Juice & Smoothies

Winner Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

18260 Collins Avenue

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

CHICKEN WRAP
GREEN DETOX PRESS

AÇAÍ

AÇAÍ BOWL

AÇAÍ BOWL

$16.00
AÇAÍ CUP

AÇAÍ CUP

$14.00+
AÇAÍ CONE

AÇAÍ CONE

$10.00
AÇAÍ BRAZILIAN TRIO

AÇAÍ BRAZILIAN TRIO

$7.99+

Açaí shake Choose 2 more flavors options

SIGNATURE JUICES

HAWAIIAN WAVE

HAWAIIAN WAVE

$7.99+

Pineapple, papaya, mango

PASSION DREAM

PASSION DREAM

$7.99+

Strawberry, Honey, Almond Milk

PURE AND FRESH

PURE AND FRESH

$7.99+

Papaya, mint, ginger

TROPICAL ORANGE

TROPICAL ORANGE

$7.99+

Orange, pineapple, watermelon, coconut water

WATERMELON LEMONADE

WATERMELON LEMONADE

$7.99+

Watermelon, orange, lemon juice

GREEN DETOX PRESS

GREEN DETOX PRESS

$7.99+

Kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, ginger root

GINGER SHOT

GINGER SHOT

$3.00

Gives you more energy, feeling more alive and ready to get the work done!

NATURAL JUICES

MANGO

MANGO

$7.99+

Fresh mango

PAPAYA

PAPAYA

$7.99+

Fresh papaya

PINEAPPLE

PINEAPPLE

$7.99+

Fresh pineapple

PINEAPPLE & MINT

PINEAPPLE & MINT

$7.99+

Fresh pineapple and mint

STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$7.99+

Fresh strawberry

WATERMELON

WATERMELON

$7.99+

Fresh watermelon

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.99+

SMOOTHIES

MUSCLE BUILDER

MUSCLE BUILDER

$8.99+

Almond butter, strawberry

PEANUT PRESSURE

PEANUT PRESSURE

$8.99+

Peanut butter, strawberry, banana

BERRY GOOD

BERRY GOOD

$8.99+

Blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, honey

HEALTH BOOST

HEALTH BOOST

$8.99+

Banana, strawberry, oats, honey

MANGO TANGO

MANGO TANGO

$8.99+

Mango, banana, pineapple, almond milk, honey

MIAMI VICE

MIAMI VICE

$8.99+

Mango, strawberry, banana, honey

BANANA SPLIT

BANANA SPLIT

$8.99+

Banana, oat, honey

PROTEIN SHAKES

BJJ OLD SCHOOL

BJJ OLD SCHOOL

$8.99+

Papaya pulp, watermelon, choose your protein flavor

BJJ READY

BJJ READY

$8.99+

Acai, banana, peanut butter, greek yougurt, cinnamon, choose your protein flavor

WORKOUT BOOST

WORKOUT BOOST

$8.99+

Banana, Strawberry, Oats, choose your protein flavor

VANILLA BLAST

VANILLA BLAST

$8.99+

Peanut butter, banana, Vanilla Protein Powder

AVOCADO COUNTDOWN

AVOCADO COUNTDOWN

$8.99+

Organic avocado, banana, choose your protein flavor

AVOCADO KNOCKOUT

AVOCADO KNOCKOUT

$8.99+

Organic avocado, granola, almonds, nuts,, Lemon Juice, Honey, choose your protein flavor

CRUNCH POWER

CRUNCH POWER

$8.99+

Granola, almonds, nuts, banana, choose your protein flavor

PEANUT PRESSURE

PEANUT PRESSURE

$8.99+

Peanut butter, strawberry, banana

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN

CHICKEN

$11.99

Your choice of Tortilla, mozzarella cheese, lemon aioli sauce

CHEESE

CHEESE

$10.99

Your choice of Tortilla with mozzarella cheese and lemon aioli sauce

MUSHROOM AND SPINACH

MUSHROOM AND SPINACH

$12.99

Your choice of Tortilla, mozzarella cheese

WRAPS

HAM & CHEESE EGG WRAP

HAM & CHEESE EGG WRAP

$11.99

Soft and delicious scrambled eggs, stuffed with ham and cheese.

TUNA WRAP

TUNA WRAP

$11.99

A tuna wrap is a convenient, grab-n-go healthy lunch, created especially with creamy tuna, and delicious organic avocado.

VEGGIE WRAP

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.99

Delicious and healthy veggie wrap, with a thin layer of avocado, piled with crunchy vegetables, including spinach, carrot and cucumbers. A great option for meal prep lunch or an easy dinner!

CHICKEN WRAP

CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

Grilled seasoned chicken, stuffed with avocado, lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

PIZZETTA

NUTTELA & STRAWBERRY PIZZETTA

NUTTELA & STRAWBERRY PIZZETTA

$7.99

While warm spread with Nutella generously and top with fresh strawberries.

CHEESE PIZZETTA

CHEESE PIZZETTA

$7.99

A classic cheese pizza is an ultimate crowd-pleaser. The delicious combination of crispy pizza crust, flavorful tomato sauce, and bubbly cheese make for an unbeatable combination.

NUTELLA & BANANA PIZZETTA

NUTELLA & BANANA PIZZETTA

$7.99

Do you want something sweet and tasty? Try this combination with Nutella&Banana.

CHICKEN PIZZETTA

CHICKEN PIZZETTA

$7.99

Are you hungry? That's a good option Take this tasty chicken pizza and enjoy it.

KIDS COMBO

HAM & CHEESE EGG WRAP

HAM & CHEESE EGG WRAP

$9.99

2 slices of Egg wrap stuffed with Ham & Cheese + Juice of the day!

HAPPY TOAST

HAPPY TOAST

$9.99

Ham & Cheese toast + Juice of the day !

BRAZILLIAN CHEESE BREAD

BRAZILLIAN CHEESE BREAD

$9.99

4 delicious Cheese Breads + Juice of the day !

CHEESE PIZZETTA

CHEESE PIZZETTA

$9.99

Slices of Cheese Pizzetta + Juice of the day !

WAFFLE CHEESE BREAD WITH HAM

WAFFLE CHEESE BREAD WITH HAM

$9.99

Delicious Waffle cheese bread with a generous slice of ham + Juice of the day!

PLATTERS

GRILLED CHIKEN

GRILLED CHIKEN

$14.99

Delicious Grilled Chicken with a portion of brown rice and a side of avocado with tomatoes. Dressing of your choice

SALADS

POWER SALAD

POWER SALAD

$10.99

Romaine, black olives, cucumber, Roma tomato

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Romain, parmesan cheese, crouton bread, caesar dressing

GREEN GARDEN

GREEN GARDEN

$10.99

Romain, kale, arugula, spinach, avocado, cucumber, sunflower seeds

SMALL BITES

CHEESEBREAD BITES

CHEESEBREAD BITES

$5.99

Delicious Cheesebread from Brazil !

CHEESE AND TURKEY SANDWICH

CHEESE AND TURKEY SANDWICH

$6.99

Made with good quality ham and delicious cheese !

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$2.99
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.49+

DRINKS

Bai Coastal

Bai Coastal

$3.00Out of stock

Bai Antioxidant Infusion.

Glaceau Vitamin Water

Glaceau Vitamin Water

$2.50Out of stock

Unique blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and botanicals. Goodbye toxins.

Nocco Bcaa

Nocco Bcaa

$4.00

All NOCCO products are carbonated, sugar-free, and low-calorie and come in several different flavors. NOCCO is a beverage with BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) and vitamins, developed by No Carbs Company in Sweden. The beverage is preferably consumed in connection to a workout.

Pellegrino Water

Pellegrino Water

$2.50

S.Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water.

Vita Coco Pure Coconut Water

Vita Coco Pure Coconut Water

$5.50

Refreshing and jam-packed with vitamins, nutrients, and electrolytes. Our coconut water helps keep your body hydrated and functioning properly.

Premier Protein

Premier Protein

$4.00Out of stock

Is Premier Protein good for you? There have been several studies on protein intake after exercise, and the consensus seems to be that protein at or above 20g post-workout is optimal for muscle recovery and regrowth.

Tiger Seed Mixed

Tiger Seed Mixed

$4.99

Immunity Tonic Booster

Chlorophyle Water

Chlorophyle Water

$6.75

Eating chlorophyll-rich foods helps our bodies build oxygen-carrying red blood cells. Drinking water enhanced with Chlorophyll is an easy way to get your 'Greens' on the go. I love it for all it's detoxifying benefits.

Rejoy - Recovery

Rejoy - Recovery

$3.99Out of stock

Our 100% plant-based sports drinks were made by athletes, for athletes to aid in both mind and body hydration and recovery.

Vybes Mixed

Vybes Mixed

$6.99Out of stock

Vybes is a line of ready-to-drink beverages that contain 15 mg of hemp CBD per 14 oz. bottle.

Jibby Coffee

Jibby Coffee

$5.99Out of stock

Experience craft coffee with CBD Calm, focused, creative.

Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk

$6.00Out of stock

MUSCLE MILK® products can help keep your body in positive protein balance to help promote exercise recovery, provide sustained energy and help build lean muscle. Our products also deliver nutrients and high quality proteins to conveniently help you bridge the gap between meals.

Powerade

Powerade

$1.99Out of stock

Developed with sports scientists, Powerade is a still, isotonic sports drink that helps support effective hydration and carbohydrates for replenishing the energy and fluids that your body loses during exercise.

G Zero Protein

G Zero Protein

$2.50Out of stock

For those looking to stay hydrated throughout the day, G Zero provides the same electrolyte level of original Gatorade with zero sugar.

Orgain clean protein

Orgain clean protein

$4.00Out of stock

Smooth, delicious, and packed with 20g of clean protein from grass-fed cows, our Clean Protein shakes are a fast favorite. Convenient and ready-to-drink wherever and whenever you need, our whey protein shakes tout a mere 130 calories per serving and low net carbs. Whether you need to fuel up for a workout, enjoy a nutritious snack, or desire a meal replacement that aids in weight loss, these protein shakes cover your every need.

Celsius

Celsius

$4.00

CELSIUS. Live Fit. A uniquely blended formula with healthy energy and key vitamins make CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout drink. It’s low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. CELSIUS energy drinks are also Certified Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG. It also includes guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C to support your immune system, vitamin B for energy production, and chromium to help control hunger.

C4 Ultimate Snow Cone

C4 Ultimate Snow Cone

$6.70

Born from the legendary explosive energy, pumps, endurance, and focus found in C4® Ultimate, this high-intensity explosive energy formula delivers 300mg Caffeine, CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, and AlphaSize A-GPC® engineered to unlock the Ultimate level of performance for the everyday grind.

Powerful Drink

Powerful Drink

$4.50

Made with a Greek yogurt base, Powerful High Protein Drink - Chocolate packs 20g of protein, 11g of carbs, and 160 calories. The organic chocolate taste makes it indulgent, while the Greek yogurt base makes it nutritious. Powerful Drinks are great when you're on-the-go and in need of protein.

REDCONY MRE Protein Shake

REDCONY MRE Protein Shake

$6.00

Similar to REDCON1's best-selling MRE powders, MRE PROTEIN SHAKE features an ingredient profile of whole food protein sources, never any whey or lactose, and the rich, delicious flavor profiles consistent with the entire MRE line. ... There are 6g of carbohydrates, which come from fiber and the flavor system.

TOTAL WAR Preworkout

TOTAL WAR Preworkout

$4.35

WHEN IT’S TIME TO GO TO BATTLE, YOU GO HARD WITH TOTAL WAR®. EXPERIENCE A WORKOUT WITH INTENSITY YOU DIDN’T THINK WAS POSSIBLE. NEW FOUND STRENGTH AND ENERGY ARE JUST MINUTES AWAY. LOCK-IN AND GET READY TO BRING THE NOISE!

UPTIME Energy drink

UPTIME Energy drink

$5.50

UPTIME Energy is a better for you premium energy drink that is non-GMO, with zero sodium and 142mg of natural caffeine. Our exclusive blend of ingredients will help you feel great and perform at your best.

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$4.00
COCONUT BLAST

COCONUT BLAST

$6.00

REAL FRESH COCONUT WATER

LEAN BODY

LEAN BODY

$6.00

Provides high-quality protein to support lean muscle and metabolism.

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$4.00
SILK ALMOND DARK CHOCOLATE

SILK ALMOND DARK CHOCOLATE

$2.75Out of stock
MONSTER ENERGY DRINK

MONSTER ENERGY DRINK

$5.29
FIJI NATURAL ARTESIAN WATER

FIJI NATURAL ARTESIAN WATER

$2.50
ZEPHYRHILLS WATER

ZEPHYRHILLS WATER

$1.75

GRAB & GO

PIKOLE

PIKOLE

$5.00
Salad Fruits Bowls

Salad Fruits Bowls

$9.99

With the right quantity and type of fruits, a fruit salad can work wonders for you, for it will provide you with a power-packed dose of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants

ONE Bar Protein

ONE Bar Protein

$3.75

With 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar delivered in deliciously decadent too-good-to-be-true flavors, we're the protein bar you didn't think was possible.

Quest Protein Bar

Quest Protein Bar

$3.75
Lenny & Larry Protein

Lenny & Larry Protein

$4.00

Our Cookies are baked with pea and rice proteins. Combined, these plant-based proteins contain all 9 essential amino acids, are easily digestible and have low potential for allergic responses.

Cake Celebrity

Cake Celebrity

$9.99Out of stock
Root Smarts

Root Smarts

$1.50Out of stock

CHOOSE ROOT SMARTS - Root Smarts chips are Certified Non Gmo, Gluten Free, Grain Free and Kosher/Parve. ONLY THE BEST INGREDIENTS – These healthy chips for snacks have a good source of fiber, excellent source of Vitamin A with no artificial ingredients or preservatives for a tasty snack you can feel good about eating!

PERFECT BAR

PERFECT BAR

$4.00Out of stock
QUEST COOKIE

QUEST COOKIE

$4.45
QUEST PROTEIN CHIPS

QUEST PROTEIN CHIPS

$4.00

Quest Protein Chips are crunchable, high protein snacks that come in two varieties: Quest Protein Chips and Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips.

EAT ME GUILT FREE

EAT ME GUILT FREE

$3.15

The "Free Delicious" campaign embodies Eat Me Guilt Free's core belief that freedom should not have limitations. The main message of the campaign is that eating better-for-you foods that taste good is a choice consumers should make for themselves.

MET-RX

MET-RX

$4.15Out of stock

Made with crunchy cocoa crisps and a smooth chocolate coating, this meal replacement bar delivers a delicious, satisfying taste. These nutritious MET-Rx bars are naturally flavored and they provide 18 vitamins and minerals, including a significant source of Zinc and Vitamins A and C.

GIN GINS

GIN GINS

$2.50

THE GINGER PEOPLE GIN GINS ORIGINAL CHEWY GINGER CANDY TRAVEL PACK IS MADE WITH FRESH GINGER AND IS A SOOTHING TRAVEL TREAT. IT'S GOOD FOR ALL MODES OF TRAVEL AND ACTIVITY. WE'RE DELIGHTED TO TREAT YOU TO OUR YUMMY RANGE OF ALL-NATURAL CANDIES MADE WITH AN EXTRA BLAST OF FRESH GINGER.

TROPHY NUT

TROPHY NUT

$2.50

Enjoy our premium mix a delicious blend of almonds, colossal cashews, macadamias, pistachios, and pecans. The nuts are gently roasted and sprinkled with sea salt. We use only 100% peanut oil which delivers a delicious flavor.

MRE BAR

MRE BAR

$4.00

The Easiest And Tastiest Meal On-the-go, Made With All Natural & High Quality Ingredients!

ORGANIC FRUIT

ORGANIC FRUIT

$1.50

Choose a single unit of your favorite organic fruit.

The best Acai bowls in Sunny Isles Beach!

18260 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Winners Cafe image
Winners Cafe image
Winners Cafe image

