Winker's Diner

2 Reviews

$$$

1575 Alton Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Shareable

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$14.00

cheddar, jalapeño, scallion, maple butter

GoPuff Kosher Jerk Chicken Wings

GoPuff Kosher Jerk Chicken Wings

$15.00

buttermilk ranch

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

dill

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

crudité, housemade potato chips

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

pecorino, marinara

Disco Potato Skins

Disco Potato Skins

$14.00

gravy, cheese curds

French Bread Pizza

$14.00

Soup & Salads

Isabela's Kosher Matzo Ball Soup

Isabela's Kosher Matzo Ball Soup

$12.00

chicken, onion, carrot, celery

Quinoa + Kale

Quinoa + Kale

$14.00

goat cheese, fuji apple, fennel, raisin

Winker's Chopped

Winker's Chopped

$13.00Out of stock

grilled chicken, egg, bacon, cheddar, avocado heart of palm, tomato, beets, balsamic

Sandwiches

Jah Mama Crispy Chicken

Jah Mama Crispy Chicken

$17.00

pickle, spicy aioli

Chicago Beef

Chicago Beef

$22.00

provolone, giardiniere, au jus, horseradish

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$18.00

spicy salami, capicola, ham, provolone, red wine vinegar

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$18.00

american cheese, bacon, grilled onion, cherry pepper

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$19.00

white cheddar, shallot jam, winker's sauce

Mains

Daring Plant-Based Chicken Pot Pie

Daring Plant-Based Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

coconut milk, cauliflower, mushroom, carrot

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$11.00
Wild & Domestic Mushrooms

Wild & Domestic Mushrooms

$11.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$14.00
Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes

Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes

$10.00
French Fries

French Fries

$10.00

Side Of Potato Chips

$4.00

Side Ajus Potato Chips

$4.00

Side Of Potato Chips

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$14.00
Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$14.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$15.00
Kids French Bread Pizza

Kids French Bread Pizza

$12.00

tomato, mozzarella, parmesan

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Miscellaneous Items

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Rye Toast

$3.00

White Toast

$3.00

Sour Dough Toast

$3.00

Shakes

Keylime Pie

$12.00

Vanilla

$12.00

Chocolate

$12.00

Strawberry

$12.00

Pumpkin

$12.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Italian Rainbow Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Banana Split

$15.00

Apple Pie 'a la mode'

$14.00

vanilla ice cream

Warm Bread Pudding

$12.00

hazelnut chocolate, butterscotch

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Winker's Diner image

