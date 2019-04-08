Lunch & Dinner

Sandwiches

Available from 11:30 am till they're gone!

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Our 100% grass fed house-made roast beef, caramelized onions, horseradish, blue cheese dressing, and arugula on our house-made focaccia.

Porchetta Sandwich

$15.00

Our house-made herbed porchetta, 'nduja, arugula, herb aioli, and fresh mozzarella on our house-made focaccia.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

House-made jambon blanc, sharp cheddar, mustard & butter on our house-made baguette

Summer Ricotta Sandwich

$13.00

Vegetarian. Whole milk ricotta, roasted yellow zucchini & cherry tomatoes, chili crisp, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil on our house-made focaccia.

Pop's Patties

Handmade by our own Chef Shirwin Burrowes at WINNER on Franklin!

Pop's Beef Patty

$6.00

Grass-fed beef, onion, scotch bonnet, thyme, curry powder, garlic, allspice. butter, eggs, turmeric, vinegar, salt, flour.

Pop's Curried Squash Patty (vegan)

$6.00

Onions, carrots, celery, butternut squash, chickpea, kale, curry powder, coconut milk. Plant-based butter, plant-based eggs, turmeric, vinegar, salt, flour.

Rotisserie

Our rotisserie chicken put WINNER on the map

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

Cook's Venture whole chickens salted, tied and roasted until golden. Contains: chicken & salt

Fresh Sides

A selection of sides to accompany your lunch or dinner

Chicken Salad

$8.00+Out of stock

Pasture-raised chicken, mayonnaise, celery, parsley, chives, dill, salt

Braised Romano Beans w/ Tomato

$12.00

1 pint. Contains: Yellow romano beans, tomatoes, garlic, white onion, olive oil, fish sauce, bay leaf. Contains fish

Eggplant Caponata

$14.00

1 pint. Contains: Japanese eggplant, celery, fennel, red onion, tomato, red wine vinegar, olive oil, pine nuts, raisin, oregano. Contains: Pine nuts.

White Bean Salad w/ Fennel & Olive

$12.00

1 pint. Contains: Gigante or cannellini beans, fennel, green greek olives, black pepper, garlic, thyme, parsley.

Swiss Chard & Kale w/ Confit Garlic

$10.00

1 pint. Contains: Swiss chard, tuscan kale, confit garlic, red wine vinegar, coriander seed, chili flake, lemon zest.

Frozen Foods

Ready to heat meals & sauces prepared by our chefs!

Bolognese Sauce - quart

$24.00

Pork & Bean Chili - quart

$20.00

Pastry

All Day Pastry

Handmade WINNER sweets

WINNER Granola

$15.00

This might just be the most delicious granola there is. Contains: Rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, almonds, dried cherries, dried blueberries, tahini, maple, olive oil, almond flour. Contains nuts. Gluten free, vegan.

Sourdough Croissant

$4.75

Contains: Bread flour, whole milk, sugar, instant yeast, salt, butter, sourdough starter. Contains gluten & dairy.

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Contains: Bread flour, whole milk, sugar, instant yeast, salt, butter, sourdough starter, chocolate batons. Contains gluten & dairy.

Raisin Bran Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Contains: Raisins, orange juice, sugar, AP flour, bran flakes, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, eggs, creme fraiche, orange zest. Contains dairy, egg & gluten.

Strawberry Earl Grey Scone

$6.00

Contains: Dried strawberries, sugar, Earl Grey tea, all purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, butter, eggs, creme fraiche. Contains dairy, egg & gluten.

Blueberry Orange Scone - Gluten Free

$5.00Out of stock

Contains: Rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, orange juice, sugar, orange zest, baking powder, baking soda, butter, dry blueberries, honey, eggs, creme fraiche, vanilla paste, sanding sugar. Contains dairy & egg. Gluten free

Coffee Coffee Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Contains: AP flour, baking powder, salt, butter, sugar, coffee grounds, lemon zest, eggs, creme fraiche, dark brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla paste. Contains gluten & dairy.

Malted Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Contains: AP flour, malt flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, butter, dark brown sugar, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, dark chocolate, milk chocolate. Contains gluten, egg & dairy.

Peanut Butter Cookie - Gluten Free

$3.75

Contains: Peanut butter, sugar, vanilla paste, eggs, salt. Gluten free. Contains nuts & eggs.

Grapefruit Poppy Seed Loaf

$4.50

Contains: Sugar, Oat Milk, Grapeseed Oil, Vanilla Paste, Apple Sauce, Grapefruit Zest, All Purpose Flour, Salt, Baking Powder, Poppy Seeds, Grapefruit Juice. Vegan, contains gluten.

Sweet Monkey Bread

$9.00

Contains: A pull apart loaf made from croissant dough baked with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with a sweet buttermilk glaze. Contains dairy & gluten.

Bread

WINNER handmade breads

Sourdough

$5.00+

Available every day until sold out. 15% whole wheat flour, 5% rye flour, bread flour, salt, water, sourdough starter. Contains gluten.

Black Pepper Polenta Fontina Sourdough

$7.00+

Available Thursdays & Sundays. 15% whole wheat flour, bread flour, salt, water, polenta, cheddar, black pepper. Contains gluten & dairy.

Buckwheat Sourdourgh

$13.00+Out of stock

Available Tuesdays & Saturdays. 6% buckwheat flour, 4% rye, bread flour, molasses, salt, water. Contains gluten.

Seeded Oat Sourdough

$6.50+Out of stock

Available Mondays & Fridays. 15% whole wheat, bread flour, water, salt, wheat bran, toasted seeds and grains (pumpkin, sesame, sunflower, flax seeds) and buckwheat groats are slow-cooked into a porridge. Loaf is topped with toasted oats. Contains gluten.

Special Sourdough

$6.50+

Wednesdays are Baker's Choice! Roll the dice with one of our special sourdough creations!

Meats

Beef

Our 100% grass-fed beef comes via Hardwick Beef, from a collection of 10 family-owned farms in the north-east. Our grain-finished beef comes via Happy Valley Beef, from a collection of family-owned farms in NY & PA. All our beef is raised outdoors on pasture. No added antibiotics or hormones. This is a selection of our available hand-cut meats. If you can't find what you're looking for, please stop in and talk to our skilled butcher team or email us!

Ground Beef

$11.00

100% Grass Fed Ground Beef - 1 lb.

Minute Steaks

$15.00

Hand sliced bottom round. Cooks quickly - 1 lb.

Bavette Steak

$16.00

100% Grass Fed Bavette Steak - 8 oz.

Brisket

$75.00+

100% Grass Fed Brisket. You can choose a whole brisket, or the 1st or 2nd cut.

Chuck Eye Roast

$34.00+

100% Grass Fed Chuck Eye Roast, tied with butcher's twine.

Denver Steak

$22.00Out of stock

100% Grass Fed Denver Steak - 1 lb. The short-rib extension muscle, great to braise.

Flat Iron Steak

$16.00

100% Grass Fed Flat Iron Steak - 8 oz. One of the most tender beef cuts, sears quickly.

NY Strip, Bone-in

$33.00Out of stock

Thick-cut 100% Grass Fed Beef B/I NY Strip, Bone-in - 1 lb.

NY Strip Steak, Boneless

$34.00Out of stock

Thick-cut 100% Grass Fed NY Strip Steak, Boneless - 10 oz.

Porterhouse Steak

$76.00

Thick-cut, 100% Grass Fed Porterhouse steak - 1.75 lbs.

Ranch Steak

$16.00

100% Grass Fed Ranch Steak - 12 oz.

Ribeye Steak, Bone-in

$45.00Out of stock

Thick-cut, 100% Grass Fed Ribeye Steak, bone-in - 1.25 lbs.

Ribeye Steak, Boneless

$44.00Out of stock

Thick-cut, 100% Grass Fed Ribeye Steak, boneless - 12 oz.

Short Ribs, Bone-in

$34.00

100% Grass Fed Short Ribs. Bone-in, cut English style - 2 lbs.

Sirloin Tip Steak

$18.00

100% Grass Fed Beef Sirloin Tip steak. 1 lb.

T-Bone Steak

$63.00

Thick-cut, 100% Grass Fed T-Bone.

Tri-Tip

$48.00

100% Grass Fed Tri-Tip of Beef, made popular by Santa Maria BBQ.

Top Sirloin Steak

$23.00

100% Grass Fed Top Sirloin Steak, 1 lb.

Beef Liver

$12.00

100% Grass Fed Beef Liver - 1 lb frozen.

Pork

Our pasture-raised pork comes to us from Stryker Farm in Saylorsburg, PA. Our exceptional Heritage Pork comes to us from Climbing Tree farm in New Lebanon, NY. All of our farm partners raise their pigs outdoors on pasture. Our pork has no added hormones, no antibiotics. Menu items come from Stryker unless Heritage is specified in the title. This is a selection of our available hand-cut meats. If you can't find what you're looking for, please stop in and talk to our skilled butcher team or email us!

Heritage Pork Chops, Bone-in

$22.00

Thick-cut, bone-in Heritage pork chops from Climbing Tree Farm. 2 pieces per pack.

Heritage Pork Chops Boneless

$18.00

Thick-cut, boneless Heritage Pork Chops. 2 pieces per pack.

Heritage Pork Loin Roast, Boneless

$60.00+

Boneless Heritage Pork Loin Roast from Climbing Tree Farm. Comes tied with butcher's twine.

Lamb

Our lamb comes from Stryker Farm in Pennsylvania. Dorset, Dorper & Katahdin breeds are pasture-raised and 100% grass-fed. No added antibiotics or hormones. This is a selection of our available hand-cut meats. If you can't find what you're looking for, please stop in and talk to our skilled butcher team or email us!

Ground Lamb

$17.00Out of stock

Ground Lamb, 1 lb.

Lamb Blade Chop

$12.00

Lamb Blade Chop, from the shoulder. Great for grilling or pan frying.

Lamb Loin Chops

$16.00

Lamb Loin Chops are tiny Porterhouses. Great for grilling or pan frying.2 pieces per order.

Leg of Lamb, Butterflied

$44.00

Butterflied Leg of Lamb, 2 lbs.

Poultry

Our heirloom chickens come to us from Snowdance Farms in Sunbury, PA. These large heritage Essex/Sussex/La Belle Rouge crosses have yellow skin, and are beautifully meaty & flavorful. Cook's Venture in Arkansas provides us with their wonderful Delaware and Naked Neck Buff crosses, which are well-balanced and have ample light and dark meat. All chickens have pasture-access and houses to protect them from the elements and predators. No added antibiotics or hormones. Menu items are Cook’s Venture unless specified as Snowdance in the title. Our whole American Pekin duck comes from Crescent Farm on Long Island, from one of the oldest duck farmers in the USA. This is a selection of our available hand-cut meats. If you can't find what you're looking for, please stop in and talk to our skilled butcher team or email us!

Whole Chicken - Pasture Raised

$25.00

1 whole pasture-raised chicken.

Chicken Breasts, Bone-in

$12.00

Bone-in, skin-on split chicken breasts. 2 pieces per pack.

Chicken Breasts, Boneless

$11.00

Boneless Chicken Breasts, 2 pieces per pack.

Whole Chicken Legs

$10.00

Bone-in, whole chicken legs, comprised of the drumstick & thigh. 2 legs per pack.

Chicken Thighs, Boneless

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Thighs. 4 pieces per pack.

Chicken Wings

$6.00

Chicken Wings. 6 pieces per pack.

Chicken Bones, 2 lbs.

$8.00Out of stock

Sausages

Our sausages are handmade from our well-sourced meats, and are in natural casing. We offer a wide variety, including chicken sausages and other pork-free options. This is a selection of our available hand-cut meats. If you can't find what you're looking for, please stop in and talk to our skilled butcher team or email us!

Kimchi Chicken Sausage

$18.00Out of stock

5 pieces (~1lb) of our Kimchi Chicken Sausage. Contains: xLamb Casing, Chicken, Salt, Black Pepper, Korean Chili Powder, Fresh Green Onions, Fresh Ginger, Kimchi, Gochujang Paste, Sesame Oil, and Garlic

Beef & Lamb Merguez Sausage

$22.00Out of stock

5 pieces (~1 lb) of our Beef & Lamb Merguez Sausage. Contains: Lamb Casing, Beef, Lamb, Salt, Sweet Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Dried Oregano, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Powder, and Roasted Red Pepper.

Broccoli Rabe Pork Sausage

$17.00Out of stock

3 pieces (~1 lb) of our Broccoli Rabe Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Broccoli Rabe

Chorizo Pork Sausage

$16.00Out of stock

3 pieces (~1 lb.) of our Chorizo Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, Black Pepper, White Sugar, Sweet Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Dry Pasilla Pepper, Annatto Seed, Allspice, Ground Cinnamon, Clove, Cumin, and Garlic

Simple Country Pork Sausage

$16.00Out of stock

3 links (~1 lb) of our Simple Country Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, and Black Pepper.

Sweet Italian Pork Sausage

$16.00Out of stock

3 links (~1 lb) of ourSweet Italian Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Fennel Seed, Fresh Garlic, Dried Basil, and White Wine.

Spicy Italian Pork Sausage

$16.00Out of stock

3 links (~1 lb.) of our Spicy Italian Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Powder, Sweet Paprika, and Red Wine.

Charcuterie & Deli

We make a variety of deli items and charcuterie in-house, and we partner with some excellent charcuterie & salumi houses that specialize in cured products. This is a selection of our available hand-cut meats. If you can't find what you're looking for, please stop in and talk to our skilled butcher team or email us!

Pastrami

$10.00+

Our house-made 100% Grass Fed Beef Pastrami, sliced thin.Contains: Beef, Salt, Brown Sugar, Pink Salt #1Black Pepper, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Clove, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Bay Leaf, Garlic, Sweet Smoked Paprika, Powdered Gelatin.

Roast Beef

$10.00+

Our house-made 100% Grass-fed Roast Beef. Cooked rare, and sliced thin. Contains: Beef, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika. Notice: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Maple Bacon

$9.00+

Our house-made Pasture Raised Pork Maple Bacon, thick sliced. Contains: Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Pink Salt #1, Maple Syrup

Porchetta

$13.00+

Our House-made Pasture Raised Pork Porchetta, slow cooked and sliced thinly.Contains: Pork Belly, Salt, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Coriander, Fennel, Lemon zest, Parsley, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Jambon Blanc

$9.00+

Our House-made Pasture Raised Pork Jambon Blanc, sliced thinly.Contains: Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Pink Salt #1, Black Pepper, Celery Seed, Fresh Parsley, Fresh Thyme, Bay Leaf, Fresh Garlic

Beef & Pork Hot Dog from Brooklyn Hot Dog Co.

$12.00

6 pack of beef & pork hot dogs from our friends over at Brooklyn Hot Dog Company.

All Beef Hot Dog from Brooklyn Hot Dog Co.

$12.00

6 pack of all beef hot dogs from our friends over at Brooklyn Hot Dog Company.

Campo Seco, 3oz pack - Charlito's Cocina

$10.00

Earthy and rustic, sophisticated, yet totally accessible, the “Campo Seco” is a dry cured salami made simply with high-quality pork and hand-raked sea salt.

Trufa Seca , 3oz pack - Charlito's Cocina

$12.00

Seasoned with black truffles and mineral rich sea salt, this is a striking example of how minimal ingredients can produce a world unto itself of complexity.

Chorizo Seco, 3oz pack - Charlito's Cocina

$10.00

Charlito's version of an old time classic is seasoned with a beautiful sea salt, mild paprika, and garlic. Subtle and earthy, this Chorizo is just powerful enough, without overpowering.

Cheese

WINNER is proud to partner with Saxelby & Fingerlakes Farms for our cheese program

Boujee Bleu Cheese, 6 oz

$9.00

Boujee Blue is dense and fudgy with a mellow, approachable level of blue flavor. The musky, gamey notes from the goat and sheep milk are perfectly balanced by the sweet, buttery cow’s milk, leaving you with a blue cheese that you can return to for a second (and third!) slice. OLD CHATHAM SHEEPHERDING CO, NEW YORK FAMILY: BLUE CHEESE MILK: COW, GOAT & SHEEP TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: ANIMAL

Harbison, 9 oz.

$25.00Out of stock

This creamy, bark-wrapped cows' milk cheese from Jasper Hill Farm is a little like Camembert cheese and takes its name from Greensboro's local librarian. The wheels are characterized by a sweet milky flavor, and finish with meaty, smoky, juniper notes that are imparted via the bark, which is harvested from balsa trees in the surrounding woodlands. We recommend popping them in the oven for a few minutes until they reach gooey perfection, and then scooping the luscious, creamy paste out with a toasted slice of baguette! Each wheel of Harbison cheese weighs in at 9 oz and is aged for 45-60 days. JASPER HILL FARM, VERMONT FAMILY: BLOOMY RIND / BRIE-STYLE CHEESE MILK: COW TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: ANIMAL

Lively Run Chevre Plain, 4 oz.

$9.00

This chevre is delicate, with a creamy texture that is balanced by a slight lactic tang and grassy, pastoral notes. It is a very versatile cooking cheese that is equally useful for savory dishes, like cheese dips or salads, and sweet recipes, like cheesecake or panna cotta. LIVELY RUN GOAT DAIRY, NEW YORK FAMILY: COOKING CHEESE MILK: GOAT TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: VEGETABLE

Kunik, Mini - 3.5 oz.

$12.00

Kunik is a dreamy mold-ripened goats' milk cheese spiked with fresh Jersey cream in the Adirondack Mountains at Nettle Meadow Farm. When young, Kunik has the texture of cold butter, and is light, tangy, and similar to crème-fraîche in flavor. As it ripens, it becomes more supple, loose, and gamey, the goat cheese flavors becoming more assertive. Kunik is delightful at any state of ripeness, and deserves a much-coveted place in your belly. NETTLE MEADOW FARM, NEW YORK FAMILY: BLOOMY RIND / BRIE-STYLE CHEESE MILK: COW GOAT TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: VEGETABLE

Pecorino Romano del Lazio - Fulvi, 8 oz.

$11.00

Quinby - Barn First, 6 oz

$12.00

A cute, creamy round of goat cheese from cheesemaker Rebecca Velazquez and Barn First Creamery! Barn First has a small milking herd of 59 goats, and is located in Westfield, Vermont which is part of Vermont’s remote Northeast Kingdom. Quinby is mild and delicate with flavors of fresh cream and goat musk with just a hint of mushroom-y earthiness. Quinby and all of Barn First’s cheeses take their names from maiden names from owners Rebecca and Merlin’s family trees. 4.5 oz. BARN FIRST CREAMERY FAMILY: BLOOMY RIND / BRIE-STYLE CHEESE , RARE CHEESE MILK: GOAT TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: ANIMAL

Willoughby, 8 oz.

$18.00

Named after Lake Willoughby, these small discs of cheese are creamy and unctuous. Each one is gently washed with saltwater brine, yielding a flavor that hints at pungency while staying true to the flavors of fresh, sweet cows’ milk. Each wheel is aged for 6-8 weeks. JASPER HILL FARM, VERMONT FAMILY: WASHED RIND / STINKY CHEESE MILK: COW TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: ANIMAL

Grocery

Eggs, Milk & Yogurt

dozen eggs, Meadow Creek Farm

$7.00

One dozen large brown eggs Meadow Creek Farm in Pleasentville, NY. Free ranging hens, pasture raised, no GMO's, vegetarian feed.

Ithaca Yogurt - Quart - Plain

$6.00

La Fermiere Raspberry Blueberry Yogurt

$4.00

Ploughgate Salted Butter

$12.00

Ploughgate Unsalted Butter

$12.00

Produce

NY State Spanish Yellow Onion

$1.50

Garlic PC

$2.00

Gotham Greens Romaine

$7.00

Thyme, Organic - Jacobs Farm

$5.00

Bay Leaves, Organic - Jacobs Farm

$6.00

Bi-Color Corn PC

$1.50

Breads

Potato Rolls - 8 Pack, Martin's

$6.00

Condiments

Jose Gourmet Red Pepper Jam

$13.00

Hawthorne Valley Kim Chee Raw

$10.00

Hawthorne Valley Sauerkraut Plain Raw

$8.00

Hellenic Farms Greek EVOO

$15.00

Barrel & Brine NY Deli Dill Pickles

$10.00

Barrel & Brine Fire & Ice PIckles

$10.00

Quince & Apple Orange Marmalade with Lemon

$10.00

Milu Hoisin

$14.00

Gotham Greens Vegan Pesto

$10.00

Gotham Greens Classic Pesto

$10.00

Schoolyard Sugarbush Maple Syrup 8oz

$12.00

Barrel and Brine Pickled Red Onions

$10.00

Honey - Goldenrod NY, Under the Sun

$14.00

Honey - Bamboo NY, Under the Sun

$14.00

Mike's Hot Honey

$12.00

Yellow Mustard - Sir Kensington

$6.00

Delouis Old Fashioned Mustard

$6.00

Red Boat Fish Sauce

$15.00

Tamari, CinSoy Small Batch

$8.00

Peanut Butter, Georgia Grinders

$10.00

Honey, Local + Raw - Clear Creek

$16.00

Fly By Jing - Sichuan Chili Crisp

$15.00

Betty's Pure Horseradish

$4.00

Tahini, Organic - Soom 16 oz.

$10.00

Japanese BBQ Sauce - Bachan

$10.00

Smoke N Chipotle BBQ Sauce, sugar free - Rufus Teague

$9.00

KC Gold Mustard BBQ Sauce - Rufus Teague

$9.00

Whiskey Maple BBQ Sauce - Rufus Teague

$9.00

Smoke In A Bottle - Rufus Teague

$4.00

Honey - Wildflower NY, Under the Sun

$14.00

Sriracha, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm

$12.00

Dry Goods

Mediterranean Green Olives Whole

$7.00

Wild Hive Pinto Beans

$9.00

Timeless Harvest Gold Lentils

$8.00

Timeless Harvest Farro

$9.00

Dried Porcini

$13.00

Setaro Spaghetti

$13.00

Setaro Orecchiette

$12.00

Setaro Pappardelle

$13.00

MZ Gluten-free Spaghetti

$6.00

Cas Arborio Rice

$8.00

Bellei Balsamic Vinegar - 3 Yr

$8.00

Varvello Red Wine Vinegar

$6.00

Mediterranean Kalamata Olives Whole

$7.00

Trois Petit Cochons Sweet Mini Peppers

$9.00

19.53 Apple Cider Vinegar - American Vinegar Works

$12.00

Better Than Champagne Chardonnay Wine Vinegar - American Vinegar Works

$12.00

Coarse Bramata Polenta - Bel Aria

$5.00

Sizzle Olive Oil - Graza

$20.00

Wood Chips, Pecan - Alabama Sawyer

$15.00

Wood Chips, White Oak - Alabama Sawyer

$15.00

Olivette Organic Charcoal Briquette for BBQ

$15.00

Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 6 yr - Giusti

$25.00

Kazzen Sea Salted Capers

$18.00

Snacks

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - Baby Blues BBQ

$9.00

2 oz. Ingredients: All-Natural Top Round Beef, Water, Baby Blues Sweet Kick Sauce (Molasses, Tomato Paste, Chipotle Peppers, Habanero Peppers, Cayenne Peppers, Serrano Peppers, Pineapple Juice, Cloves, Paprika, Kosher Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Celery Salt, Mustard, Chili Powder, Salt, Onion, Cumin), Brown Sugar, Soybeans, Salt, Molasses, Vinegar, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion, Powder, Black Pepper, Red Pepper, Paprika, Cloves, Chili Powder. Contains Soy. Gluten Free.

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - Fowl Capone

$9.00

2 oz. Ingredients: Turkey, Brown Sugar, Tamari (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Natural Smoke Flavoring (Water, Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor, Vinegar, Molasses, and Salt), Apple Cider Vinegar (Apple Cider Vinegar, Filtered water), Black Pepper, Lemon Juice (Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Lemon Oil, Tomato Paste (Tomatoes, Citric Acid), Garlic, Italian Seasoning, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Paprika, Celery Juice Powder (Celery Juice, Sea Salt), Cayenne Pepper, Organic Crushed Red Pepper. Contains Soy.

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - Maryland Monroe

$9.00

2 oz. Ingredients: All-Natural Top Round Beef, Water, Brown Sugar, Soybeans, Salt, Molasses, Vinegar, Black Pepper, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cloves, Chili Powder. Contains Soy. Gluten Free.

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - O.G. Hickory

$9.00

2 oz. Ingredients: All-Natural Top Round Beef, Water, Brown Sugar, Soybeans, Salt, Molasses, Vinegar, Black Pepper, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cloves, Chili Powder. Contains Soy. Gluten Free.

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - Victorious B.I.G.

$9.00

2 oz.

Dirty Potato Chips, Funky Fusion

$2.50

2 oz. Ingredients: Potatoes, Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of Peanut Oil, And Canola Oil, Corn Oil, Or Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Vinegar Powder (maltodextrin, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch), Salt, Onion Powder, Malic Acid, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika And Turmeric Extract (color), Paprika, Spice, Natural Smoke Flavor.

Dirty Potato Chips, Maui Onion

$2.50

2 oz. Ingredients: Potatoes, Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of Peanut Oil And Canola, Corn, Or Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Dehydrated Onion, Whey Powder, Sugar, Salt, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Torula Yeast, Maltodextrin (derived From Corn), Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Garlic, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor.

Dirty Potato Chips, Sea Salted

$2.50

2 oz. Ingredients: Potatoes, Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of Peanut Oil And Canola Corn, Or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt.

Dirty Potato Chips, Sriracha Honey

$2.50

2 oz.

Candied Pecans

$7.00

Marou Chocolate - Lam Dong 74%

$7.00

Marou Chocolate - Milk Chocolate 48%

$7.00

OmNom Chocolate - Coffee & Milk 60g

$8.00

OmNom Chocolate - Cookies + Cream

$8.00

OmNom Chocolate - Dark Milk of Tanzania 65%

$8.00

OmNom Chocolate - Superchocoberry Barleynibblynuttylicious

$8.00

Original Beans Chocolate - Beni Wild Harvest

$8.00

Original Beans Chocolate - Cru Virunga

$8.00

Original Beans Chocolate - Esmeraldas Milk

$8.00

Onesto's Gluten Free Crackers - Sea Salt

$10.00

Onesto's Gluten Free Crackers - Everything

$10.00

Potter's Crackers Classic White

$9.00

Potter's Six Seed Crackers

$9.00

Spices

Syracuse Salt Co. Flake Salt

$8.00

Soy Sauce Salt, CinSoy Foods

$7.00

Dried Oregano, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm

$14.00

Dried Sage, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm

$14.00

Dried Thyme, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm

$14.00

Dried Rosemary, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm

$14.00

Smoked Chipotle Chili Powder, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm

$14.00

Smoked Hot Paprika, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm

$14.00