Chicken
American

Wingz In The City

1,909 Reviews

$$

4485 Campbelton Rd SW

Suite C

Atlanta, GA 30331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Lambchop Entree

Lambchop

$32.00

Turkey Chops Entree

Turkey Chop Entree

$19.00

Alfredo

Veggie

$12.00

Chicken

$14.00

Shrimp

$17.00

Steak

$18.00

Lobster

$22.00

Steak Entree

Steak Entree

$28.00

The Auntie (Fried Lobster)

The Auntie (Fried Lobster)

$32.00

The Unk (Fried Lobster / Lambchops or Steak)

The Unk Fried Lobster / Lambchop

$45.00

The Unk Fried Lobster / Steak

$45.00

The ATL (Lobster / Steak or Lambchops / Shrimp)

The ATL (Lobster & Steak)

$52.00

The ATL (Lobster & Lambchops)

$52.00

The Nephew (2 Lobster Rolls / Lobster Fries)

The Nephew (2 Lobster Rolls / 2 Lobster Fries)

$30.00

Wings

10 PCS Wings

$11.00

20PCS Wings

$21.00

30PCS Wings

$31.00

50PCS Wings

$51.00

75PCS Wings

$76.00

100PCS Wings

$99.00

Burger

Beef Burger

$8.00

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Philly

Steak Philly

$8.00

Chicken Philly

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

3PCS Chicken Tenders

$6.00

5PCS Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Drinks - Sweets - Extras

Bottle Lemonade Or Peach

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Drink

$2.00

Banana Pudding Cake

$3.99

Red Velvet

$3.50

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Meat

$2.50

Kool- Aid

$3.00

Kool-Aid Upcharge for Combo

$2.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cheese Sticks (6PC)

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Lobster Fries

$10.00

Okra

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00

Cauliflower Wings / Mushroom Mix

$10.00

Urban Potatoes

$8.00

Urban Bread

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Meat Sides

Lambchops Side

$19.00

Turkey Chops Side

$14.00

Steak Side

$18.00

Extra Patty

$2.50

Shrimp

10pcs Shrimp

$10.00

Fish

2pcs Tilapia

$7.00

Shrimp / Fish Combo

Shrimp /Fish Combo (2 Fish / 6 Shrimp)

$15.00

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$6.00

Lobster Rolls (2)

$21.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Hibachi

Big Hibachi (Comes with dbl CFR, 2 GB)

$52.00

Hibachi Chicken

$18.00+

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00+

Hibachi Lobster

$24.00+

Hibachi Salmon

$19.00+

Hibachi Scallops

$21.00+

Hibachi Steak

$25.00+

Hibachi Surf & Turf

$42.00

Hibachi Teriyaki Chicken

$20.00+

Hibachi Teriyaki Steak

$26.00+

Hibachi Triple

$36.00+

Seafood Double

$32.00

Seafood Triple

$35.00

Hibachi Spicy Chicken

$20.00+

Hibachi Cajun Salmon

$20.00+

Hibachi Shrimp

$20.00+

Hibachi Spicy Shrimp

$22.00+

Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$30.00+

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$30.00+

Hibachi Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00+

More Hibachi

Sides

Spring Rolls

NO

Yakisoba Noodles with Chicken

$19.00

Seafood Noodle (Shrimp & Scallops)

$26.00

Spicy Seafood Noodle (Scallops & Shrimp)

$27.00

EXTRA SAUCE

Quesadillas

Cheese

$8.00

Chicken

$10.00

Shrimp

$13.00

Steak

$15.00

Lobster

$16.00

Wing Combos

10 pc Wings with Fries

$13.00

20 Pc Wings with Fries

$23.00

Burger Combos

Beef Burger With Fries

$10.00

Turkey Burger with Fries

$10.00

Philly Combos

Steak Philly with Fries

$10.00

Chicken Philly with Fries

$10.00

Chicken Tender Combos

3 pc Chicken Tender with Fries

$8.00

5 pc Chicken Tender with Fries

$10.00

Seafood Combos

10 pc Shrimp with Fries

$12.00

2 pc Fish with Fries

$9.00

2 Pc Fish / 6 Shrimp with Fries

$14.00

Fish Sandwich with Fries

$8.00

Lobster Roll with Fries

$23.00

Shrimp Po Boy with Fries

$14.00

Drinks

Koolaid instead of Pop

$2.00

Coke

Sprite

Diet Coke

Lemonade instead of Pop

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4485 Campbelton Rd SW, Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30331

Directions

Gallery
Wingz In The City image
Wingz In The City image
Wingz In The City image

