HJ Wings & Things McDonough

154 Reviews

$$

140 John Frank Ward Blvd

McDonough, GA 30253

Order Again

Meal Deals

#1) 6 Wings

$12.49

6 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular sized side and a regular drink.

#2) 10 Wings

$16.99

10 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular sized side and a regular drink.

#3) 4 Fingers

$8.99

4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.

#4) Dawgs

#4) Dawgs

$5.99

Your choice of either 2 regular dawgs, 2 corndogs, or a big dawg, a regular sized side and a regular drink.

$11.99

4 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 2 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.

$22.99

10 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.

$16.49

6 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.

$8.99

6 battered and fried to perfection boneless wing chunks, tossed in your favorite sauce (or plain), a regular side, and a drink.

$12.49

10 battered and fried to perfection boneless wing chunks, tossed in your favorite sauce (or plain), a regular side, and a drink.

$8.49

4 battered and fried to perfection boneless wing chunks, tossed in your favorite sauce (or plain), 2 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular side, and a drink.

$11.79

6 battered and fried to perfection boneless wing chunks, tossed in your favorite sauce (or plain), 4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular side, and a drink.

$16.49

10 battered and fried to perfection boneless wing chunks, tossed in your favorite sauce (or plain), 4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular side, and a drink.

$9.99

A hand-pattied 5oz all beef smash burger with classic american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion (on the side), on a potato roll, a regular side and a regular drink.

$10.99

Munchies

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mozzarella cheese coated with old fashioned breadcrumbs & served with marinara sauce.

Potato Skins

$9.39

Our version of the "classic" skin, topped with real bacon bits & cheddar jack cheese. Served with Sour Cream.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Dill pickle chips, battered and golden fried, served with a side of ranch or horsey sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.39

Mild jalapeno peppers stuffed with rich cream cheese & coated in a light potato breading. Served with a side of ranch or salsa.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.39

Fresh button mushrooms dipped in home made batter, fried, & served with a side of ranch or horsey sauce.

Large Fried Mushrooms

$8.79

Fresh button mushrooms dipped in home made batter, fried, & served with a side of ranch or horsey sauce.

Fried Cauliflower

$6.39

Fresh-cut cauliflower florets dipped in home made batter, fried, & served with a side of ranch or horsey sauce.

Large Fried Cauliflower

$8.79

Fresh-cut cauliflower florets dipped in home made batter, fried, & served with a side of ranch or horsey sauce.

Cauliflower & Mushroom Combo

$9.29

A generous portion of our Fried Cauliflower and Fried Mushrooms.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.69

Clam Strips w/ Tartar

$4.99

Kiddie Meals

Chicken Fingers

$6.59

Grilled Fingers

$7.59

Grilled Cheese

$6.59

Hot Dog

$6.59

Corn Dog

$6.59

Boneless Wings

$6.59

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

6 Wings

$10.49

6 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular side, and 1 dipping sauce.

8 Wings

$12.99

8 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular side, and 1 dipping sauce.

12 Wings

$18.49

12 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular side, and 1 dipping sauce.

$44.99

30 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 2 regular sides, and 3 dipping sauces.

Boneless Wings

$7.99

6 Wings, a regular side, and 1 dipping sauce.

$9.29

8 Wings, a regular side, and 1 dipping sauce.

$12.59

12 Wings, a regular side, and 1 dipping sauce.

$20.89

20 Wings, a regular side, and 2 dipping sauces

$29.19

30 Wings, 2 regular sides, and 3 dipping sauces.

Chicken Fingers

$5.29

3 golden fried chicken tenders with a dipping sauce. Add a side for $2.89.

$6.59

4 golden fried chicken tenders with a dipping sauce. Add a side for $2.89.

$9.29

6 golden fried chicken tenders with 2 dipping sauces. Add a side for $2.89.

$14.29

10 golden fried chicken tenders with 3 dipping sauces. Add a side for $2.89.

$8.59

4 golden fried chicken tenders with a dipping sauce. Add a side for $2.89.

$12.29

6 golden fried chicken tenders with 2 dipping sauces. Add a side for $2.89.

$19.29

10 golden fried chicken tenders with 3 dipping sauces. Add a side for $2.89.

Sides

Onion Rings

$3.19

Fries

$3.19

Tater Tots

$3.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.19

Pasta Salad

$3.19

Slaw

$3.19

Cucumber Salad

$3.19

Small Veggie w/ Ranch

$3.19

Small Veggie w/ Bleu Cheese

$3.19

Texas Toast (3)

$3.19

Salads

Side Salad

$5.29

Iceberg/Romaine blend, fresh mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, & cheddar jack cheese.

Side Caesar

$5.49

Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing & sprinkled with shredded parmesan cheese & topped with croutons.

House Salad

$7.29

Iceberg/Romaine blend, fresh mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, real bacon bits, & cheddar jack cheese.

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing & sprinkled with shredded parmesan cheese & topped with croutons.

Drinks

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

$1.99
Coke Zero

$1.99

Diet Dr.Pepper

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Strawberry Fanta

$1.99

Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

