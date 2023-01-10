Wings N Papas LLC Mobile

Main picView gallery

3778 Nevada Avenue

Perris, CA 92571

Tequila Lime Wings

Tequila Lime Wings

$13.00+

JD Wings

JD BBQ Wings

$13.00+

Lemon Pepper

Lemon Pepper Wings

$13.00+

Dirty Burger

Dirty Burger

$12.50

Corn Ribs

Corn Ribs

$9.50

Caesar salad w Grilled chicken

Caesar w Grilled

$10.00

Salad w strips

Salad w Strips

$11.50

Chicken sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95+

Calmari

Calmari

$8.50+

Asian Fusion

Spicy Orange Wings/Asian Fusion

$13.00+

Garlic Butter Parmesan

Garlic Butter

$13.00+

Mango Haberano

Rum Mango

$13.00+

Fries

Garlic Parm

$5.00

Fries

$3.00+

Azteca Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Azteca Grilled Chicken

$12.00

3 piece Tenders

3 piece tender

$11.00+

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00+

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Penafiel

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:30 am
3778 Nevada Avenue, Perris, CA 92571

