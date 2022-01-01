A map showing the location of Wings and BlingView gallery

Wings and Bling

1 Review

3936 East Galbraith Road

Cincinnati, OH 45236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 - Piece
10 - Piece Wing Combo
6 - Piece

Wings

6 - Piece

$8.49

10 - Piece

$12.99

20 - Piece

$23.99

30 - Piece

$34.49

50 - Piece

$55.49

Boneless

6 - Piece Boneless

$8.99

10 - Piece Boneless

$13.49

20 - Piece Boneless

$24.49

30 - Piece Boneless

$34.49

50 - Piece Boneless

$56.99

Combos

6 - Piece Wing Combo

$10.99

Wings+Side Choice +Pop

10 - Piece Wing Combo

$15.49

Wings+Side Choice +Pop

6 -Piece Boneless Combo

$11.49

Wings+Side Choice +Pop

10 -Piece Boneless Combo

$15.99

Wings+Side Choice +Pop

Bling Sauces

BBQ

Garlic Parm

Asian Blimg

Honey Mustard

Hot BBQ

Hot!

Buffalo

Sides

Regular Fries

$2.49

Large Fries

$4.49

Potato Salad

$1.99

Cheese Grits

$2.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$2.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Waffles

$2.99

Drinks

12 Oz Can Pop

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3936 East Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taste of Belgium
orange starNo Reviews
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14 Cincinnati, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
NHB - Kenwood
orange starNo Reviews
7875 Montgomery Rd Cincinatti, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
Anderson's New York Deli
orange starNo Reviews
7875 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
Proud Hound Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6717 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati, OH 45236
View restaurantnext
Rokaru Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
9405 Kenwood Rd Suite B Blue Ash, OH 45242
View restaurantnext
Blue Ash Chili - Blue Ash
orange starNo Reviews
9525 Kenwood Rd. Blue Ash, OH 45242
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston