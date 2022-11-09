Restaurant header imageView gallery

WingNuts Express

13 Reviews

32903 Tamina Road

Magnolia, TX 77354

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Waffle Fries
24 Wings
12 Nuggets

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Comes with 1 Sauce

12 Wings

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sauces

24 Wings

$29.99

Comes with 4 Sauces

50 Wings

$57.90

Comes with 8 Sauces

100 Wings

$112.75

Comes with 12 Sauces

1 Wing

$2.50

Nuggets

Nugget

$1.50

6 Nuggets

$8.25

Comes with 1 Sauce

12 Nuggets

$14.95

Comes with 2 Sauces

24 Nuggets

$27.50

Comes with 4 Sauces

Waffle Fries

Medium Waffle Fries

$4.75

Large Waffle Fries

$6.99

Junior Toolbox

Junior Toolbox - Nuggets

$6.25

Junior Toolbox - Wings

$6.25

Tenders

1 Tender

$2.00

3 Tenders

$6.25

Comes with 1 Sauce

6 Tenders

$9.25

Comes with 2 Sauces

12 Tenders

$16.95

Comes with 4 sauces

Chicken Slider

Single Slider

$3.25

2 Sliders

$6.25

Veggies

Veggie Stubs

$1.95

Desserts

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Churro (2)

$3.25

Root Beer Float

$5.95

Meals

#1 6 Wings & Plain Fry

$14.99

#2 12 Wings & Plain Fry

$21.99

#3 24 Wings & Plain Fry

$34.99

#1A 6 Wings & Truffle Fry

$16.50

#2B 12Wings & Truffle Fry

$27.99

#3C 24 Wings & Truffle Fry

$41.99

#4 50 Wings & 3 Lg Fry

$80.99

#5 100 Wings & 5 Lg Fry

$155.99

Sauce

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Hot Buffalo

$1.00

Mango Habenero

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Spicy Thai

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Ghost Pepper Pinapple

$1.00

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Beer

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Lime

$4.25

Bombshell Blonde

$4.75

Strawberry Blonde

$4.75

Yellow Rose

$5.50

Miller Lite

$3.75

Jabberwokky

$5.50

Paradigm IPA

$5.25

Paradigm BLONDE

$5.25

Paradigm PILS

$5.25

Paradigm HEFEWEIZEN

$5.25

Bucket Of Domestic

$17.00

Bucket Of Craft

$22.00

Wine

Pinot Noir- Red

$8.25

Cabernet Sauvignon - Red

$8.25

Pinot Grigio - White

$8.25

Chardonnay - White

$8.25

Sauvignon Blanc - White

$8.25

Bubbly - White

$8.25

Malbec - Red

$8.25

Hard Seltzer

White Claw Raspberry

$4.25

White Claw Lime

$4.25

White Claw Mango

$4.25

White Claw Cherry

$4.25

Water

Water

$1.50

Sweet Tea

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

Fresh Brewed Un Sweet

$2.75

Otto's

Root Beer

$3.25

Grape

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.00

5-10-5 MEALS

TENDERS MEAL

$6.00

3 TENDERS, SMALL FRY & DRINK

SLIDERS MEAL

$7.00

2 SLIDERS, SMALL FRY & DRINK

WING MEAL

$6.00

4 WINGS, SMALL FRY & DRINK

NUGGET MEAL

$7.00

5 NUGGETS, SMALL FRY & DRINK

Drinks

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
BEST WINGS IN TEXAS

32903 Tamina Road, Magnolia, TX 77354

