Chicken

Wingology Cross Creek

review star

No reviews yet

6631 West Cross Creek Bend Lane suite 100

Fulshear, TX 77441

Popular Items

Traditional Combo
10 Traditional Wings
Boneless Combo

Combos

Boneless Combo

$12.99+

Traditional Combo

$13.99+

Buffalo Shrimp Combo

$17.99+

Chicken Tender Combo

$11.99+

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.99

Traditional Wings by the Piece

10 Traditional Wings

$14.99

25 Traditional Wings

$36.99

35 Traditional Wings

$49.99

50 Traditional Wings

$69.99

100 Traditional Wings

$139.99

Boneless Wings by the Piece

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

25 Boneless Wings

$36.99

35 Boneless Wings

$49.99

50 Boneless Wings

$60.99

100 Bonesless Wings

$139.99

Chicken Tenders by the Piece

4 Tenders

$10.99

7 Tenders

$16.99

15 Tenders

$33.99

20 Tenders

$43.99

Buffalo Shrimp by the Piece

8 Buffalo Shrimp

$15.99

12 Buffalo Shrimp

$22.99

16 Buffalo Shrimp

$29.99

20 Buffalo Shrimp

$36.99

Sides

Fries

$2.75+

Cheese Fries

$6.25+

Onion Rings

$3.75+

Veggie Sticks

$1.50

Ranch (3oz)

$1.49

Blue Cheese (3oz)

$1.49

Honey Mustard (3oz)

$1.49

Cheese Sauce (3oz)

$1.75

Sides of Flavor Sauces (3oz)

$1.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75+

Pineapple Coleslaw

$1.99

Cheesesticks

$8.99

Dessert

$1.50Out of stock

Jalapenos

$0.25

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

Buffalo Fries

$12.99

Red Beans and Rice

$2.99

Bufallo Cauliflower

$10.99

Catering

30 Wings Bonless

$40.99

50 Wings Bonless

$69.99

75 Wings Bonless

$99.99

100 Wings Bonless

$138.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Oero Shake

$5.99

Carmel Shake

$5.99

Smoothie

$5.99

Salad

Salad

$8.99

Chicken Cob Salad

$15.99

Wraps

Cheese Wrap

$8.99

Combo Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Combo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Shrimp Wrap

$10.99

Combo Shrimp Wrap

$14.99

Fish and Chips

Fish And Chips

$14.99

Quesadillas

Chicken Qusadilla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Fountain Soda

Dr. Pepper

$2.98

Coke

$2.98

Lemonade

$2.98

Root Beer

$2.98

Diet Coke

$2.98

Coke Zero

$2.98

Sprite

$2.98

Tea

$2.98

Fanta Orange

$2.98

Bottled Soda

Coke

$2.98

Coke Zero

$2.98

Fanta Strawberry

$2.98

Fanta Orange

$2.98

Fruit Punch

$2.98

Root Beer

$2.98

Fanta Grape

$2.98

Crush Grape

$2.98

Mr. Pibb

$2.98

Lemonade

$2.98

Monster

Monster Blue

$2.99

Monster Green

$2.99

Monster Pink

$2.99

Bottle Water

Disani

$1.99

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Powerade

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemon Lime

$2.99

Cool Blue

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have our sauce down to a science! Enjoy!

Location

6631 West Cross Creek Bend Lane suite 100, Fulshear, TX 77441

Directions

