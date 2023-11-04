Wings A'Million Westland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Wings AMillion food trailer
Location
1530 Merriman Road, Westland, MI 48186
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Char’latte Coffee Company - Mobile Trailer
No Reviews
834 Forest Street Westland, MI 48186
View restaurant
Rocky's Family Dining - 1622 South Wayne Road
No Reviews
1622 South Wayne Road Westland, MI 48186
View restaurant