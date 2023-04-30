Main picView gallery

WINGS PLUS - sample road 9880 W Sample Rd

9880 W Sample Rd

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Wings Plus (Main Menu)

Wings

6 Wings

$9.25

6 Speciality Wings

$10.25

10 Wings

$14.75

10 Specialty Wings

$15.75

15 Regular Wings

$19.75

15 Speciality Wings

$20.75

25 Regular Wings

$29.75

25 Speciality Wings

$30.25

35 Regular Wings

$38.50

35 Specialty Wings

$39.00

50 Regular Wings

$58.50

50 Specialty Wings

$59.25

6 Boneless Regular Wings

$9.25

6 Boneless Specialty Wings

$10.25

10 Boneless Regular Wings

$14.75

10 Boneless Specialty Wings

$15.75

15 Boneless Regular Wings

$17.75

15 Boneless Specialty Wings

$20.75

25 Boneless Regular Wings

$29.75

25 Boneless Specialty Wings

$30.25

35 Boneless Regular Wings

$37.00

35 Boneless Specialty Wings

$38.00

50 Boneless Regular Wings

$58.50

50 Boneless Specialty Wings

$59.50

Bleu Cheese and Celery

$2.00+

2oz Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

10oz Bleu Cheese

$5.00

10oz Ranch

$5.00

Ranch and Celery

$2.00+

2oz Ranch

$0.50

Appetizers

Curly Fries

$4.95+

Steak Fries

$7.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

Broccoli Cheese Bites w/Horseradish

$7.50

Potato Tips

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$8.25

Garlic Toast

$7.25

Conch Fritters /w Coctail Sauce

$9.95

Coconut Shrimp w/ Sweet Chili Sauce

$10.95

Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers w/Sour Cream

$7.50

Nachos w/Cheese and Salsa

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms w/Horseradish

$7.75

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips w/Ranch

$7.50

Fried Macs and Cheese Wedges w/Ranch

$7.75

Sweet Corn Bites /w Honey

$7.75

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Fried Mozzarella Sticks w /Marinara Sauce

$7.50

Giant Pretzel

$10.50

Potato Salad

$1.50+

Coleslaw

$1.25+

Tater Tots

$6.95

Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.95+

Our Very Popular and Delicious Chicken Noodle Soup is Homemade.

Chili

$5.95+

Homemade Chili!!

French Onion

$7.00

The Homemade French Onion is awesome too!

New England Chowder

$4.95+

Lobster Bisque

$4.95+

Tomato Bisque

$4.95+

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.95+

Roasted Corn and Shrimp Chowder

$4.95+

Chicken Enchliada Soup/Chips/Sc

$5.25+

Italian Wedding

$5.95+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Paremesan Cheese and Croutons Served with Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers and Croutons

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.50

Homemade Tuna Salad over a bed of Iceburg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Croutons

Chicken Salad Plate

$11.50

Homemade Chicken Salad over a bed of Iceburg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Croutons

Gorgonzola Salad

$11.50

Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers and Croutons with Gorgonzola Cheese served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Apple Salad

$12.50

Fresh cut Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Chopped Red Apple, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Crumbles served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Sensational Fall Salad

$12.50

Fresh Spinach Greens with two pieces of Crispy Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Button Mushrooms served with Balsamic Dressing.

Strawberry Salad

$12.50

Fresh Spinach Greens served with Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese and Walnuts served with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.

Traditional Greek Salad

$14.75

Fresh cut Iceburg Lettuce with Sliced Cucumbers, Red and White Onions, Tomato topped with Feta Cheese, Pitted Kalamata Olives and Pepperoncini Peppers.Served with Pita Bread , Tzatziki Sauce and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Fresh Cut Iceburg Lettuce with chopped Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Chef Salad

$14.50

Fresh cut Iceburg Lettuce, Boars Head Turkey and Ham with American Cheese, Swiss, Cucumbers, Onions , Tomatoes, Croutons and a Hard Boiled Egg.

Heros

Philly Steak and Cheese

$14.25

Our better than Philly Steak and Cheese is Thinly Sliced beef with Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Philly Grilled Chicken and Cheese

$14.25

Our better than Philly Chicken and Cheese is made with our 8oz. Chicken Breast

Jerk Chicken Philly

$14.25

8oz. Chicken Breast cooked to perfection with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Jamakin Jerk Sauce and Chopped Grilled Pineapple.

French Dip

$14.25

This American Staple is a Hot Sandwich made with our sliced Boar's Head Roast Beef, slightly cooked in our Au Jus Sauce. It is served on a Hoagie Roll with a side of Au Jus and Horseradish for that extra kick.

Italian Special

$14.00

Our Boar's Head Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese.

Meatball Parmesan

$13.75

Our delicious Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and then topped with melted Mozzerella Cheese on a Hoagie Roll.

Chicken Parmesan

$13.75

Our delicious 8oz. Chicken Breast covered in Marinara sauce and then topped with melted Mozzerella Cheese on a Hoagie Roll.

Cuban Sandwich

$13.75

Our Boar's Head Ham, Pork, Sliced Pickles, Mayonnaise, Spicy Mustard and Melted Swiss Cheese Hot Pressed on a Hoagie Roll.

Hot Veggie Hoagie

$12.25

Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms with Mozzerella Cheese.

Cold Veggie Hoagie

$12.25

Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms with Mozzerella Cheese.

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.00

Fresh never frozen awesome Burger!

1/4 Hamburger lb

$10.00

Fresh never frozen awesome Burger!

1/2 Lb Cheeseburger

$14.00

Fresh never frozen awesome Burger!

American Burger

$14.75

Our Delisious 8oz. Cheese Burger with a Fried Egg on Top.

Volcano Burger

$15.25

Burger with Swiss Cheese topped with our Sweet and Tangy Boom Boom Sauce and anything else you like!

Texas Burger

$16.00

Burger with American and Cheddar Cheese topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and an Onion Ring.

The Double Stacker (1 lb!!)

$18.50

Two 1/2 lb. Burgersstacked then topped with bacon and American Cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.50

One of our fresh never frozen Burgers with Swiss Cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms.

Big Cheesy Bacon Burger

$16.25

Burger with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese then topped off with Bacon.

Ultimate Chili Burger

$16.25

Burger with Cheddar Cheese smothered with our Homemede Spicy Chili and topped off with Coleslaw.

The Island Burger

$14.75

Burger with Swiss Cheese topped with a slice of Grilled Pineapple.

Bacon Bluecheese Sriracha Burger

$16.00

Burger with Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Sriracha infused Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Wheeler Burger Wrap

$13.25

Pattymelt

$14.25

Turkey Burger

$13.25

Dr Praeger's Veggie Burger

$13.25

Impossible Burger

$13.25

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.50

Sandwiches

Roast Beef Club (Boar's Head)

$14.75

Our delicious Boar's Head Roast Beef served on Toasted White Bread

Grilled Reuben

$13.75

Hot Corned Beef, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread.

Grilled Monte Cristo

$13.75

Grilled Boar's Head Ham and Turkey with Swiss Cheese Mayonnaise and Mustard.

Grilled Rachel

$13.75

Grilled Pastrami, Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread.

Turkey Club (Boar's Head)

$14.75

Our Delisious Boar's Head Turkey served on Toasted White Bread with Lettuce Tomato Bacon and Mayonnaise.

Turkey Reuben

$13.75

Our Delisious Boar's Head Turkey, Swiss Cheese , Thousand Island Dressing and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread.

Tuna Salad Melt

$11.75

Our Homemade Tuna Salad made with all white meat, Melted American Cheeseon Grilled Rye Bread.

Chicken Salad Melt

$11.75

Our Homemade Chicken Salad made with all white meat, Melted American Cheeseon Grilled Rye Bread

Grilled Chichen Club

$13.95

Our Juicy Grilled Chicken with melted Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion served on a Keiser Roll.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Choose any of our Buffalo Sauces or Try one of Our Specialty Sauces, served with Award winning homemane Bleu Cheese on a Kaiser roll.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Choose any of our Buffalo Sauces or Try one of Our Specialty Sauces, served with Award winning homemane Bleu Cheese on a Kaiser roll.

Grilled Chicken Hibachi

$12.25

Our Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast covered in Teriyaki Sauce and BBQ Glaze then topped with a slice of Pineapple.

Nashville Hot Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled and served somthered with Franks Nashville Hot Sauce

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled and served somthered with Franks Nashville Hot Sauce

Hot Pastrami

$13.75

Fried and served somthered with Franks Nashville Hot Sauce

Hot Corned Beef

$13.75

Hot Pastrami served on Rye Bread with spicy Mustard.

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Corned Beef served on Rye Bread with Spicy Mustard

Gyro

$13.25

Gyro meat with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce a Pita.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Ham Sandwich

$9.75

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

BLT

$10.75

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Tuna Salad

$9.75

Egg Salad

$9.75

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

From The Sea

Shrimp Basket

$11.25

Lightly Fried or Grilled to perfection and served with Curly Fries and Cocktail Sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.75

Lighty fried to perfection Battered Shrimp covered in our secret Sweet & Spicy Boom Boom Sauce and served with Curly Fries.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.25

Our Fresh Salmon served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with Curley Fries

Grilled Salmon BLT

$15.75

Grilled Mahi Reuben

$14.25

Fish and Chips

$12.50

Fried Fish Sandwich (Cod)

$12.75

Grilled Blackend Mahi Mahi

$13.75

Served on a Fresh Keiser Roll, Lightly brushed with Cajin Seasoning with Curley Fries.

Crab Cakes

$12.25

Two Golden Crab Cakes served over a Bed of Lettuce, Tomato with Curly Fries.

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Extra Lemon

Fried Clams

$9.95

Wings Plus Favorites

Chicken Flanks

$9.75

4 of our Delisious Tenders served with BBQ or Honey Mustard

Buffalo Flanks

$10.75

4 of our Delisious Tenders covered in any one of our WIng sauces served with Blue Cheese and Celery

Lindas Platter

$8.25

Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes and Rice Pilaf.

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Grilled Chicken over a bed of Rice Pilaf, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Teriyaki Sauce.

Half Rack Of Ribs

$15.00

Baby Back Ribs Smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served with Curly Fries and Coleslaw.

Full Rack Of Ribs

$23.00

Baby Back Ribs Smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served with Curly Fries and Coleslaw.

Belly Buster Hot Dog

$7.25

One of our delicious Big Dogs Served How you like em!!

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.75

8oz Piece of Fried Chicken covered with any Wing Sauce you like then add any veggies you choose..In any one of our delicious Wraps.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.75

8oz Piece of Grilled Chicken covered with any Wing Sauce you like then add any veggies you choose..In any one of our delicious Wraps

Kid Meals

Kid Burger

$7.25

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.25

Kid Chicken Flanks (3)

$7.25

Kid Hot Dog

$7.25

Kid Mac N Cheese

$7.25

Kid Pizza

$7.25

Kid Wings (5)

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Desserts

New York Cheese Cake

$7.25

Salted Caramel New York Cheese Cake

$7.25

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$6.25

Tiramisu

$6.25

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$6.25

Chocolate Torte Overload

$6.25

Catering

Catering Toss Salad

Catering Ceasar Salad

Catering Gorgonzola Salad

Catering Greek Salad

Pasta Salad

Catering Mozzarella Sticks (36)

Catering Chicken Flanks (40)

Catering Mini Meatballs

Catering Spinach Dip

3 Foot Sub

6 Foot Sub

Steak and Cheese Sliders (24)

Philly Chicken and Cheese Sliders (24)

Sandwich of the Day

Ham and Cheese (Monday)

$11.75

Roast Beef (Tuesday)

$11.75

Grilled Chicken (Wednesday)

$11.75

Tuna Salad (Thursday)

$11.75

Chicken Salad (Thursday)

$11.75

Fish Fillet Sandwich (Friday)

$11.75

Daily Lunch Specials

6 Wings/Fries/Drink

$9.00

Small Wing Special

$15.25

Large Wing Special

$17.25

Hamburger/Drink

$9.75

Cuban Sandwich/Drink

$9.50

Nathans Special/Drink

$8.75

Fish & Chips/Drink

$9.50

Half Steak & Cheese

$9.95

Tuna Salad Plate/Drink

$9.75

Chicken Salad Plate/Drink

$9.75

1/2 Salad/Soup Drink

$9.75

1/2 Toss Salad 1/2 Sandwich

$8.95

Half Cold Sandwich / Soup

$8.95

Piece of

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.00

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Mahi Mahi

$7.00

Salmon

$7.00

Egg Salad

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$4.00

Take-Out Utensils

Utensils

Napkins

Ketchup

Mayo

Spicy Mustard

Yellow Mustard

Salt/Pepper

Change of $100

Side 2oz / 4oz Wing Sauces

Mild

$0.50

Mild Medium

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Medium Hot

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

X-Hot

$0.50

XX-Hot

$0.50

Garlic

$0.50

Raspberry

$1.00

Teriyaki

$0.50

Honey

$1.00

Bourbon

$0.50

Honey Mustard (Wings)

$0.50

Key West

$0.50

General Tsos

$0.50

Cajun Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Honey/BBQ

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.50

Sweet N Tangy

$0.50

Jerk

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Rib BBQ

4oz Larry

$2.00

10oz Wings Sauces

10oz Mild

$5.00

10oz Mild Medium

$5.00

10oz Medium

$5.00

10oz Medium Hot

$5.00

10oz Hot

$5.00

10oz X-Hot

$5.00

10oz XX-hot

$5.00

10oz BBQ

$6.00

10oz Cajun (Wings)

$6.00

10oz Garlic

$6.00

10oz Honey/BBQ

$6.00

10oz Honey

$6.50

10oz Key West

$6.00

10oz Raspberry

$12.00

10oz Lemon Pepper

$6.00

10oz Teriyaki

$6.00

10oz Jerk

$6.00

10oz Parmesan

$6.00

10oz Sweet N Tangy

$6.00

10oz Honey Mustard (Wing)

$6.00

10oz Mango Habanero

$6.00

10oz General Tso's

$6.00

10oz Bourbon

$6.00

10oz Garlic Parm Sauce

$6.00

10oz Larry

$10.00

10oz Honey/Garlic

$10.00

Misc 2oz/4oz Sides

Side 4oz Salsa

$1.00

Side 4oz Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side 4oz Chili

$2.00

Side 4oz Boom Boom

$1.50

Side 2oz White Vin

Side 2oz Malt Vin

Side 2oz Red Vin

Side 2oz A-1 Sauce

Side 2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

Side 2oz Tartar

$0.50

Side 2oz Cocktail

$0.50

Toast Masters Menu

Toast Masters Per Person

$15.00

NPI

NPI PER PERSON

$16.20

Extra Salad Dressing

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Lite Italian

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

FF Ranch

$0.50

French

$0.50

Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Peppery Parm

$0.50

