Chicken

Wing Snob Allen

review star

No reviews yet

975 SH-121 NORTH 155

ALLEN, TX 75013

10pc Traditional Meal Deal
8pc Traditional Meal Deal
Regular Street Corn

Traditional Wings

6pc Traditional

6pc Traditional

$8.49

Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.

8pc Traditional

8pc Traditional

$10.99

Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.

10pc Traditional

10pc Traditional

$12.99

Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.

20pc Traditional

20pc Traditional

$24.99

Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.

30pc Traditional

30pc Traditional

$35.99

Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.

40pc Traditional

40pc Traditional

$47.49

Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.

50pc Traditional

50pc Traditional

$57.49

Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.

50/50 Wings

6pc 50/50

6pc 50/50

$8.49

Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order 'em 50/50 and get the best of both worlds!

8pc 50/50

8pc 50/50

$10.99

Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order 'em 50/50 and get the best of both worlds!

10pc 50/50

10pc 50/50

$12.99

Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order 'em 50/50 and get the best of both worlds!

20pc 50/50

20pc 50/50

$24.99

Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order 'em 50/50 and get the best of both worlds!

30pc 50/50

30pc 50/50

$35.99

Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order 'em 50/50 and get the best of both worlds!

40pc 50/50

40pc 50/50

$47.49

Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order 'em 50/50 and get the best of both worlds!

50pc 50/50

50pc 50/50

$57.49

Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order 'em 50/50 and get the best of both worlds!

Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless

6pc Boneless

$7.49

Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.

8pc Boneless

8pc Boneless

$9.99

Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.

10pc Boneless

10pc Boneless

$11.99

Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.

20pc Boneless

20pc Boneless

$23.99

Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.

30pc Boneless

30pc Boneless

$34.99

Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.

40pc Boneless

40pc Boneless

$46.49

Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.

50pc Boneless

50pc Boneless

$56.49

Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.

Cauli-Wings

*Cauli-Wings

*Cauli-Wings

$7.99

Battered cauliflower florets tossed in your choice of any signature sauce. Pro Tip: Try them with Buffalo sauce & a side of ranch!

Chicken Tenders

3pc Tenders

3pc Tenders

$8.49

Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders. Toss them in your favorite sauce for only $1 more!

5pc Tenders

5pc Tenders

$12.49

Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders. Toss them in your favorite sauce for only $1 more!

10pc Tenders

10pc Tenders

$20.99

Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders. Toss them in your favorite sauce for only $1 more!

20pc Tenders

20pc Tenders

$40.99

Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders. Toss them in your favorite sauce for only $1 more!

30pc Tenders

30pc Tenders

$60.99

Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders.

40pc Tenders

40pc Tenders

$79.99

Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders.

Beyond Chicken Tenders

5pc Beyond Chicken Tenders

5pc Beyond Chicken Tenders

$9.99Out of stock

Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones and yes, they are delicious!

7pc Beyond Chicken Tenders

7pc Beyond Chicken Tenders

$13.79

Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!

9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders

9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders

$17.49Out of stock

Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!

French Fries

Regular Fry

Regular Fry

$3.99

Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!

Large Fry

Large Fry

$5.99

Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!

Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal

3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal

3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal

$8.99

Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink. *This product is not vegan.

5pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal

5pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal

$12.99

Includes 5 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink. *This product is not vegan.

6pc Meal Deals

Includes 6 wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Boneless Meal Deal

6pc Boneless Meal Deal

$9.99

Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

6pc Traditional Meal Deal

6pc Traditional Meal Deal

$11.99

Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

6pc 50/50 Meal Deal

6pc 50/50 Meal Deal

$11.99

Includes 6 wings (3 boneless/3 traditional) plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

8pc Meal Deal

8pc Boneless Meal Deal

8pc Boneless Meal Deal

$12.99

Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

8pc Traditional Meal Deal

8pc Traditional Meal Deal

$13.99

Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

8pc 50/50 Meal Deal

8pc 50/50 Meal Deal

$13.99

Includes 8 wings (4 boneless/4 traditional) plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

10pc Meal Deal

10pc Boneless Meal Deal

10pc Boneless Meal Deal

$14.99

Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

10pc Traditional Meal Deal

10pc Traditional Meal Deal

$15.99

Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

10pc 50/50 Meal Deal

10pc 50/50 Meal Deal

$15.99

Includes 10 wings (5 boneless/5 traditional) plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.

Chicken Tenders Meal Deal

Choose 3 or 5 crispy chicken tenders, also includes your choice of a dipping sauce plus either veggies or seasoned fries & a drink!
3pc Tenders Meal Deal

3pc Tenders Meal Deal

$11.99

3 crispy chicken tenders, also includes your choice of a dipping sauce plus either veggies OR seasoned fries & a drink!

5pc Tenders Meal Deal

5pc Tenders Meal Deal

$14.99

5 crispy chicken tenders, also includes your choice of a dipping sauce plus either veggies OR seasoned fries & a drink!

Cauli-Wings Meal Deal

Our delicious Cauli-Wings are breaded and deep fried cauliflower florets. Includes your choice of veggies OR seasoned fries & a drink.
Cauli-Wings Meal Deal

Cauli-Wings Meal Deal

$10.99

Our delicious Cauli-Wings are breaded and deep fried cauliflower florets. Includes your choice of veggies OR seasoned fries & a drink.

2 Pack Crispy Chicken Minis Meal Deal

2 pack of chicken sliders, 1 flvr. Includes seasoned fries OR veggies & a 22oz fountain drink.
2 Pack Crispy Minis Meal Deal

2 Pack Crispy Minis Meal Deal

$9.99

2 pack of chicken sliders, 1 flvr. Includes seasoned fries OR veggies & a 22oz fountain drink.

16pc Fan Packs

16pc Boneless Fan Pack

16pc Boneless Fan Pack

$26.99

Includes 16 Boneless Wings with 2 flavors, 1 large seasoned fry or veggie sticks & 2 - 22oz Drinks

16pc Traditional Fan Pack

16pc Traditional Fan Pack

$28.99

Includes 16 Traditional Wings with 2 flavors, 1 large seasoned fry or veggie sticks & 2 - 22oz Drinks

16pc 50/50 Fan Pack

16pc 50/50 Fan Pack

$28.99

Includes 16 Wings, half boneless & half traditional, with 2 flavors, 1 large seasoned fry or veggie sticks & 2 - 22oz Drinks

30pc Fan Packs

30pc Boneless Fan Pack

30pc Boneless Fan Pack

$39.99

Includes 30 boneless wings with 3 flavors, large seasoned fries, veggie sticks & 3 dippers.

30pc Traditional Fan Pack

30pc Traditional Fan Pack

$49.99

Includes 30 traditional wings with 3 flavors, large seasoned fries, veggie sticks & 3 dippers.

30pc 50/50 Fan Pack

30pc 50/50 Fan Pack

$49.99

Includes 30 wings, half boneless & half traditional, with 3 flavors, large seasoned fries, veggie sticks & 3 dippers.

40pc Fan Packs

40pc Boneless Fan Pack

40pc Boneless Fan Pack

$54.99

Includes 40 boneless wings, 4 flavors, 2 large seasoned fries, veggies & 4 dippers.

40pc Traditional Fan Pack

40pc Traditional Fan Pack

$63.99

Includes 40 traditional wings, 4 flavors, 2 large seasoned fries, veggies & 4 dippers.

40pc 50/50 Fan Pack

40pc 50/50 Fan Pack

$63.99

Includes 40 wings, half boneless & half traditional, 4 flavors, 2 large seasoned fries, veggies & 4 dippers.

50pc Fan Packs

50pc Boneless Fan Pack

50pc Boneless Fan Pack

$66.99

Includes 50 boneless wings, 5 flavors, 2 large seasoned fries, 2 orders of veggies & 5 dippers.

50pc Traditional Fan Pack

50pc Traditional Fan Pack

$74.99

Includes 50 traditional wings, 5 flavors, 2 large seasoned fries, 2 orders of veggies & 5 dippers.

50pc 50/50 Fan Pack

50pc 50/50 Fan Pack

$74.99

Includes 50 wings, half boneless & half traditional, 5 flavors, 2 large seasoned fries, 2 orders of veggies & 5 dippers.

Crispy Chicken Minis

1 Mini

1 Mini

$3.29

Our minis include a piece of crispy chicken flavored with your favorite sauce, topped with pickles inside of a garlic buttered slider bun.

2 Pack Minis

2 Pack Minis

$5.99

2 pack of minis includes crispy chicken flavored with your favorite sauce, topped with pickles inside of a garlic buttered slider bun.

4 Pack Minis

4 Pack Minis

$10.99

Our 4 pack of minis includes a piece of crispy chicken flavored with your favorite sauce, topped with pickles inside of a garlic buttered slider bun.

10 Pack Minis

10 Pack Minis

$19.99

Get a 10 pack of minis that include a piece of crispy chicken flavored with your favorite sauce, topped with pickles inside of a garlic buttered slider bun.

Pretzel Bites

Regular Pretzel Bites

Regular Pretzel Bites

$4.99

8 soft & warm pretzel bites served with warm Tostitos cheese.

Large Pretzel Bites

Large Pretzel Bites

$6.99

12 soft & warm pretzel bites served with warm Tostitos cheese.

Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$0.99Out of stock

8oz Coleslaw

$1.99Out of stock

12oz Coleslaw

$2.99Out of stock

Veggies

Carrots & Celery

Carrots & Celery

$2.00

A mix of carrots and celery sticks. Includes a choice of dipping sauce.

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$2.25

Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.

Full Corn Bread Tray (20 slices)

Full Corn Bread Tray (20 slices)

$40.00Out of stock

Love our cornbread as much as us? Take home an entire tray!

Sweet Corn

Regular Sweet Corn

Regular Sweet Corn

$3.99

Sweet & buttery corn.

Large Sweet Corn

Large Sweet Corn

$4.99Out of stock

Sweet & buttery corn.

Street Corn

Regular Street Corn

Regular Street Corn

$5.49

Sweet butter corn topped with mayo and our Snob seasonings. Sprinkled with fresh parmesan cheese.

Large Street Corn

Large Street Corn

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet butter corn topped with mayo and our Snob seasonings. Sprinkled with fresh parmesan cheese.

Snobby Bowl

Regular Snobby Bowl

Regular Snobby Bowl

$6.49

Mashed potatoes stacked with sweet buttery corn and crispy chicken topped with our sweet & tangy Snobby Q sauce.

Large Snobby Bowl

Large Snobby Bowl

$7.99

Mashed potatoes stacked with sweet buttery corn and crispy chicken topped with our sweet & tangy Snobby Q sauce.

Drinks

20oz Pepsi Products

20oz Pepsi Products

$2.49

Vast array of bottled Pepsi products. Selection may vary by location.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.79

Brand may vary by location.

22oz Pepsi Fountain

22oz Pepsi Fountain

$2.29

22oz Pepsi Fountain Drink. Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist or Mountain Dew.

20oz Kool-Aid

$1.99Out of stock

*Dippers

X-Awesome Sauce

X-Awesome Sauce

$1.19

A sweet honey mustard based Carolina style BBQ sauce.

X-Bleu Cheese

X-Bleu Cheese

$1.19

Our made in house Bleu Cheese dipper.

X-Buffalo

X-Buffalo

$1.19

A sweet heat buffalo sauce.

X-Buffalo Lemon Pepper

X-Buffalo Lemon Pepper

$1.19

A sweet heat buffalo sauce with lemon and pepper seasonings.

X-Buffalo Parmesan

X-Buffalo Parmesan

$1.19

A sweet heat buffalo sauce with fresh parmesan cheese.

X-Chicken & Waffles

X-Chicken & Waffles

$1.19

Ever have maple syrup on your chicken? Try something new and enjoy!

X-Garlic Parmesan

X-Garlic Parmesan

$1.19

A garlic butter base sauce sprinkled with fresh parmesan cheese.

X-Honey BBQ

X-Honey BBQ

$1.19

A traditional honey BBQ sauce.

X-Honey Mustard

X-Honey Mustard

$1.19

Our sweet honey mustard.

X-Hot AF

X-Hot AF

$1.19

A hot pepper habanero sauce that is Hot As F...ire!

X-Jamaican Jerk

X-Jamaican Jerk

$1.19

An authentic Jamaican spice blend with scotch bonnet heat.

X-Lemon Pepper

X-Lemon Pepper

$1.19

A wet rub lemon butter with a hint of pepper.

X-Mango Habanero

X-Mango Habanero

$1.19

Spicy habanero sauce with a hint of sweet mango.

X-Ranch

X-Ranch

$1.19

Yeah, we make our ranch daily.

X-Snobby-Q

X-Snobby-Q

$1.19

Our sweet and tangy house BBQ sauce.

X-Spicy Ranch

X-Spicy Ranch

$1.19

Our delicious house made ranch gone spicy. Give it a try!

X-Sweet Chili

X-Sweet Chili

$1.19

Our take on a sweet and sour Asian style sauce.

X-Teriyaki

X-Teriyaki

$1.19

An Asian inspired teriyaki sauce.

X-Tostitos Cheese Sauce

X-Tostitos Cheese Sauce

$1.29

Our Tostitos brand cheese tastes good on everything!

X-8oz Sauce

$4.49

Choose an 8oz cup of your favorite Wing Snob sauce to indulge in!

X-12oz Sauce

$6.49

Choose a 12oz cup of your favorite Wing Snob sauce to indulge in!

Cheesecake

Grande Plain Cheesecake

Grande Plain Cheesecake

$5.99

New York style vanilla cheesecake made with real cream cheese and honey graham crust.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.

Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake

$5.99

Superman Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a classic New York style cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust and topped with cookies.

Cookies & Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99Out of stock

Our chocolate chip cookies have a crispy edge and a soft center-YUM! This cookie is studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Lemon Strawberry Crunch Cookie

$3.99Out of stock

Lemon, strawberry and a lot of crunch makes this the Snobs favorite cookie!

Fudge Brownie (no nuts)

Fudge Brownie (no nuts)

$3.99Out of stock

Our double chocolate brownies are made with dark chocolate and rich cocoa powder. This fudge brownie is made without nuts.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We Just Have Better Wings!

Location

975 SH-121 NORTH 155, ALLEN, TX 75013

Directions

