Bars & Lounges
American

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

2,471 Reviews

$$

230 E Main St

Walla Walla, WA 99362

Order Again

Popular Items

MED (6) Tenders
MED (6) Wings
LRG (9) Wings

BREAKFAST DRINK SPECIALS

MIMOSA

$10.00

BLOODY MARY BAR

$9.00Out of stock

BMW

$9.00

SHAREABLES

Birdz Nest

Birdz Nest

$10.99

House cut fries, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.99

Fresh cauliflower florets flash fried and tossed in a Wingman Sauce or Rub.

Cougar Gold Fries

Cougar Gold Fries

$12.99

House cut fries topped with Cougar Gold sharp white cheddar cheese and rosemary. Served with our special chipotle Crimson Ketchup. GO COUGS!

Veggie Bird Feeder

Veggie Bird Feeder

$18.99

House-made hummus and spicy gouda dips served with stuffed olives, cauliflower, grilled avocado, seasonal veggies, and artisan crackers.

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$11.99Out of stock

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.99

Hummus & Pita

$9.00

TRAD WINGS

Our jumbo sized chicken wings are fried and tossed in a Wingman Sauce or Rub. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping. (6 - 8 wings per pound)

SMALL (3) Wings

$10.99

3 wings / 1 sauce

MED (6) Wings

$14.99

6 wings / 2 sauces

LRG (9) Wings

$19.99

9 wings / 3 sauces

XL (12) Wings

$28.99

12 wings / 4 sauces

XXL (24) Wings

$59.99

24 wings / 4 sauces

BONELESS TENDERS

We lightly bread our all white meat chicken tenders before frying them golden brown and tossing them in a Wingman Sauce or Rub. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping. (9 tenders is more than a pound of chicken!)

SMALL (3) Tenders

$10.99

3 tenders / 1 sauce

MED (6) Tenders

$14.99

6 tenders / 2 sauces

LRG (9) Tenders

$19.99

9 tenders / 3 sauces

XL(12) Tenders

$28.99

12 tenders / 4 sauces

BURGERS

All of our burgers are a chuck-brisket blend, seasoned in house, and served on a toasted ciabatta bun. Substitute veggie patty or grilled chicken breast at no additional cost. Served with a side

Chipotle Burger

$18.99

Pepperjack, Chipotle spread, Bacon, guacamole, Red Onion, Cilantro, tortilla chips

Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$19.99

Sliced grilled ham, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, and garlic mayo.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$18.99

Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, and garlic mayo.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, cheddar cheese, and garlic mayo.

Bleu Cheese Burger

Bleu Cheese Burger

$17.99

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and garlic mayo.

Smoked Gouda Burger

Smoked Gouda Burger

$18.99

Our Backyard BBQ sauce, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, onion ring, and cilantro-lime mayo.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Black bean patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, dill pickles, and garlic mayo.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.99

Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onions, cheddar cheese, and garlic mayo. The Impossible patty is Gluten Free

SLIDERS

Served with a side.

Winglet Sliders

$14.99

Two hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or Rub, topped with dill pickles, tomato, and garlic mayo served on brioche slider buns.

Beef Sliders

$15.99

Two mini house seasoned brisket burger patties topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, dill pickles, lettuce, and garlic mayo served on brioche slider buns.

SANDWICHES + WRAPS

Served with a side.
Wingman Wrap

Wingman Wrap

$15.99

Spring salad greens, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, red onions, and our hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or Rub all rolled up in a flour tortilla.

Prime Dip Sandwich

$18.99

Six ounces of sliced prime rib, swiss cheese, creamy horseradish, grilled onions on a ciabatta hoagie roll with au jus to dip. Add grilled mushrooms +1.00

Blt Plus

Blt Plus

$13.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, red onions, and garlic mayo served on toasted sourdough.

Tea Time Veggie Sandwich

Tea Time Veggie Sandwich

$12.99

Chive cream cheese spread, red peppers, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, red onions, and cilantro-lime mayo served on sourdough bread.

Chicken Pesto Wrap

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$15.99

House breaded chicken tenders tossed in our pesto with mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onions, and bacon pressed in a flour tortilla. [pesto contains pine nuts]

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and our grilled chicken tossed with caesar dressing, rolled in a tortilla

Second Runner-Up Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Cheddar, pepper jack, gouda cheese, and garlic mayo served on toasted farm style bread Mr. Walla Walla Second Runner-Up approved

Super Club

Super Club

$14.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house-made Italian dressing, guacamole, and garlic mayo served on toasted sourdough bread.

SKINNY DIPPER

4 TENDERS Served on top of our house cut fries or tater tots with a Wingman Sauce on the side for dipping. (sauces are not tossed - a $3.00 charge is added if you request to be tossed) Add a second sauce. +1.50
Skinny Dipper Tenders

Skinny Dipper Tenders

$18.99

SALADS

DRESSINGS: Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Caesar, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Spring salad greens, red peppers, red onions, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, and hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or Rub.

Coop Cobb

Coop Cobb

$18.99

Spring salad greens, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, avocado, green onions, black olives, and grilled chicken.

Pear & Bleu Salad

$12.99

Spring salad greens, red onions, pears, candied pecans, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing, and grilled chicken.

KIDS

Kids Sliders

$9.99

Kids Plain Sliders

$9.99

Kids Plain Sliders is just that - meat & bun. No condiments, no veggies, just meat & bun.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

KIds Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Kids Carrots/Celery Ranch

$4.00

Kids Apple Sauce

$4.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

SIDES

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar

$5.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$11.99Out of stock

SPECIALS

Meatball Sub

$12.99Out of stock

DESSERT

Burwood Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$10.99

ADD SAUCE / STUFF

$ide #1 Chick Buf

$1.00

$ide #2 Cluck Buf

$1.00

$ide #4 Squak Buf

$1.00

$ide BBQ

$1.00

$ide BUFFALO RUB

$1.00

$ide Cajun RUB

$1.00

$ide Caramel Wasabi

$1.00

$ide Lemon Pepper

$1.00

$ide Mango Habenero

$1.00

$ide Maple Bacon Bourbon

$1.00

$ide Parmesan Garlic

$1.00

$ide PBJ Sauce

$1.00

$ide Red Thai Curry

$1.00

$ide ROASTED GARLIC RUB

$1.00

$ide Smoky Sweet RUB

$1.00

$ide SPICY BBQ

$1.00

$ide Sriracha Honey

$1.00

$ide Sweet Onion Rub

$1.00

$ide Sweet Thai Chili

$1.00

$ide Tequila lime

$1.00

$ide Teriyaki

$1.00

$ide Wingzville Hot

$1.00

$ide Let'er Buck BBQ

$1.00Out of stock

4oz Side of Liquid Gold

$1.50

Plastic TO GO Utensils

ADD 1 TENDER

$4.00

ADD AVOCADO

$3.00

ADD BACON

$3.00

ADD BURGER PATTY

$7.00

ADD CHEESE

$2.00

ADD COUGAR GOLD CHEESE

$5.00

ADD EGG

$2.00

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

ADD SAUCE

$1.00

ADD VEGGIES

$3.00

ADD VEGGIE BURGER PATTY

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Regular Mayo

Wing Sauce Quart

$15.00

Gouda Cheese Dip Quart

$15.00

Dressing Quart

$12.00

Glassware

GROWLERS

$10.00

GOBLET W/LOGO MERCH

$7.00

WATER BOTTLE

$12.00

KOOZIE

$5.00

WA LOGO 16oz PINT

$12.00

Hats

FLATBILL WOOL TRUCKER HATS

$30.00

BEANIE W/POM-Blue

$29.00

BEANIE W/POM-Orange

$29.00

BEANIE W/POM-Gray

$29.00

BEANIE WHEAT- Blue

$27.00

BEANIE WHEAT- Red/Orange/Yellow

$27.00

BEANIE WHEAT- Khaki

$27.00

FISHING HAT

$46.00

MASK (LG)

$15.00

MASK (SM)

$15.00

Stickers

Mr. WW HALOGRAM

$3.00

CHICKENS DI-CUT

$3.00

GOOD PEOPLE DRINK GOOD BEER DI-CUT

$3.00

ROUND LARGE

$3.00

Square WA State Logo Sticker

$3.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We offer pick-up or delivery now from our online ordering!

Website

Location

230 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Directions

