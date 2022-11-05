Restaurant header imageView gallery

WinKitchen PHL PHL International Airport F Terminal

Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F

Philadelphia, PA 19153

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Rice Bowl
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)
Short Rib Pho (GF)

Breakfast

Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Cucumber, jalapeños, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, and sriracha aioli with jasmine rice or brown rice

Breakfast Bao

$7.99

Cucumber, jalapeños, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, and sriracha aioli on a soft milk bao

Breakfast Bánh Mì

Breakfast Bánh Mì

$7.99

Cucumber, jalapeños, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, and sriracha aioli on a crusty baguette

Eggs

$9.49

Snacks & Sweets

French Toast Sticks

$8.49

Maple syrup

Beignet Donuts

$8.49

Gingered jam & chocolate ganache

Beignet Donuts & Caphe Roasters Coffee Combo

$9.95

Pho

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, lime, jalapeños, Thai basil leaves, hoisin sauce, and Sriracha hot chili sauce "

Short Rib Pho (GF)

$9.95+

Thinly sliced beef served in an aromatic beef bone broth

Braised Chicken Pho (GF)

$9.95+

Slow-cooked stewing chicken served in a rich chicken broth

Farm-Fresh Vegetable Pho (GF, V)

$9.95+

Seasonal vegetables served in a Thai lemongrass broth

Appetizers & Snacks

Broken Fried Rice

$9.49

Eggs, scallions, and mixed vegetables

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2) (V)

$6.29

Homemade chili sauce

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)

$8.49

Sriracha aioli

Crispy Fried Wings (6)

$12.49

sweet and spicy and soy garlic sauce

Housemade Sweet & Spicy Chips

$2.99

Extra sauce

$0.75

Salads

Carrots & Green Papaya Salad (V, GF)

Carrots & Green Papaya Salad (V, GF)

$9.99

Sweet & spicy lime vinaigrette, shredded romaine, crispy shallots, thai basil, and mint

Chef's Salad (VG, GF)

$8.99

Seasonal greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, carrots, croutons, lime & garlic vinaigrette

Thai Noodle Salad (V)

$10.99

Crisp matchstick vegetables, sweet soy, sesame and garlic dressing Salads

Bánh Mì/Bao

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$12.99

Coconut milk and curry essence

Grilled Plant-Based Lemongrass Chicken

$13.99

Coconut milk and curry essence

Grilled Bulgogi Short Ribs

$13.99

Caramelized onions and sweet and spicy jus

Crunchy Hot Fried Chicken

$13.99

Aromatic hot glaze

Crunchy Plant-Based Hot Fried Chicken

$12.99

Aromatic hot glaze

Crispy Shrimp

$12.99

BBQ Char Siu Pork

$12.99

Asian BBQ pork

Flash-Fried Tofu

$12.99

Aromatic sweet soy marinade

Bowls

Flash-Fried Tofu Rice Bowl

Flash-Fried Tofu Rice Bowl

$12.99

Aromatic sweet soy marinade

Grilled Bulgogi Short Rib Bowl

$13.99

Caramelized onions and sweet and spicy jus

BBQ Char Siu Pork Rice Bowl

$12.99

Asian BBQ pork

Crispy Shrimp Rice Bowl

$12.99

Wok roasted peppers, onions, and garlic

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

Coconut milk and curry essence

Grilled Plant-Based Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.99

Coconut milk and curry essence

Crunchy Hot Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

Aromatic hot glaze

Crunchy Plant-Based Hot Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.99

Aromatic hot glaze

jasmine rice

$3.00

brown rice

$3.00

Snacks & Sweets

French Toast Sticks

$8.49

Maple syrup

Beignet Donuts

$8.49

Gingered jam & chocolate ganache

Beignet Donuts & Caphe Roasters Coffee Combo

$9.95

Fresh Baked Cookies (2)

$3.95

Drinks

Càphê Roasters Coffee

$3.49

Iced Càphê Roasters Coffee

$4.29

Chris’ Thai Lemon Iced Tea (V)

$3.79

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.79

Fresh Lemongrass Limeade (V)

$3.79

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.99

Mocha Frappe Coffee

$7.99

Milk, chocolate ganache and boba

Thai Milk Tea

$7.99

Milk, salted caramel and boba

16 oz Fountain Soda

$2.69

20 oz Fountain Soda

$3.49
Càphê Roaster Whole Bean Coffee

Càphê Roaster Whole Bean Coffee

$13.95

Water

ice

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Southeast Asian Street Food

Location

Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia, PA 19153

Directions

