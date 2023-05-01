WingWay 1433 Warrensville Center Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery



Loaded Potatoes

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

Chicken, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Sour Cream

Shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Cheese, Sour Cream

Chicken

$10.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Sour Cream

Veggie

$8.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sour Cream

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp

$12.99

Chicken

$10.99

Veggie

$8.99

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Loaded Fries

$5.49

Chicken Loaded Fries

$7.99

Add Broccoli

$2.49

Add Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Sauce or Sour Cream

$0.75

Wraps

All wraps are on our Ciabatta buns

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Ciabatta bun!

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Dip in Buffalo sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese on a Ciabatta bun!

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Mayo on a Ciabatta bun!

Crispy Chicken

$8.49

Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on a Ciabatta bun!

Veggie

$7.49

Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Green Peppers on a Ciabatta

BLT

$6.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on a Ciabatta bun!

Wings

6 Piece Wing

$7.99

10 Piece Wing

$12.99

20 Piece Wing

$25.99

30 Piece Wing

$37.99

50 Piece Wing

$62.99

100 Piece Wing

$125.99

Tenders

4 Piece Tender

$6.99

8 Piece Tender

$9.99

16 Piece

$14.99

24 Piece

$24.99

32 Piece

$32.99

Salads

Small Salad

$4.99

Regular Salad

$6.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

24K

6 Wings

$12.99

10 Wings

$19.99

15 Wings

$24.99

20 Wings

$35.99

30 Wings

$46.99

50 Wings

$79.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the 24K Gold Wings!

Location

1433 Warrensville Center Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44121

Directions

