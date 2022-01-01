Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wings Republic

178 Reviews

$

4310 Genesee Ave

San Diego, CA 92117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Cheeseburger

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Monster

Monster

$3.00

Ultra Monster (low calorie)

$3.00

Soda Can

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Traditional

Wings

Wings

$9.00+

Strips

$10.00+

Bites

$7.00+

Stop, Eat & Go Combo

Wings

$12.00+

Strips

$13.00+

Bites

$10.00+

Republic Fries

Republic Chicken Fries

Republic Chicken Fries

$8.00+
BBQ Pork Fries

BBQ Pork Fries

$8.00+

Hamburger

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00
Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Meal

Kids 2 Tenders

$7.00

Kids 5 Bites

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Zucchini Sticks

$5.00

Potato salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Lites

House Salad

$6.00

Cesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Extras

Double Meat

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.25

Bacon

$2.50

X-Sauce

$1.00+

Fries

$3.00+

Veggies

$2.00+

Ranch

$2.00+

Blue Cheese

$2.00+

Anarchy Packs

Citizen Pack

$47.00+

Union Pack

$57.00+

Monarchy Pack

$70.00+

Bread Sticks

2 Breadsticks

$2.00

6 Breadsticks

$5.00

12 Breadsticks

$8.00

Deserts

Churros

$2.00+

Republic Fries

Republic Chicken Fries & Drink

$8.00

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad & Water bottle

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips & Drink

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4310 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92117

Directions

Gallery
Wings Republic image
Wings Republic image
Wings Republic image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mike's Red Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
4310 Genesee Ave. Ste 104 San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Vinya - 6185 Balboa Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
6185 Balboa Avenue San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego - 4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
orange star4.3 • 3,351
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Havana Grill
orange star4.6 • 2,666
5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. G San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Family Fun Center
orange star4.5 • 6
6999 Clairemont mesa blvd San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Ototo Sushi Co. - Clairemont
orange star4.5 • 4,749
5651 Balboa Ave San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
orange star4.3 • 3,351
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Havana Grill
orange star4.6 • 2,666
5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. G San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000865 - Clairemont Town Square
orange star4.8 • 441
4725 Clairemont Dr. San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston