combo

$17.99+

Fish Sandwich

$4.99

Fish Sandwich Combo

$7.99

Big Cat Sandwich Only

$6.99

Big Cat Sandwich Combo

$9.99

King Tips

King Tips

$9.99

King Tips Combo

$14.99

Burgers & Dogs

Hamburger

$6.99

Hamburger Combo

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.99

Olive Burger

$8.99

Olive Burger Combo

$11.99

KINGZ Polish

$7.99

KINGZ Polish Combo

$9.99

Beef Polish

$4.99

Beef Polish Combo

$7.49

Beef Hot Dog

$2.79

Beef Hot Dog Combo

$6.99

Waffle Meals

1 Belgin Waffle & 3 Chicken Tenders

$10.99

2 Waffle Sliders

$7.99

2 Waffle Sliders Combo

$10.99

Sides

Waffle

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.49+

Bacon/Cheddar Waffle Fries

$5.99+

Parmesan Fries

$4.99+

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Fries

$3.99+

Hush Puppies

$3.00+

Sampler

$6.59

Onion Ringz

$4.49+

Spicy O Ringz

$5.49+

Fried Cauliflower

$5.99+

Spicy Cauliflower

$5.49+

Fried Okra

$5.99+

Fried Spicy Green Beans

$5.99+

Jalepeno Poppers

$5.99+

Mac'n'Cheese Wedges

$5.99+

Fried Pickles

$5.99+

Coleslaw

$1.99+

Dill Pickle

$1.75

Mozarella Sticks

$5.99+

Mushrooms

$5.99+

Cheese Fries

$4.99+

King Spuds

$4.59+

Sauces & Extras

Additional Sauce

$0.89

Seasoning

$0.10

Bacon Bits

$1.09

Kingz Sauce

$0.89

Cheese Slice

$0.89

Cheese Cup

$0.89

Cheese Sauce

$0.89

Blue Cheese

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89+

Tartar Sauce

$0.89

Olive Sauce

$0.89

Cocktail Sauce

$0.89

Chili

$0.89

Extra Sauce

$0.89

Lettuce

$0.69

Onion

$0.55

Pickle Slices

$0.35

Relish

$0.55

Mayo

$0.45

Mustard

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Large Catering Accomodations

$24.69

Small Catering

$1.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.29

Half Salad

$4.50

Half Pan Salad

$15.99

1/2 Pan Make Ur OWN

$25.89

1/2 Pan Make UR OWN

$50.49

Kids Menu

Kids 3pc Wing Dingz Combo

$6.99

Kids 3pc Boneless Combo

$6.99

Kids 1 Hot Dog Combo

$6.99

Kids 1 Belgian Waffle W/ 1 Tender

$7.99

Family Menu

18 pcs Wing Dings -OR- Boneless + Family Fries + 2Liter Pop

$32.99

Chicken & Perch 6x6 = Family Fries + 2Liter Pop

$29.99

Extra Large Ocean Perch +Family Fries + 2Liter Pop

$30.99

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$5.50

Lemon Bundt Cake Slice

$1.50Out of stock

Variety Cakes/pastries

$3.99

8oz Banana Puddin'

$4.99

12oz Banana Puddin'

$9.99

Cookies

$0.75

SLICE Kool-Aid Pie

$2.99

WHOLE Koolaid Pie

$15.99

Holiday COOKIE

$1.35

CUPCAKE

$2.99

SLICE Peanut Pie

$3.99

WHOLE Peanut Pie

$21.99

SLICE Punkin Pie

$2.99

WHOLE Punkin Pie

$19.99

5.99 Dollar Menu

2pc Tender n' Fries

$6.49

2pc Tender n' Waffle

$6.49

2pc Ocean Perch n' Fries

$6.49

1 Hot dogs n' Fries

$6.49

Hamburger n' Fries (ketchup, mustard, pickle)

$6.49

Small Gizzard n' Fries

$6.49

Small Liver n' Fries

$6.49

1pc Catfish n' Fries

$6.49

Drinks

Kool-Aid

$1.25+

Pop

$0.99+

Large Refill

$1.00

XL Refill

$1.49
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

