The Winkin' Rooster

review star

No reviews yet

3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106

Shoreview, MN 55126

Order Again

Popular Items

Cubano
Soup Combo
Bacon Club

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Bacon, egg, cheddar

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Ham, egg, cheddar

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Sausage, egg, cheddar

Bagel Only

$2.50

Toasted bagel with cream cheese or peanut butter

English Muffin Only

$2.50

Toasted english muffin with peanut butter

Hot Sandwiches

Bacon Club

$8.50

White roll, ham, turkey, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Cubano

$8.50

White roll, ham, pulled pork, swiss, dill pickle, aioli

New York Pastrami

$8.50

Marble pumpernickel, pastrami, swiss, spicy brown mustard

Pulled Pork

$8.50

White roll, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, provolone

Rachel

$8.50

Marble pumpernickel, turkey, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing

Reuben

Reuben

$8.50

Marble pumpernickel, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing

Cold Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$8.50

White roll, avocado spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

California

California

$8.50

Multigrain bread, avocado spread, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo

Classic Ham

$8.50

White roll, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Classic Turkey

$8.50

White roll, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.50

Multigrain bread, avocado spread, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$8.50

Lettuce, chicken, avocado spread, bacon, tomato, aioli

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Lettuce, chicken, tomato, parmesan blend, caesar dressing

Vegetarian Wrap

$8.50

lettuce, avocado spread, tomato, cucumbers, onion, aioli

Special

Special of the Day

$8.50

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, chicken, parmesan, tomato, caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone, tomato

Seasonal Berry Salad

Seasonal Berry Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, chicken, parmesan, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Soups

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Varies

Soup Combo

$8.50

Soup of the day and any half sandwich, wrap, or salad

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Selection of National Brand Beverages

Northern Soda

Northern Soda

$2.00

Local 1950's style small batch soda

Coffee

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Latte

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00
Mocha

Mocha

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00
Northern Soda Root Beer Sampler Pack

Northern Soda Root Beer Sampler Pack

$12.00Out of stock

A 6 pack of Root Beers including: - Original - Butter Scotch - Bing Cherry - Orange Cream - Toasted Pecan -Vanilla Bean

Northern Halloween 4 Pack

$8.00

Bakery/Treats

Lemon Bread Slice

Lemon Bread Slice

$2.00
Chocolate Banana Bread Slice

Chocolate Banana Bread Slice

$2.00

Cinnamon Bread Slice

$2.00

Chocolate Almond Bread

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.00
Riffs Bacon

Riffs Bacon

$2.00
Riff's BBQ Sauce

Riff's BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Chips

$1.50

Duluth Coffee Company

Duluth Coffee Company's Mission is to source, roast and craft coffee with integrity and intentionality. We strive to evolve the community of coffee through accessibility and education. Coffee is our vessel for improving the lives of everyone from origin to cup.

Medium Roast: Colombia Huila (Whole Bean)

$13.00

The region of Huila in southwestern Colombia is near the crest of the Andes Mountains. Coffee cherries are handpicked, wash processed and sundried by quality focused farmers. Big body is backed up by orange citrus, coconut, and milk chocolate.

Medium Roast: Peru Cajamarca (Whole Bean)

$13.00

In northwestern Peru on the slopes of the Andes Mountains, farmers from the lush highlands of Cajamarca grow quality heirloom varieties. Coffees are washed and sun-dried offering floral sweetness, citric acidity, and chocolate and toffee flavors.

