Wingstand Food Truck 5438 Johnson Drive
5438 Johnson Drive
Mission, KS 66205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
core menu (LB 2.0 Launch)
wings combos~
- traditional - snack~$8.99
4 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- traditional - small~$5.50
6 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- traditional - medium~$14.99
9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- traditional - large~$17.99
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- half & half - snack~$8.99
2 boneless + 2 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- half & half - small~$5.50
3 boneless + 3 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- half& half - medium~$14.99
5 boneless + 4 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- half & half - large~$17.99
6 boneless + 6 traditional wings tossed in Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- boneless - snack~$7.59
4 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- boneless - small~$5.50
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- boneless - medium~$13.09
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- boneless - large~$15.59
12 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- veggie wings - snack~$6.99
4 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49. (Vegetarian Option)
- veggie wings - small~$10.39
9 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49. (Vegetarian Option)
- veggie wings - medium~$12.49
12 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49. (Vegetarian Option)
- veggie wings - large~$14.49
15 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49. (Vegetarian Option)
wings only~
- traditional only - small~$8.89
6 traditional wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
- traditional only - medium~$11.79
9 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- traditional only - large~$14.99
12 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice.
- half & half only - small~$8.09
3 boneless + 3 traditional wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
- half & half only - medium~$10.79
5 boneless + 4 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- half & half only - large~$13.79
6 boneless + 6 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- boneless only - small~$7.69
6 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
- boneless only - medium~$10.89
9 boneless wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- boneless only - large~$13.39
12 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 signature sauces of your choice.
- veggie wings only - small~$6.59
9 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- veggie wings only - medium~$8.59
- veggie wings only - large~$10.79
tenders combos ~
- original tenders - small~$10.79
3 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- original tenders - medium~$12.79
4 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- original tenders - large~$14.19
5 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- tossed tenders - small~$11.59
3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- tossed tenders - medium ~$13.59
4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- tossed tenders - large~$14.99
5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
tenders only~
- original tenders only - small~$7.59
3 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- original tenders only - medium~$9.59
4 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- original tenders only - large~$10.59
5 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- tossed tenders only - small~$8.39
3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- tossed tenders only - medium~$9.59
4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- tossed tenders only - large~$12.39
5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
sandwich combos~
- double dipped sandwich combo~$11.29
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's Turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & thick-cut pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- signature sauced sandwich combo~$11.29
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- chargrilled chicken combo~$9.29
Our fresh, never frozen, chicken breast, chargrilled for BIG backyard flavor. Topped with our thick-cut pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- tropical sweet & sour sandwich combo~$9.29
Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast, tossed in our Tropical Sweet & Sour and topped with grilled pineapple. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
sandwiches only~
- double dipped sandwich only~$5.00
Our hand-breaded chicken breast lightly fried, tossed in Jefferson's turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & thick-cut pickles.
- signature sauced sandwich only~$5.00
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces, topped with honey slaw.
- grilled chicken sandwich only~$5.00
Our fresh, never frozen, chicken breast, chargrilled for BIG backyard flavor. Topped with our thick-cut pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.
- tropical sweet & sour sandwich only~$5.00
Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast, tossed in our Tropical Sweet & Sour and topped with grilled pineapple.
loaded fries & macs~
- buffalo loaded fries~$10.59
A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso & crispy chicken, drizzled with our house-made ranch & medium sauce, then sprinkled with chives. Sauces & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
- honey q loaded fries~$10.59
A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso, crispy chicken and bacon bits, drizzled with our Honey Q, then sprinkled with chives. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
- stingin' honey garlic loaded fries~$10.59
A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso & crispy chicken, drizzled with our Stingin' Honey Garlic, then sprinkled with chives. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
- buffalo loaded mac~$10.59
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, drizzled with our house made ranch & medium sauce & sprinkled with chives.
- honey q loaded mac~$10.59
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, bacon bits, drizzled with our honey q & sprinkled with chives.
- stingin' honey garlic loaded mac~$10.59
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, drizzled with our Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce, sprinkled with chives.
packs~
- wing time pack~$28.99
30 boneless wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 Signature Sauces. Served with your choice of three dipping sauces.
- cluckin' awesome pack~$29.99
18 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces & 6 tenders tossed in your choice of Signature Sauce. Served with your choice of side & four dipping sauces.
- boneless blazin' hot pack~$37.99
30 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice, served with a shareable french fry, shareable mac 'n' cheese and your choice of 3 dippers.
- traditional blazin' hot pack~$39.99
30 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice, served with a shareable french fry, shareable mac 'n' cheese and your choice of 3 dippers.
kids meals~
- kids tenders~$5.99
2 hand-breaded tenders served with fries or veggies, your choice of dipping sauce & a 12 oz. drink.
- kids boneless~$5.99
4 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice with your choice of dipping sauce served with fries or veggies & a 12 oz. drink.
- kids loaded mac~$5.99
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with chicken, served with fries or veggies and a 12 oz. drink.