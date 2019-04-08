Poultry

Our heirloom chickens come to us from Snowdance Farms in Sunbury, PA. These large heritage Essex/Sussex/La Belle Rouge crosses have yellow skin, and are beautifully meaty & flavorful. Cook's Venture in Arkansas provides us with their wonderful Delaware and Naked Neck Buff crosses, which are well-balanced and have ample light and dark meat. All chickens have pasture-access and houses to protect them from the elements and predators. No added antibiotics or hormones. Menu items are Cook’s Venture unless specified as Snowdance in the title. Our whole American Pekin duck comes from Crescent Farm on Long Island, from one of the oldest duck farmers in the USA. This is a selection of our available hand-cut meats. If you can't find what you're looking for, please stop in and talk to our skilled butcher team or email us!