Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Chicken
Sandwiches

Wings Xpress

827 Reviews

$

1911 E. Bearss Ave.

Tampa, FL 33613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

#1. 6 WINGS & FRIES
10 WINGS
#4.10 BONELESS & FRIES

SALADS (O)

GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

SEAFOOD SALAD

$10.99

GREEK SALAD

$9.99

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

GREEK GYRO SALAD

$10.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

COMBOS (O)

#1. 6 WINGS & FRIES

$11.99

#2. 6 WINGS & GYRO

$14.99

#3. 6WINGS & 1/2 LB Shrimp

$15.99

#4.10 BONELESS & FRIES

$11.99

#5. ½LB SHRIMP & FRIES

$14.99

#6.1\2lb Fish With Fries

$14.99

#7. 1 DZ OYSTERS & FRIES

$18.99

#8. PHILLY & FRIES

$12.99

#9.GYRO & FRIES

$11.99

#10. CHICKEN SANDWICH & FRIES

$11.99

#11. FISH SANDWICH & FRIES

$11.99

#12. CHEESE BURGER &fries

$10.99

#13. PO BOY & FRIES

$13.99

#14. CALAMARI & FRIES

$11.99

#15. SCALLOPS & FRIES

$11.99

Falafel Wrap Combo

$12.99

Veggie Wrap Combo

$14.99

SUBS (O)

PHILLY STEAK

$10.99

PHILLY CHICKEN

$10.99

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$11.99

FISH PO'BOY

$14.99

BUNS (O)

CHEESE BURGER

$6.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

FISH SANDWICH

$8.99

WRAPS (O)

GYRO

$9.99

CHICKEN GYRO

$9.99

VEGGIE WRAP

$8.99

FALAFEL WRAP

$9.99

WINGS (O)

6 WINGS

$8.99

10 WINGS

$13.99

20 WINGS

$25.99

30 WINGS

$36.99

50 WINGS

$59.99

100 WINGS

$119.99

BONELESS CHICKEN (O)

10 BONELESS CHICKEN

$9.99

20 BONELESS CHICKEN

$20.99

50 BONELESS CHICKEN

$61.24

CHICKEN STRIPS (O)

1/2 LB CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.99

1 LB CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.99

GIZZARDS (O)

1/2 LB GIZZARDS

$7.99

1 LB GIZZARDS

$12.99

SEAFOOD (O)

½ LB FISH

$10.99

1 LB FISH

$16.99

½lb SHRIMP

$10.99

1LB SHRIMP

$18.99

1 DZ FRIED OYSTERS

$16.99

1/2 LB FRIED SCALLOPS

$8.99

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

KIDS MEAL (O)

Served with fries and drink.

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

FISH NUGGETS

$7.99

POPCORN SHRIMP

$7.99

SIDE ORDERS (O)

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Onion Rings

$6.99

Mozzarella sticks

$5.99

Family Fries

$8.99

Family Cheese Fries

$10.99

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Family Rice & Beans

$9.99

Fried Mushroom

$7.99

Fried Okra

$5.99

Conch Fritters

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Celery

$1.00

Potato Salad

$4.99

Falafel

$5.99

1 PC of Basa

$5.99

1 Pc Of Tilapia

$5.49

1 Pound Gyro Meat

$12.99

Extra Burger Patty

$2.50

Grape Leaves (4)

$6.24

DESSERTS (O)

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$3.99

STRWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.59

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.59

CARROT CAKE

$4.59

Red Velvet

$4.59

SWEET POTATO PIE

$3.99

BAKLAVA

$2.99

DRINKS (O)

FOUNTAIN🥛

$2.49+

Gatorade🐊

$1.99

BOTTLE WATER

$1.99

Water Cup

Cup Of Ice (Big)

$1.00

SALADS (D)

GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.49

SEAFOOD SALAD

$13.74

GREEK SALAD

$12.49

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$13.74

GREEK GYRO SALAD

$13.74

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

COMBOS (D)

#1. 6 WINGS & FRIES

$14.99

#2. 6 WINGS & GYRO

$18.74

#3. 6WINGS & 1/2 LB Shrimp

$19.99

#4.10 BONELESS & FRIES

$14.99

#5. ½LB SHRIMP & FRIES

$18.74

#6.1\2lb Fish With Fries

$18.74

#7. 1 DZ OYSTERS & FRIES

$23.74

#8. PHILLY & FRIES

$16.24

#9.GYRO & FRIES

$14.99

#10. CHICKEN SANDWICH & FRIES

$14.99

#11. FISH SANDWICH & FRIES

$14.99

#12. CHEESE BURGER &fries

$13.74

#13. PO BOY & FRIES

$17.49

#14. CALAMARI & FRIES

$14.99

#15. SCALLOPS & FRIES

$14.99

Falafel Wrap Combo

$16.24

Veggie Wrap Combo

$14.99

SUBS (D)

PHILLY STEAK

$13.74

PHILLY CHICKEN

$13.74

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$14.99

FISH PO'BOY

$14.99

BUNS (D)

CHEESE BURGER

$8.74

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.24

FISH SANDWICH

$11.24

WRAPS (D)

GYRO

$12.49

CHICKEN GYRO

$12.49

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.24

FALAFEL WRAP

$12.49

WINGS (D)

6 WINGS

$11.24

10 WINGS

$17.49

20 WINGS

$32.49

30 WINGS

$46.24

50 WINGS

$74.99

100 WINGS

$149.99

BONELESS CHICKEN (D)

10 BONELESS CHICKEN

$12.49

20 BONELESS CHICKEN

$26.24

50 BONELESS CHICKEN

$61.24

CHICKEN STRIPS (D)

1/2 LB CHICKEN STRIPS

$11.24

1 LB CHICKEN STRIPS

$18.74

GIZZARDS (D)

1/2 LB GIZZARDS

$9.99

1 LB GIZZARDS

$16.24

SEAFOOD (D)

½ LB FISH

$13.74

1 LB FISH

$21.24

½lb SHRIMP

$13.74

1LB SHRIMP

$23.74

1 DZ FRIED OYSTERS

$21.24

1/2 LB FRIED SCALLOPS

$11.24

FRIED CALAMARI

$11.24

KIDS MEAL (D)

Served with fries and drink.

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.99

FISH NUGGETS

$9.99

POPCORN SHRIMP

$9.99

SIDE ORDERS (D)

French Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$6.86

Onion Rings

$8.74

Mozzarella sticks

$7.49

Family Fries

$11.24

Family Cheese Fries

$13.74

Rice & Beans

$7.49

Family Rice & Beans

$12.49

Fried Mushroom

$9.99

Fried Okra

$7.49

Conch Fritters

$8.74

Garlic Bread

$3.74

Celery

$1.25

Potato Salad

$6.24

Falafel

$7.49

1 PC of Basa

$7.49

1 Pc Of Tilapia

$6.86

1 Pound Gyro Meat

$16.24

Extra Burger Patty

$3.13

Grape Leaves (4)

$6.24

DESSERTS (D)

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$4.99

STRWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.74

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.74

CARROT CAKE

$5.74

Red Velvet

$5.74

SWEET POTATO PIE

$4.99

BAKLAVA

$3.74

DRINKS (D)

FOUNTAIN🥛

$2.49+

Gatorade🐊

$2.49

BOTTLE WATER

$2.49

Water Cup

Cup Of Ice (Big)

$1.25

EXTRA SAUCE CUPS (D)

Ranch

$0.69

Blue cheese

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Tartar

$0.69

Cocktail

$0.69

Cup Of Mild Sauce

$1.00

Cup Of Medium/buffalo

$1.00

Cup Of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Cup of Bbq

$1.00

Cup Of Honey BBQ

$1.00

Cup Of Teryiaki

$1.00

Cup of Wet Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Cup Of Dry Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Cup Of Wet Garlic Parm

$1.00

Cup Dry Garlic Parm

$1.00

Cup of Sting Honey

$1.00

Cup Of Mango Habanero

$1.00

Cup Of Cheese

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Cup Of Tzaziki

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:15 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:15 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:15 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:15 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:15 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33613

Directions

Gallery
Wings Xpress image
Wings Xpress image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2101 E. Fowler Ave. Tampa, FL 33612
View restaurantnext
Michaels Grill - Michaels Grill Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
11720 North Dale Mabry Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tampa FL (Carrollwood)
orange star4.0 • 407
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurantnext
Terra Sur Cafe
orange star4.5 • 146
5330 Ehrlich Road #103 Tampa, FL 33624
View restaurantnext
Healthy & Fresco
orange starNo Reviews
21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
View restaurantnext
Entre Panes - Lutz FL (SR54)
orange star4.4 • 54
24726 SR 54 Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Acropolis - Bruce B Downs
orange star4.3 • 1,124
14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa, FL 33613
View restaurantnext
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
orange star4.3 • 337
926 E Fowler Ave Tampa, FL 33612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Downtown Tampa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
South Tampa
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ybor City
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Channelside
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Seminole Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Harbour Island
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Palma Ceia
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
West Tampa
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston