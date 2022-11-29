Restaurant header imageView gallery
Winner BK

367 7th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
CHICKEN FAT POTATOES
EGGPLANT AND BROCCOLI

CHICKEN DINNER

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$20.00

3.5 LB smoked honey rubbed rotisserie pasture-raised heirloom chicken from Cooks Venture

CHICKEN FAT POTATOES

CHICKEN FAT POTATOES

$9.00

sea salt & thyme

CRISPY BRUSSESLS SPROUTS

$13.00

cardoons, sweet & sour honey, crispy shallots, hazelnuts *nuts may be omitted

EGGPLANT AND BROCCOLI

$12.00

Roasted eggplant seasoned with chermoula, olive oil, and salt. Blanched brocollini, castelvetrano olives, thomcord grapes, herbed creme fraiche.

MASHED POTATO

$8.00

(contains dairy & butter)

LITTLE GEM SALAD

LITTLE GEM SALAD

$13.00

little gem lettuce, herb yogurt dressing, toasted sunflower seeds, dark rye breadcrumb, Caputo Brothers provola cheese. **dressing is always served on the side**

CHICKEN JUS

$5.00

*needs to be heated

SALSA VERDE

$5.00

tarragon, dill, parsley, chive, shallot, whole grain mustard, lemon zest, olive oil

ROMESCO

$5.00

toasted almonds, charred red peppers, sherry vinegar, paprika oil, garlic *almonds can be omitted, just ask!

HERB YOGURT

$5.00

chives, tarragon, parsley, dill, greek yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice

ADOBO

$5.00

guajillo & pasilla peppers, chile de arbol, tomato, cumin, oregano

UTENSILS & NAPKINS

add this to your cart if you'd like us to include disposable utensils & napkins

BEER / CIDER TO GO

WINNER PICNIC HOUSE PILSNER 4-PACK

WINNER PICNIC HOUSE PILSNER 4-PACK

$24.00

four 16 oz. cans

MERCHANDISE

All proceeds are donated to NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Loveland Foundation. Tote bags are 18”H x 15”W x 3”D

NAVY BLUE 'WINNER' ZIPPER TOTE BAG

$30.00

NATURAL 'WINNER' ZIPPER TOTE BAG

$30.00

FOREST GREEN 'WINNER' ZIPPER TOTE BAG

$30.00

NYC PARKS X WINNER TOTE BAG

$40.00

MILU

MILU CHILI CRISP

MILU CHILI CRISP

$12.00

Milu chili crisp is nutty, crunchy, spicy, & savory. INGREDIENTS: Canola oil, ground chilies, spices, soybeans, preserved black beans, onion, garlic, kosher salt, granulated sugar, mushroom powder.

MILU HOISIN SAUCE

$12.00Out of stock

Milu hoisin sauce is chocolaty, a tad sweet, & savory. INGREDIENTS: Water, bean sauce (soybean, brown rice, chili, sugar, salt, water, sesame oil, citric acid, wheat flour), rice wine vinegar, molasses, miso paste (soybean, water, rice, salt, koji), sugar, honey, sesame paste, sesame oil (sesame, dextrose), soy sauce (water, soybeans, sugar, salt, wheat flour, mushroom extract), garlic powder, 5 spice powder, cornstarch.

BREAD (pre-order for pick up)

SOURDOUGH LOAF

$10.00

must be ordered with dinner pick up, individual loaves not available.

HALF SOURDOUGH LOAF

$5.00

must be ordered with dinner pick up, individual loaves not available.

BAGUETTE

$4.00

must be ordered with dinner pick up, individual loaves not available.

CIABATTA

$6.00

must be ordered with dinner pick up, individual loaves not available.

PANTRY

HOUSEMADE GRANOLA

$7.00

7 oz bag of our granola. ingredients: rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, almonds, dried cherries, dried blueberries, tahini, maple, olive oil, almond flour

Restaurant info

Orders can be placed starting at 7:30 AM daily! After 4:00 PM, please select a pick up time at least 20 minutes in advance of your pick up so our team has time to prepare your order. Pick up is at the front door of WINNER on 7th Avenue. Any questions? Feel free to message us at info@winner.nyc.

Website

Location

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

