WINGS

10 Piece Buffalo Wings

$15.95

A mix of 10 of our non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of one of our crypto-inspired sauces. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).

20 Piece Buffalo Wings

$27.95

A mix of 20 non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).

40 Piece Buffalo Wings

$49.95

A mix of 40 non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).

10 Piece Boneless Buffalo Wings

$15.95

Ten breaded and fried white meat chicken pieces tossed in your choice of up to two of our crypto-inspired sauces. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).

20 Piece Boneless Buffalo Wings

$27.95

Twenty breaded and fried white meat chicken pieces tossed in your choice of crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).

40 Piece Boneless Buffalo Wings

$49.95

Forty breaded and fried white meat chicken pieces tossed in your choice of crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).

COMBO

20 Piece Boneless Wings Meal for 2

$38.95

Twenty breaded and fried white meat chicken pieces tossed in your choice of up to two of our crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Includes celery and carrots. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Choice of large order of French Fries, Sweet & Salty Fries, Salt & Vinegar Fries, or Smokehouse BBQ Fries. Includes choice of bottled water, fountain drink or any of our lemonades.

20 Piece Wings & Boneless Wings Meal for 2

$38.95

Ten boneless and ten bone-in wings and drumsticks - each tossed in your choice of any of our crypto-inspired sauces. Includes celery and cryptos. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Choice of large French Fries, Sweet & Salty Fries, Salt & Vinegar Fries, or Smokehouse BBQ Fries. Includes choice of bottled water, fountain drink or any of our lemonades.

20 Piece Wings Meal for 2

$38.95

A mix of 20 non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of up to two of our crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Includes celery and carrots. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Includes large order of French Fries, Sweet & Salty Fries, Salt & Vinegar Fries or Smokehouse BBQ Fries. Also includes choice of bottled water, fountain drink or any of our lemonades.

FRIES

French Fries

$4.95

Our original french fries sprinkled with Himalayan salt.

Sweet & Salty Fries

$5.95

We took our original fries and made them movie worthy.

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$5.95

A beachtime favorite - sprinkled with salt & vinegar.

Smokehouse BBQ Fries

$5.95

French fries seasoned with Smokehouse BBQ, just like your favorite potato chips.

Zesty Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.95

Freshly grated parmesan with garlic-seasoned fries, and then topped with fresh-grated garlic in oil.

Loaded Mexican Corn Fries

$7.95

Freshly seasoned fries topped with corn, chives & cheddar, and served with a side of sour cream.

Spicy Chile Lime Fries with Mango Salsa

$7.95

French fries tossed in chili powder topped with our delicious fresh mango salsa (mangoes, cilantro, diced onions, diced jalapenos (seeds removed!) & diced red peppers in fresh lime juice.

Sweet Potato Fries with Marshmallow Dip

$7.95

Fried sweet potato fries served with a side of marshmallow for dipping.

Parmesan Pommes Frites in Truffle Oil

$7.95

French fries seasoned in truffle oil and topped with freshly grated parmesan.

Cheddar Fries

$6.95

French fries topped with melted cheddar.

Loaded Applewood Cheddar Fries

$8.95

French fries topped with cheese, chives and applewood bacon, and served with a side of sour cream.

SIDES

Celery & Carrots

$2.95

Celery & Carrots with your choice of dip.

Celery

$2.95

Celery with your choice of dip.

Carrots

$2.95

Carrots with your choice of dip.

KIDS

Kids Bone-In Chicken Meal

$8.95

A mix of 4 of our non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks, french fries and two celery and carrot sticks. Choose one of of our crypto-inspired sauces for dipping. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Plus a Capri-Sun or Zephryllis bottled water.

Kids Boneless Chicken Meal

$8.95

A mix of 4 of our breaded boneless fried buffalo wings, french fries and two celery and carrot sticks. Choose one of of our crypto-inspired sauces for dipping. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Plus a Capri-Sun or Zephyrhills bottled water.

Kids Burger Meal

$8.95

One plain kids burger topped with choice of cheddar or provolone cheese, french fries, a Capri-Sun or Zephyrhills bottled water.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Mac & Cheese and a side of sweet corn with butter on the side. Plus a Capri-Sun or Zephyrhills bottled water.

DRINKS

20 oz Fountain Soda

$2.95

Cola, Diet Cola, Orange or Lemon-Lime

20 oz Lemonade, Iced Tea or Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Enjoy a refeshing lemonade, unsweetened tropical iced-tea or Arnold Palmer.

20 oz Flavored Lemonade

$3.95

Our refreshing lemonade mixed with fresh fruit and natural puree. Choose from Strawberry, Blackberry & Mango.

Zephyrhills 16.9 oz bottled water

$2.00

Mexican Glass Bottle Coke 12 oz (made with cane sugar)

$4.00

DESSERTS

Slice of Southern Pecan Pie

$7.95