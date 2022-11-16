- Home
Winner Cafe
No reviews yet
18260 Collins Avenue
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Popular Items
AÇAÍ
SIGNATURE JUICES
HAWAIIAN WAVE
Pineapple, papaya, mango
PASSION DREAM
Strawberry, Honey, Almond Milk
PURE AND FRESH
Papaya, mint, ginger
TROPICAL ORANGE
Orange, pineapple, watermelon, coconut water
WATERMELON LEMONADE
Watermelon, orange, lemon juice
GREEN DETOX PRESS
Kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, ginger root
GINGER SHOT
Gives you more energy, feeling more alive and ready to get the work done!
NATURAL JUICES
SMOOTHIES
MUSCLE BUILDER
Almond butter, strawberry
PEANUT PRESSURE
Peanut butter, strawberry, banana
BERRY GOOD
Blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, honey
HEALTH BOOST
Banana, strawberry, oats, honey
MANGO TANGO
Mango, banana, pineapple, almond milk, honey
MIAMI VICE
Mango, strawberry, banana, honey
BANANA SPLIT
Banana, oat, honey
PROTEIN SHAKES
BJJ OLD SCHOOL
Papaya pulp, watermelon, choose your protein flavor
BJJ READY
Acai, banana, peanut butter, greek yougurt, cinnamon, choose your protein flavor
WORKOUT BOOST
Banana, Strawberry, Oats, choose your protein flavor
VANILLA BLAST
Peanut butter, banana, Vanilla Protein Powder
AVOCADO COUNTDOWN
Organic avocado, banana, choose your protein flavor
AVOCADO KNOCKOUT
Organic avocado, granola, almonds, nuts,, Lemon Juice, Honey, choose your protein flavor
CRUNCH POWER
Granola, almonds, nuts, banana, choose your protein flavor
QUESADILLAS
WRAPS
HAM & CHEESE EGG WRAP
Soft and delicious scrambled eggs, stuffed with ham and cheese.
TUNA WRAP
A tuna wrap is a convenient, grab-n-go healthy lunch, created especially with creamy tuna, and delicious organic avocado.
VEGGIE WRAP
Delicious and healthy veggie wrap, with a thin layer of avocado, piled with crunchy vegetables, including spinach, carrot and cucumbers. A great option for meal prep lunch or an easy dinner!
CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled seasoned chicken, stuffed with avocado, lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
PIZZETTA
NUTTELA & STRAWBERRY PIZZETTA
While warm spread with Nutella generously and top with fresh strawberries.
CHEESE PIZZETTA
A classic cheese pizza is an ultimate crowd-pleaser. The delicious combination of crispy pizza crust, flavorful tomato sauce, and bubbly cheese make for an unbeatable combination.
NUTELLA & BANANA PIZZETTA
Do you want something sweet and tasty? Try this combination with Nutella&Banana.
CHICKEN PIZZETTA
Are you hungry? That's a good option Take this tasty chicken pizza and enjoy it.
KIDS COMBO
HAM & CHEESE EGG WRAP
2 slices of Egg wrap stuffed with Ham & Cheese + Juice of the day!
HAPPY TOAST
Ham & Cheese toast + Juice of the day !
BRAZILLIAN CHEESE BREAD
4 delicious Cheese Breads + Juice of the day !
CHEESE PIZZETTA
Slices of Cheese Pizzetta + Juice of the day !
WAFFLE CHEESE BREAD WITH HAM
Delicious Waffle cheese bread with a generous slice of ham + Juice of the day!
PLATTERS
SALADS
SMALL BITES
DRINKS
Bai Coastal
Bai Antioxidant Infusion.
Glaceau Vitamin Water
Unique blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and botanicals. Goodbye toxins.
Nocco Bcaa
All NOCCO products are carbonated, sugar-free, and low-calorie and come in several different flavors. NOCCO is a beverage with BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) and vitamins, developed by No Carbs Company in Sweden. The beverage is preferably consumed in connection to a workout.
Pellegrino Water
S.Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water.
Vita Coco Pure Coconut Water
Refreshing and jam-packed with vitamins, nutrients, and electrolytes. Our coconut water helps keep your body hydrated and functioning properly.
Premier Protein
Is Premier Protein good for you? There have been several studies on protein intake after exercise, and the consensus seems to be that protein at or above 20g post-workout is optimal for muscle recovery and regrowth.
Tiger Seed Mixed
Immunity Tonic Booster
Chlorophyle Water
Eating chlorophyll-rich foods helps our bodies build oxygen-carrying red blood cells. Drinking water enhanced with Chlorophyll is an easy way to get your 'Greens' on the go. I love it for all it's detoxifying benefits.
Rejoy - Recovery
Our 100% plant-based sports drinks were made by athletes, for athletes to aid in both mind and body hydration and recovery.
Vybes Mixed
Vybes is a line of ready-to-drink beverages that contain 15 mg of hemp CBD per 14 oz. bottle.
Jibby Coffee
Experience craft coffee with CBD Calm, focused, creative.
Muscle Milk
MUSCLE MILK® products can help keep your body in positive protein balance to help promote exercise recovery, provide sustained energy and help build lean muscle. Our products also deliver nutrients and high quality proteins to conveniently help you bridge the gap between meals.
Powerade
Developed with sports scientists, Powerade is a still, isotonic sports drink that helps support effective hydration and carbohydrates for replenishing the energy and fluids that your body loses during exercise.
G Zero Protein
For those looking to stay hydrated throughout the day, G Zero provides the same electrolyte level of original Gatorade with zero sugar.
Orgain clean protein
Smooth, delicious, and packed with 20g of clean protein from grass-fed cows, our Clean Protein shakes are a fast favorite. Convenient and ready-to-drink wherever and whenever you need, our whey protein shakes tout a mere 130 calories per serving and low net carbs. Whether you need to fuel up for a workout, enjoy a nutritious snack, or desire a meal replacement that aids in weight loss, these protein shakes cover your every need.
Celsius
CELSIUS. Live Fit. A uniquely blended formula with healthy energy and key vitamins make CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout drink. It’s low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. CELSIUS energy drinks are also Certified Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG. It also includes guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C to support your immune system, vitamin B for energy production, and chromium to help control hunger.
C4 Ultimate Snow Cone
Born from the legendary explosive energy, pumps, endurance, and focus found in C4® Ultimate, this high-intensity explosive energy formula delivers 300mg Caffeine, CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, and AlphaSize A-GPC® engineered to unlock the Ultimate level of performance for the everyday grind.
Powerful Drink
Made with a Greek yogurt base, Powerful High Protein Drink - Chocolate packs 20g of protein, 11g of carbs, and 160 calories. The organic chocolate taste makes it indulgent, while the Greek yogurt base makes it nutritious. Powerful Drinks are great when you're on-the-go and in need of protein.
REDCONY MRE Protein Shake
Similar to REDCON1's best-selling MRE powders, MRE PROTEIN SHAKE features an ingredient profile of whole food protein sources, never any whey or lactose, and the rich, delicious flavor profiles consistent with the entire MRE line. ... There are 6g of carbohydrates, which come from fiber and the flavor system.
TOTAL WAR Preworkout
WHEN IT’S TIME TO GO TO BATTLE, YOU GO HARD WITH TOTAL WAR®. EXPERIENCE A WORKOUT WITH INTENSITY YOU DIDN’T THINK WAS POSSIBLE. NEW FOUND STRENGTH AND ENERGY ARE JUST MINUTES AWAY. LOCK-IN AND GET READY TO BRING THE NOISE!
UPTIME Energy drink
UPTIME Energy is a better for you premium energy drink that is non-GMO, with zero sodium and 142mg of natural caffeine. Our exclusive blend of ingredients will help you feel great and perform at your best.
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
COCONUT BLAST
REAL FRESH COCONUT WATER
LEAN BODY
Provides high-quality protein to support lean muscle and metabolism.
ICED TEA
SILK ALMOND DARK CHOCOLATE
MONSTER ENERGY DRINK
FIJI NATURAL ARTESIAN WATER
ZEPHYRHILLS WATER
GRAB & GO
PIKOLE
Salad Fruits Bowls
With the right quantity and type of fruits, a fruit salad can work wonders for you, for it will provide you with a power-packed dose of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants
ONE Bar Protein
With 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar delivered in deliciously decadent too-good-to-be-true flavors, we're the protein bar you didn't think was possible.
Quest Protein Bar
Lenny & Larry Protein
Our Cookies are baked with pea and rice proteins. Combined, these plant-based proteins contain all 9 essential amino acids, are easily digestible and have low potential for allergic responses.
Cake Celebrity
Root Smarts
CHOOSE ROOT SMARTS - Root Smarts chips are Certified Non Gmo, Gluten Free, Grain Free and Kosher/Parve. ONLY THE BEST INGREDIENTS – These healthy chips for snacks have a good source of fiber, excellent source of Vitamin A with no artificial ingredients or preservatives for a tasty snack you can feel good about eating!
PERFECT BAR
QUEST COOKIE
QUEST PROTEIN CHIPS
Quest Protein Chips are crunchable, high protein snacks that come in two varieties: Quest Protein Chips and Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips.
EAT ME GUILT FREE
The "Free Delicious" campaign embodies Eat Me Guilt Free's core belief that freedom should not have limitations. The main message of the campaign is that eating better-for-you foods that taste good is a choice consumers should make for themselves.
MET-RX
Made with crunchy cocoa crisps and a smooth chocolate coating, this meal replacement bar delivers a delicious, satisfying taste. These nutritious MET-Rx bars are naturally flavored and they provide 18 vitamins and minerals, including a significant source of Zinc and Vitamins A and C.
GIN GINS
THE GINGER PEOPLE GIN GINS ORIGINAL CHEWY GINGER CANDY TRAVEL PACK IS MADE WITH FRESH GINGER AND IS A SOOTHING TRAVEL TREAT. IT'S GOOD FOR ALL MODES OF TRAVEL AND ACTIVITY. WE'RE DELIGHTED TO TREAT YOU TO OUR YUMMY RANGE OF ALL-NATURAL CANDIES MADE WITH AN EXTRA BLAST OF FRESH GINGER.
TROPHY NUT
Enjoy our premium mix a delicious blend of almonds, colossal cashews, macadamias, pistachios, and pecans. The nuts are gently roasted and sprinkled with sea salt. We use only 100% peanut oil which delivers a delicious flavor.
MRE BAR
The Easiest And Tastiest Meal On-the-go, Made With All Natural & High Quality Ingredients!
ORGANIC FRUIT
Choose a single unit of your favorite organic fruit.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The best Acai bowls in Sunny Isles Beach!
18260 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160