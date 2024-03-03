WINGS PIZZA N THINGS
714 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
13420 TX-249, Suite A, Houston, TX 77086
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bluewave Seafood- 77067 - 11078 Veterans Memorial Drive, Unit 170
No Reviews
11078 Veterans Memorial Drive, Unit 170 Houston, TX 77067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant