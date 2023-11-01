Wings on Wheels Silas Deane Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Food Truck With Flavor. Wings better than Buffalo. Burgers worth the weight. Give us a try and you will know why.... Wings on Wheels is the best food truck in America.
Location
Exit 24 off I -91 Silas Deane Hwy & 1 Waterchase Drive, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DORO Marketplace Wethersfield - DMP-Wethersfield
No Reviews
1301 Silas Deane Highway Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurant
The Fresh Monkee - Wethersfield
No Reviews
1107 Silas Deane Highway Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurant