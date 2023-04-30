- Home
- /
- Pompano Beach
- /
WINGS PLUS - sample road - 9880 W Sample Rd
WINGS PLUS - sample road 9880 W Sample Rd
No reviews yet
9880 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wings Plus (Main Menu)
Wings
6 Wings
6 Speciality Wings
10 Wings
10 Specialty Wings
15 Regular Wings
15 Speciality Wings
25 Regular Wings
25 Speciality Wings
35 Regular Wings
35 Specialty Wings
50 Regular Wings
50 Specialty Wings
6 Boneless Regular Wings
6 Boneless Specialty Wings
10 Boneless Regular Wings
10 Boneless Specialty Wings
15 Boneless Regular Wings
15 Boneless Specialty Wings
25 Boneless Regular Wings
25 Boneless Specialty Wings
35 Boneless Regular Wings
35 Boneless Specialty Wings
50 Boneless Regular Wings
50 Boneless Specialty Wings
Bleu Cheese and Celery
Appetizers
Curly Fries
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Broccoli Cheese Bites w/Horseradish
Potato Tips
Garlic Bread
Garlic Toast
Conch Fritters /w Coctail Sauce
Coconut Shrimp w/ Sweet Chili Sauce
Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers w/Sour Cream
Nachos w/Cheese and Salsa
Fried Mushrooms w/Horseradish
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Fried Pickle Chips w/Ranch
Fried Macs and Cheese Wedges w/Ranch
Sweet Corn Bites /w Honey
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fried Mozzarella Sticks w /Marinara Sauce
Giant Pretzel
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Tater Tots
Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Our Very Popular and Delicious Chicken Noodle Soup is Homemade.
Chili
Homemade Chili!!
French Onion
The Homemade French Onion is awesome too!
New England Chowder
Lobster Bisque
Tomato Bisque
Loaded Baked Potato
Roasted Corn and Shrimp Chowder
Chicken Enchliada Soup/Chips/Sc
Italian Wedding
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Paremesan Cheese and Croutons Served with Caesar Dressing
House Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers and Croutons
Tuna Salad Plate
Homemade Tuna Salad over a bed of Iceburg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Croutons
Chicken Salad Plate
Homemade Chicken Salad over a bed of Iceburg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Croutons
Gorgonzola Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers and Croutons with Gorgonzola Cheese served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Apple Salad
Fresh cut Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Chopped Red Apple, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Crumbles served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Sensational Fall Salad
Fresh Spinach Greens with two pieces of Crispy Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Button Mushrooms served with Balsamic Dressing.
Strawberry Salad
Fresh Spinach Greens served with Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese and Walnuts served with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
Traditional Greek Salad
Fresh cut Iceburg Lettuce with Sliced Cucumbers, Red and White Onions, Tomato topped with Feta Cheese, Pitted Kalamata Olives and Pepperoncini Peppers.Served with Pita Bread , Tzatziki Sauce and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
Cobb Salad
Fresh Cut Iceburg Lettuce with chopped Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Chef Salad
Fresh cut Iceburg Lettuce, Boars Head Turkey and Ham with American Cheese, Swiss, Cucumbers, Onions , Tomatoes, Croutons and a Hard Boiled Egg.
Heros
Philly Steak and Cheese
Our better than Philly Steak and Cheese is Thinly Sliced beef with Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Philly Grilled Chicken and Cheese
Our better than Philly Chicken and Cheese is made with our 8oz. Chicken Breast
Jerk Chicken Philly
8oz. Chicken Breast cooked to perfection with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Jamakin Jerk Sauce and Chopped Grilled Pineapple.
French Dip
This American Staple is a Hot Sandwich made with our sliced Boar's Head Roast Beef, slightly cooked in our Au Jus Sauce. It is served on a Hoagie Roll with a side of Au Jus and Horseradish for that extra kick.
Italian Special
Our Boar's Head Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese.
Meatball Parmesan
Our delicious Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and then topped with melted Mozzerella Cheese on a Hoagie Roll.
Chicken Parmesan
Our delicious 8oz. Chicken Breast covered in Marinara sauce and then topped with melted Mozzerella Cheese on a Hoagie Roll.
Cuban Sandwich
Our Boar's Head Ham, Pork, Sliced Pickles, Mayonnaise, Spicy Mustard and Melted Swiss Cheese Hot Pressed on a Hoagie Roll.
Hot Veggie Hoagie
Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms with Mozzerella Cheese.
Cold Veggie Hoagie
Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms with Mozzerella Cheese.
Burgers
Hamburger
Fresh never frozen awesome Burger!
1/4 Hamburger lb
Fresh never frozen awesome Burger!
1/2 Lb Cheeseburger
Fresh never frozen awesome Burger!
American Burger
Our Delisious 8oz. Cheese Burger with a Fried Egg on Top.
Volcano Burger
Burger with Swiss Cheese topped with our Sweet and Tangy Boom Boom Sauce and anything else you like!
Texas Burger
Burger with American and Cheddar Cheese topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and an Onion Ring.
The Double Stacker (1 lb!!)
Two 1/2 lb. Burgersstacked then topped with bacon and American Cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
One of our fresh never frozen Burgers with Swiss Cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms.
Big Cheesy Bacon Burger
Burger with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese then topped off with Bacon.
Ultimate Chili Burger
Burger with Cheddar Cheese smothered with our Homemede Spicy Chili and topped off with Coleslaw.
The Island Burger
Burger with Swiss Cheese topped with a slice of Grilled Pineapple.
Bacon Bluecheese Sriracha Burger
Burger with Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Sriracha infused Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Wheeler Burger Wrap
Pattymelt
Turkey Burger
Dr Praeger's Veggie Burger
Impossible Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Sandwiches
Roast Beef Club (Boar's Head)
Our delicious Boar's Head Roast Beef served on Toasted White Bread
Grilled Reuben
Hot Corned Beef, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread.
Grilled Monte Cristo
Grilled Boar's Head Ham and Turkey with Swiss Cheese Mayonnaise and Mustard.
Grilled Rachel
Grilled Pastrami, Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread.
Turkey Club (Boar's Head)
Our Delisious Boar's Head Turkey served on Toasted White Bread with Lettuce Tomato Bacon and Mayonnaise.
Turkey Reuben
Our Delisious Boar's Head Turkey, Swiss Cheese , Thousand Island Dressing and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread.
Tuna Salad Melt
Our Homemade Tuna Salad made with all white meat, Melted American Cheeseon Grilled Rye Bread.
Chicken Salad Melt
Our Homemade Chicken Salad made with all white meat, Melted American Cheeseon Grilled Rye Bread
Grilled Chichen Club
Our Juicy Grilled Chicken with melted Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion served on a Keiser Roll.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
Choose any of our Buffalo Sauces or Try one of Our Specialty Sauces, served with Award winning homemane Bleu Cheese on a Kaiser roll.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Choose any of our Buffalo Sauces or Try one of Our Specialty Sauces, served with Award winning homemane Bleu Cheese on a Kaiser roll.
Grilled Chicken Hibachi
Our Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast covered in Teriyaki Sauce and BBQ Glaze then topped with a slice of Pineapple.
Nashville Hot Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and served somthered with Franks Nashville Hot Sauce
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and served somthered with Franks Nashville Hot Sauce
Hot Pastrami
Fried and served somthered with Franks Nashville Hot Sauce
Hot Corned Beef
Hot Pastrami served on Rye Bread with spicy Mustard.
Grilled Cheese
Corned Beef served on Rye Bread with Spicy Mustard
Gyro
Gyro meat with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce a Pita.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
BLT
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Egg Salad
Wraps
From The Sea
Shrimp Basket
Lightly Fried or Grilled to perfection and served with Curly Fries and Cocktail Sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp
Lighty fried to perfection Battered Shrimp covered in our secret Sweet & Spicy Boom Boom Sauce and served with Curly Fries.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Our Fresh Salmon served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with Curley Fries
Grilled Salmon BLT
Grilled Mahi Reuben
Fish and Chips
Fried Fish Sandwich (Cod)
Grilled Blackend Mahi Mahi
Served on a Fresh Keiser Roll, Lightly brushed with Cajin Seasoning with Curley Fries.
Crab Cakes
Two Golden Crab Cakes served over a Bed of Lettuce, Tomato with Curly Fries.
Extra Tartar
Extra Cocktail
Extra Lemon
Fried Clams
Wings Plus Favorites
Chicken Flanks
4 of our Delisious Tenders served with BBQ or Honey Mustard
Buffalo Flanks
4 of our Delisious Tenders covered in any one of our WIng sauces served with Blue Cheese and Celery
Lindas Platter
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes and Rice Pilaf.
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken over a bed of Rice Pilaf, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Teriyaki Sauce.
Half Rack Of Ribs
Baby Back Ribs Smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served with Curly Fries and Coleslaw.
Full Rack Of Ribs
Baby Back Ribs Smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served with Curly Fries and Coleslaw.
Belly Buster Hot Dog
One of our delicious Big Dogs Served How you like em!!
Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap
8oz Piece of Fried Chicken covered with any Wing Sauce you like then add any veggies you choose..In any one of our delicious Wraps.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
8oz Piece of Grilled Chicken covered with any Wing Sauce you like then add any veggies you choose..In any one of our delicious Wraps