Wingman Brew N Que

440 Reviews

$$

9074 US HWY 522 South

Lewistown, PA 17044

Order Again

Popular Items

1 lb Boneless
10 Traditional
2 lb Boneless

As Meal Appetizer

Dynamo Bites

$7.99

Housemade Chips

$5.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Housemade Chips

$4.99

Pierogies

$8.99

Cannon Balls

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Pork Egg Rolls

$8.99

Cowboy Skins

$8.99

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Deck Fries

$11.99

Smokin Deck Fries

$14.99

Tender Tips

$11.95Out of stock

As Meal Soups

Seafood Chowder

$6.99

Ultimate Chili

$5.99

French Onion

$5.99

Salads

Wingman Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

AS APP Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Zesty Caesar

$8.99

Burgers

All American

$11.99

T Rex

$14.99

Brunch Burger

$14.99

Smokin Guns

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Candied Cowbell

$11.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Handhelds

Smokehouse Special

$14.99

Pig Pen

$11.99

Cheese Steak

$12.99

Southern Gulf

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Pork Tacos

$12.99

Baja Tacos

$13.99

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Quesadillas

Bar-B-Que

Single Meat

$12.99

3 Meat

$19.99

Half Rack

$17.00

Full Rack

$25.00

Add Full rack

$28.00

Feast for 2

$44.99

Feast for 4

$74.99

Side Pork

$4.50

Entrees

Southern Fried Haddock

$16.99

Broiled Haddock

$16.99

Meatloaf

$14.99

Center Cut Sirloin

$17.99

Pasta Alfredo

$12.99

Filet Kabob 1

$16.95Out of stock

Filet Kabob 2

$22.95Out of stock

BBQ Stacker

$14.95Out of stock

Wings

5 Traditional

$7.50

10 Traditional

$14.00

15 Traditional

$18.50

25 Traditional

$26.00

50 Traditional

$45.00

1/2 lb Boneless

$7.00

1 lb Boneless

$12.50

2 lb Boneless

$24.00

4 lb Boneless

$45.00

Vegan 1/2 lb boneless

$7.00

Vegan 1 lb boneless

$12.50

Vegan 2 lb boneless

$24.00

Vegan 4 lb boneless

$45.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Veg Of Day

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Ranch Beans

$2.99

Side of Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Mac Cheese

$3.99

House Salad

$4.99

Loaded Potato

$3.99

Free Chips Card

Baked Sweet Potato skillet

$2.95Out of stock

Baked Sweet Corn

$2.95Out of stock

Kids Korner

Kids Chzburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$5.99

Kids Mac Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Chz

$5.99

Kids Dilla

$5.99

Hotdog

$1.99

Extras

Extra Sauce Cup

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Condiments

Extra Sides

16oz Ranch

$6.99

Dessert

Brownie Skillet

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Sunday Specials

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Monday Specials

Vegan Taco Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Thursday Specials

As App Smoked Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Veteran's Day

Meal Mini Deck Fry

ADULT DRINKS

Water

Water w Lemon

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Pibb Xtra

$2.50

Sweet

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$1.95

Decaf Coffee

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Milk

$2.95

Choco Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Bottle water

$1.00

Water W Lime

$0.15

Orange Juice

$2.95

KIDS DRINKS

kids coke

$0.50

kids diet coke

$0.50

kids sprite

$0.50

kids pibb xtra

$0.50

kids water

kids mellow yellow

$0.50

kids fanta

$0.50

kids cherry coke

$0.50

kids root beer

$0.50

kids sweet

$0.50

kids unsweet

$0.50

kids raspberry

$0.50

kids milk

$0.95

kids chocolate milk

$0.95

kids apple juice

$0.95

kids fruit punch

$0.50

kids Shirley temple

$0.95

kids oj

$0.95

kids lemonade

$0.50

SAUCES/RUBS

Sauce bottle

$5.00

Rubs

$5.00

Ranch 16oz

$6.00

Coozie/Cups

Can

$2.50

Bottle

$3.00

Cups

$8.00

Band Seat Fee

AC/DC Seat Fee

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9074 US HWY 522 South, Lewistown, PA 17044

Directions

Gallery
Wingman Brew N Que image
Wingman Brew N Que image

Map
