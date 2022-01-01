A map showing the location of Wings Lakehouse TavernView gallery

Wings Lakehouse Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

2260 Flat River Rd

Coventry, RI 02816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Wings
Half LB
16 Wings

Pizza & Calzones

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$9.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.99

Small Margarita Pizza

$9.99

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.99

Small Veggie Pizza

$9.99

Small Steak Bomb Pizza

$9.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Large Margarita Pizza

$14.99

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Large Steak Bomb Pizza

$14.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Large Tennessee Heat Pizza

$14.99

Party Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Party Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Party BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Party Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Party Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Party Margarita Pizza

$17.99

Party Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Party Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Party Steak Bomb

$17.99

Small Cheese Calzone

$6.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Small Small BBQ chicken Calzone

$9.99

Small Hawaiian Calzone

$9.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$9.99

Small Margarita Calzone

$9.99

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$9.99

Small Veggie Calzone

$9.99

Small Steak Bomb Calzone

$9.99

Large Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Large BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Large Hawaiian Calzone

$14.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$14.99

Large Margarita Calzone

$14.99

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.99

Large Veggie Calzone

$14.99

Large Steak Bomb Calzone

$14.99

Grinders

BYO Grinder

$7.00+

Chicken Parm Grinder

$6.50+

Meatball Grinder

$6.50+

Italian Grinder

$6.50+

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$6.50+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$6.50+

Cheese Burger Grinder

$6.50+

Tuna Melt

$6.50+

Chicken Salad Grinder

$6.50+

BLT Grinder

$6.50+

Steak and Cheese

$6.50+

Wraps

BYO Wrap

$8.99

Golden Fresh Tender Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Parm Wrap

$8.99

Meatball Wrap

$8.99

Italian Wrap

$8.99

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Cheese Burger Wrap

$8.99

Tuna Melt Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.99

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Appetizers

Mac and Cheese Bites (8)

$6.95

Jalapeno Poppers (7)

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Chicken Nachos (Choose Your Sauce)

$8.95

Fried Shrimp (5)

$4.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.95

Fried Zucchini

$6.95

Stuffie (1)

$3.50

Pretzels And Beer Cheese

$5.99

Lakehouse Blossom (Deep Fried Onion Blossom)

$7.99

Salads

Dinner Salad

$7.50

Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Chefs Salad

$7.50

Fries

Regular Fries

$2.95+

Waffle Fries

$3.75+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75+

Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$11.99

Full Rack Ribs

$21.99

Burgers

All American

$8.99

House Burger

$8.99

Rodeo Burger

$10.99

Blaz'n Burger

$11.99

Buffalo Burger

$10.99

Dessert

Cheesecake Bites

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.99

Fried Oreos

$5.99

Fried Twinkies

$5.99

Toffee Cake

$5.99

Sides and Extras

Side Sauce

Side Dressing

Lunch Specials

8 Wing Lunch Special

$7.99

All American Burger Lunch Special

$7.99

5 Tender Lunch Special

$7.99

Small Pizza Lunch Special

$7.99

Half LB Boneless Lunch Special

$7.99

Small Calzone Lunch Special

$7.99

Small Grinder Lunch Special

$7.99

Wings

8 Wings

$8.99

16 Wings

$17.99

24 Wings

$26.99

32 Wings

$34.99

40 Wings

$42.99

48 Wings

$50.99

56 Wings

$58.99

64 Wings

$66.99

72 Wings

$74.99

80 Wings

$82.99

Boneless

Half LB

$7.99

1 LB

$13.99

1.5 LB

$19.99

2 LB

$24.99

2.5 LB

$29.99

3 LB

$35.99

3.5 LB

$40.99

4 LB

$45.99

4.5 LB

$50.99

5 LB

$55.99

Tenders

5 Tenders

$7.99

10 Tenders

$13.99

15 Tenders

$19.99

20 Tenders

$24.99

25 Tenders

$29.99

30 Tenders

$35.99

35 Tenders

$40.99

40 Tenders

$45.99

45 Tenders

$50.99

50 Tenders

$55.99

Kids Meals (Copy)

Kids 2 Tenders & Fries

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese & Nuggets

$4.99

Meals

8 pc wings meal

$11.99

16 pc wings meal

$20.99

24 pc wings

$32.99

half LB boneless

$9.99

1 LB boneless

$15.99

2lbs boneless

$29.99

5 tenders

$10.99

10 tenders

$16.99

20 tenders

$30.99

5 shrimp

$7.99

10 shrimp

$10.99

20 shrimp

$21.99

.5lb Boneless Meal

$9.99

1lb Boneless Meal

$15.99

2lb Boneless Meal

$29.99

5 tenders

$10.99

10 Tenders

$16.99

20 Tenders

$30.99

Taco Tuesday

Soft Taco

$1.99

Hard Taco

$1.99

Hot Taco Pizza

$9.99

Cold Taco Pizza

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Guac

$0.50

Large Taco Pizza

$14.99

Corned Beef Dinner

$9.99

Fish and chip fridays

Fish And Chips

$11.99

6 Clam Cakes

$5.99

Cup Of White Chowder

$5.99

12 Clam Cakes

$9.99

6 Clamcakes And Chowder

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2260 Flat River Rd, Coventry, RI 02816

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ohana Backyard BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1080 Tiogue Avenue Coventry, RI 02816
View restaurantnext
Olde Theater Diner
orange starNo Reviews
33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816 Coventry, RI 02816
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - zzz - 5029 - Coventry
orange starNo Reviews
795 Tiogue Ave. Rt. 3 Coventry, RI 02816
View restaurantnext
NEAE DA - 5029 - Coventry
orange starNo Reviews
795 Tiogue Ave. Rt. 3 Coventry, RI 02816
View restaurantnext
Sherri's Come Along Inn
orange star4.8 • 244
402 Washington St Coventry, RI 02816
View restaurantnext
Donahue's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Main Street West Warwick, RI 02893
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coventry

Sherri's Come Along Inn
orange star4.8 • 244
402 Washington St Coventry, RI 02816
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coventry
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)
North Kingstown
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston