WINNER Butcher 192 5th Avenue
192 5th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Lunch & Dinner
Sandwiches
Roast Beef Sandwich
Our 100% grass fed house-made roast beef, caramelized onions, horseradish, blue cheese dressing, and arugula on our house-made focaccia.
Porchetta Sandwich
Our house-made herbed porchetta, 'nduja, arugula, herb aioli, and fresh mozzarella on our house-made focaccia.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
House-made jambon blanc, sharp cheddar, mustard & butter on our house-made baguette
Summer Ricotta Sandwich
Vegetarian. Whole milk ricotta, roasted yellow zucchini & cherry tomatoes, chili crisp, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil on our house-made focaccia.
Pop's Patties
Pop's Beef Patty
Grass-fed beef, onion, scotch bonnet, thyme, curry powder, garlic, allspice. butter, eggs, turmeric, vinegar, salt, flour.
Pop's Curried Squash Patty (vegan)
Onions, carrots, celery, butternut squash, chickpea, kale, curry powder, coconut milk. Plant-based butter, plant-based eggs, turmeric, vinegar, salt, flour.
Rotisserie
Fresh Sides
Chicken Salad
Pasture-raised chicken, mayonnaise, celery, parsley, chives, dill, salt
Braised Romano Beans w/ Tomato
1 pint. Contains: Yellow romano beans, tomatoes, garlic, white onion, olive oil, fish sauce, bay leaf. Contains fish
Eggplant Caponata
1 pint. Contains: Japanese eggplant, celery, fennel, red onion, tomato, red wine vinegar, olive oil, pine nuts, raisin, oregano. Contains: Pine nuts.
White Bean Salad w/ Fennel & Olive
1 pint. Contains: Gigante or cannellini beans, fennel, green greek olives, black pepper, garlic, thyme, parsley.
Swiss Chard & Kale w/ Confit Garlic
1 pint. Contains: Swiss chard, tuscan kale, confit garlic, red wine vinegar, coriander seed, chili flake, lemon zest.
Frozen Foods
Pastry
All Day Pastry
WINNER Granola
This might just be the most delicious granola there is. Contains: Rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, almonds, dried cherries, dried blueberries, tahini, maple, olive oil, almond flour. Contains nuts. Gluten free, vegan.
Sourdough Croissant
Contains: Bread flour, whole milk, sugar, instant yeast, salt, butter, sourdough starter. Contains gluten & dairy.
Chocolate Croissant
Contains: Bread flour, whole milk, sugar, instant yeast, salt, butter, sourdough starter, chocolate batons. Contains gluten & dairy.
Raisin Bran Scone
Contains: Raisins, orange juice, sugar, AP flour, bran flakes, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, eggs, creme fraiche, orange zest. Contains dairy, egg & gluten.
Strawberry Earl Grey Scone
Contains: Dried strawberries, sugar, Earl Grey tea, all purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, butter, eggs, creme fraiche. Contains dairy, egg & gluten.
Blueberry Orange Scone - Gluten Free
Contains: Rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, orange juice, sugar, orange zest, baking powder, baking soda, butter, dry blueberries, honey, eggs, creme fraiche, vanilla paste, sanding sugar. Contains dairy & egg. Gluten free
Coffee Coffee Cake
Contains: AP flour, baking powder, salt, butter, sugar, coffee grounds, lemon zest, eggs, creme fraiche, dark brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla paste. Contains gluten & dairy.
Malted Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie
Contains: AP flour, malt flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, butter, dark brown sugar, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, dark chocolate, milk chocolate. Contains gluten, egg & dairy.
Peanut Butter Cookie - Gluten Free
Contains: Peanut butter, sugar, vanilla paste, eggs, salt. Gluten free. Contains nuts & eggs.
Grapefruit Poppy Seed Loaf
Contains: Sugar, Oat Milk, Grapeseed Oil, Vanilla Paste, Apple Sauce, Grapefruit Zest, All Purpose Flour, Salt, Baking Powder, Poppy Seeds, Grapefruit Juice. Vegan, contains gluten.
Sweet Monkey Bread
Contains: A pull apart loaf made from croissant dough baked with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with a sweet buttermilk glaze. Contains dairy & gluten.
Bread
Sourdough
Available every day until sold out. 15% whole wheat flour, 5% rye flour, bread flour, salt, water, sourdough starter. Contains gluten.
Black Pepper Polenta Fontina Sourdough
Available Thursdays & Sundays. 15% whole wheat flour, bread flour, salt, water, polenta, cheddar, black pepper. Contains gluten & dairy.
Buckwheat Sourdourgh
Available Tuesdays & Saturdays. 6% buckwheat flour, 4% rye, bread flour, molasses, salt, water. Contains gluten.
Seeded Oat Sourdough
Available Mondays & Fridays. 15% whole wheat, bread flour, water, salt, wheat bran, toasted seeds and grains (pumpkin, sesame, sunflower, flax seeds) and buckwheat groats are slow-cooked into a porridge. Loaf is topped with toasted oats. Contains gluten.
Special Sourdough
Wednesdays are Baker's Choice! Roll the dice with one of our special sourdough creations!
Meats
Beef
Ground Beef
100% Grass Fed Ground Beef - 1 lb.
Minute Steaks
Hand sliced bottom round. Cooks quickly - 1 lb.
Bavette Steak
100% Grass Fed Bavette Steak - 8 oz.
Brisket
100% Grass Fed Brisket. You can choose a whole brisket, or the 1st or 2nd cut.
Chuck Eye Roast
100% Grass Fed Chuck Eye Roast, tied with butcher's twine.
Denver Steak
100% Grass Fed Denver Steak - 1 lb. The short-rib extension muscle, great to braise.
Flat Iron Steak
100% Grass Fed Flat Iron Steak - 8 oz. One of the most tender beef cuts, sears quickly.
NY Strip, Bone-in
Thick-cut 100% Grass Fed Beef B/I NY Strip, Bone-in - 1 lb.
NY Strip Steak, Boneless
Thick-cut 100% Grass Fed NY Strip Steak, Boneless - 10 oz.
Porterhouse Steak
Thick-cut, 100% Grass Fed Porterhouse steak - 1.75 lbs.
Ranch Steak
100% Grass Fed Ranch Steak - 12 oz.
Ribeye Steak, Bone-in
Thick-cut, 100% Grass Fed Ribeye Steak, bone-in - 1.25 lbs.
Ribeye Steak, Boneless
Thick-cut, 100% Grass Fed Ribeye Steak, boneless - 12 oz.
Short Ribs, Bone-in
100% Grass Fed Short Ribs. Bone-in, cut English style - 2 lbs.
Sirloin Tip Steak
100% Grass Fed Beef Sirloin Tip steak. 1 lb.
T-Bone Steak
Thick-cut, 100% Grass Fed T-Bone.
Tri-Tip
100% Grass Fed Tri-Tip of Beef, made popular by Santa Maria BBQ.
Top Sirloin Steak
100% Grass Fed Top Sirloin Steak, 1 lb.
Beef Liver
100% Grass Fed Beef Liver - 1 lb frozen.
Pork
Heritage Pork Chops, Bone-in
Thick-cut, bone-in Heritage pork chops from Climbing Tree Farm. 2 pieces per pack.
Heritage Pork Chops Boneless
Thick-cut, boneless Heritage Pork Chops. 2 pieces per pack.
Heritage Pork Loin Roast, Boneless
Boneless Heritage Pork Loin Roast from Climbing Tree Farm. Comes tied with butcher's twine.
Lamb
Ground Lamb
Ground Lamb, 1 lb.
Lamb Blade Chop
Lamb Blade Chop, from the shoulder. Great for grilling or pan frying.
Lamb Loin Chops
Lamb Loin Chops are tiny Porterhouses. Great for grilling or pan frying.2 pieces per order.
Leg of Lamb, Butterflied
Butterflied Leg of Lamb, 2 lbs.
Poultry
Whole Chicken - Pasture Raised
1 whole pasture-raised chicken.
Chicken Breasts, Bone-in
Bone-in, skin-on split chicken breasts. 2 pieces per pack.
Chicken Breasts, Boneless
Boneless Chicken Breasts, 2 pieces per pack.
Whole Chicken Legs
Bone-in, whole chicken legs, comprised of the drumstick & thigh. 2 legs per pack.
Chicken Thighs, Boneless
Boneless Chicken Thighs. 4 pieces per pack.
Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings. 6 pieces per pack.
Chicken Bones, 2 lbs.
Sausages
Kimchi Chicken Sausage
5 pieces (~1lb) of our Kimchi Chicken Sausage. Contains: xLamb Casing, Chicken, Salt, Black Pepper, Korean Chili Powder, Fresh Green Onions, Fresh Ginger, Kimchi, Gochujang Paste, Sesame Oil, and Garlic
Beef & Lamb Merguez Sausage
5 pieces (~1 lb) of our Beef & Lamb Merguez Sausage. Contains: Lamb Casing, Beef, Lamb, Salt, Sweet Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Dried Oregano, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Powder, and Roasted Red Pepper.
Broccoli Rabe Pork Sausage
3 pieces (~1 lb) of our Broccoli Rabe Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Broccoli Rabe
Chorizo Pork Sausage
3 pieces (~1 lb.) of our Chorizo Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, Black Pepper, White Sugar, Sweet Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Dry Pasilla Pepper, Annatto Seed, Allspice, Ground Cinnamon, Clove, Cumin, and Garlic
Simple Country Pork Sausage
3 links (~1 lb) of our Simple Country Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, and Black Pepper.
Sweet Italian Pork Sausage
3 links (~1 lb) of ourSweet Italian Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Fennel Seed, Fresh Garlic, Dried Basil, and White Wine.
Spicy Italian Pork Sausage
3 links (~1 lb.) of our Spicy Italian Pork Sausage. Contains: Pork Casing, Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Powder, Sweet Paprika, and Red Wine.
Charcuterie & Deli
Pastrami
Our house-made 100% Grass Fed Beef Pastrami, sliced thin.Contains: Beef, Salt, Brown Sugar, Pink Salt #1Black Pepper, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Clove, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Bay Leaf, Garlic, Sweet Smoked Paprika, Powdered Gelatin.
Roast Beef
Our house-made 100% Grass-fed Roast Beef. Cooked rare, and sliced thin. Contains: Beef, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika. Notice: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Maple Bacon
Our house-made Pasture Raised Pork Maple Bacon, thick sliced. Contains: Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Pink Salt #1, Maple Syrup
Porchetta
Our House-made Pasture Raised Pork Porchetta, slow cooked and sliced thinly.Contains: Pork Belly, Salt, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Coriander, Fennel, Lemon zest, Parsley, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Jambon Blanc
Our House-made Pasture Raised Pork Jambon Blanc, sliced thinly.Contains: Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Pink Salt #1, Black Pepper, Celery Seed, Fresh Parsley, Fresh Thyme, Bay Leaf, Fresh Garlic
Beef & Pork Hot Dog from Brooklyn Hot Dog Co.
6 pack of beef & pork hot dogs from our friends over at Brooklyn Hot Dog Company.
All Beef Hot Dog from Brooklyn Hot Dog Co.
6 pack of all beef hot dogs from our friends over at Brooklyn Hot Dog Company.
Campo Seco, 3oz pack - Charlito's Cocina
Earthy and rustic, sophisticated, yet totally accessible, the “Campo Seco” is a dry cured salami made simply with high-quality pork and hand-raked sea salt.
Trufa Seca , 3oz pack - Charlito's Cocina
Seasoned with black truffles and mineral rich sea salt, this is a striking example of how minimal ingredients can produce a world unto itself of complexity.
Chorizo Seco, 3oz pack - Charlito's Cocina
Charlito's version of an old time classic is seasoned with a beautiful sea salt, mild paprika, and garlic. Subtle and earthy, this Chorizo is just powerful enough, without overpowering.
Cheese
Boujee Bleu Cheese, 6 oz
Boujee Blue is dense and fudgy with a mellow, approachable level of blue flavor. The musky, gamey notes from the goat and sheep milk are perfectly balanced by the sweet, buttery cow’s milk, leaving you with a blue cheese that you can return to for a second (and third!) slice. OLD CHATHAM SHEEPHERDING CO, NEW YORK FAMILY: BLUE CHEESE MILK: COW, GOAT & SHEEP TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: ANIMAL
Harbison, 9 oz.
This creamy, bark-wrapped cows' milk cheese from Jasper Hill Farm is a little like Camembert cheese and takes its name from Greensboro's local librarian. The wheels are characterized by a sweet milky flavor, and finish with meaty, smoky, juniper notes that are imparted via the bark, which is harvested from balsa trees in the surrounding woodlands. We recommend popping them in the oven for a few minutes until they reach gooey perfection, and then scooping the luscious, creamy paste out with a toasted slice of baguette! Each wheel of Harbison cheese weighs in at 9 oz and is aged for 45-60 days. JASPER HILL FARM, VERMONT FAMILY: BLOOMY RIND / BRIE-STYLE CHEESE MILK: COW TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: ANIMAL
Lively Run Chevre Plain, 4 oz.
This chevre is delicate, with a creamy texture that is balanced by a slight lactic tang and grassy, pastoral notes. It is a very versatile cooking cheese that is equally useful for savory dishes, like cheese dips or salads, and sweet recipes, like cheesecake or panna cotta. LIVELY RUN GOAT DAIRY, NEW YORK FAMILY: COOKING CHEESE MILK: GOAT TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: VEGETABLE
Kunik, Mini - 3.5 oz.
Kunik is a dreamy mold-ripened goats' milk cheese spiked with fresh Jersey cream in the Adirondack Mountains at Nettle Meadow Farm. When young, Kunik has the texture of cold butter, and is light, tangy, and similar to crème-fraîche in flavor. As it ripens, it becomes more supple, loose, and gamey, the goat cheese flavors becoming more assertive. Kunik is delightful at any state of ripeness, and deserves a much-coveted place in your belly. NETTLE MEADOW FARM, NEW YORK FAMILY: BLOOMY RIND / BRIE-STYLE CHEESE MILK: COW GOAT TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: VEGETABLE
Pecorino Romano del Lazio - Fulvi, 8 oz.
Quinby - Barn First, 6 oz
A cute, creamy round of goat cheese from cheesemaker Rebecca Velazquez and Barn First Creamery! Barn First has a small milking herd of 59 goats, and is located in Westfield, Vermont which is part of Vermont’s remote Northeast Kingdom. Quinby is mild and delicate with flavors of fresh cream and goat musk with just a hint of mushroom-y earthiness. Quinby and all of Barn First’s cheeses take their names from maiden names from owners Rebecca and Merlin’s family trees. 4.5 oz. BARN FIRST CREAMERY FAMILY: BLOOMY RIND / BRIE-STYLE CHEESE , RARE CHEESE MILK: GOAT TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: ANIMAL
Willoughby, 8 oz.
Named after Lake Willoughby, these small discs of cheese are creamy and unctuous. Each one is gently washed with saltwater brine, yielding a flavor that hints at pungency while staying true to the flavors of fresh, sweet cows’ milk. Each wheel is aged for 6-8 weeks. JASPER HILL FARM, VERMONT FAMILY: WASHED RIND / STINKY CHEESE MILK: COW TREATMENT: PASTEURIZED RENNET: ANIMAL
Grocery
Eggs, Milk & Yogurt
dozen eggs, Meadow Creek Farm
One dozen large brown eggs Meadow Creek Farm in Pleasentville, NY. Free ranging hens, pasture raised, no GMO's, vegetarian feed.
Ithaca Yogurt - Quart - Plain
La Fermiere Raspberry Blueberry Yogurt
Ploughgate Salted Butter
Ploughgate Unsalted Butter
Produce
Condiments
Jose Gourmet Red Pepper Jam
Hawthorne Valley Kim Chee Raw
Hawthorne Valley Sauerkraut Plain Raw
Hellenic Farms Greek EVOO
Barrel & Brine NY Deli Dill Pickles
Barrel & Brine Fire & Ice PIckles
Quince & Apple Orange Marmalade with Lemon
Milu Hoisin
Gotham Greens Vegan Pesto
Gotham Greens Classic Pesto
Schoolyard Sugarbush Maple Syrup 8oz
Barrel and Brine Pickled Red Onions
Honey - Goldenrod NY, Under the Sun
Honey - Bamboo NY, Under the Sun
Mike's Hot Honey
Yellow Mustard - Sir Kensington
Delouis Old Fashioned Mustard
Red Boat Fish Sauce
Tamari, CinSoy Small Batch
Peanut Butter, Georgia Grinders
Honey, Local + Raw - Clear Creek
Fly By Jing - Sichuan Chili Crisp
Betty's Pure Horseradish
Tahini, Organic - Soom 16 oz.
Japanese BBQ Sauce - Bachan
Smoke N Chipotle BBQ Sauce, sugar free - Rufus Teague
KC Gold Mustard BBQ Sauce - Rufus Teague
Whiskey Maple BBQ Sauce - Rufus Teague
Smoke In A Bottle - Rufus Teague
Honey - Wildflower NY, Under the Sun
Sriracha, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm
Dry Goods
Mediterranean Green Olives Whole
Wild Hive Pinto Beans
Timeless Harvest Gold Lentils
Timeless Harvest Farro
Dried Porcini
Setaro Spaghetti
Setaro Orecchiette
Setaro Pappardelle
MZ Gluten-free Spaghetti
Cas Arborio Rice
Bellei Balsamic Vinegar - 3 Yr
Varvello Red Wine Vinegar
Mediterranean Kalamata Olives Whole
Trois Petit Cochons Sweet Mini Peppers
19.53 Apple Cider Vinegar - American Vinegar Works
Better Than Champagne Chardonnay Wine Vinegar - American Vinegar Works
Coarse Bramata Polenta - Bel Aria
Sizzle Olive Oil - Graza
Wood Chips, Pecan - Alabama Sawyer
Wood Chips, White Oak - Alabama Sawyer
Olivette Organic Charcoal Briquette for BBQ
Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 6 yr - Giusti
Kazzen Sea Salted Capers
Snacks
Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - Baby Blues BBQ
2 oz. Ingredients: All-Natural Top Round Beef, Water, Baby Blues Sweet Kick Sauce (Molasses, Tomato Paste, Chipotle Peppers, Habanero Peppers, Cayenne Peppers, Serrano Peppers, Pineapple Juice, Cloves, Paprika, Kosher Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Celery Salt, Mustard, Chili Powder, Salt, Onion, Cumin), Brown Sugar, Soybeans, Salt, Molasses, Vinegar, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion, Powder, Black Pepper, Red Pepper, Paprika, Cloves, Chili Powder. Contains Soy. Gluten Free.
Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - Fowl Capone
2 oz. Ingredients: Turkey, Brown Sugar, Tamari (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Natural Smoke Flavoring (Water, Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor, Vinegar, Molasses, and Salt), Apple Cider Vinegar (Apple Cider Vinegar, Filtered water), Black Pepper, Lemon Juice (Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Lemon Oil, Tomato Paste (Tomatoes, Citric Acid), Garlic, Italian Seasoning, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Paprika, Celery Juice Powder (Celery Juice, Sea Salt), Cayenne Pepper, Organic Crushed Red Pepper. Contains Soy.
Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - Maryland Monroe
2 oz. Ingredients: All-Natural Top Round Beef, Water, Brown Sugar, Soybeans, Salt, Molasses, Vinegar, Black Pepper, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cloves, Chili Powder. Contains Soy. Gluten Free.
Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - O.G. Hickory
2 oz. Ingredients: All-Natural Top Round Beef, Water, Brown Sugar, Soybeans, Salt, Molasses, Vinegar, Black Pepper, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cloves, Chili Powder. Contains Soy. Gluten Free.
Righteous Felon Craft Jerky - Victorious B.I.G.
2 oz.
Dirty Potato Chips, Funky Fusion
2 oz. Ingredients: Potatoes, Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of Peanut Oil, And Canola Oil, Corn Oil, Or Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Vinegar Powder (maltodextrin, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch), Salt, Onion Powder, Malic Acid, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika And Turmeric Extract (color), Paprika, Spice, Natural Smoke Flavor.
Dirty Potato Chips, Maui Onion
2 oz. Ingredients: Potatoes, Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of Peanut Oil And Canola, Corn, Or Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Dehydrated Onion, Whey Powder, Sugar, Salt, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Torula Yeast, Maltodextrin (derived From Corn), Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Garlic, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor.
Dirty Potato Chips, Sea Salted
2 oz. Ingredients: Potatoes, Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of Peanut Oil And Canola Corn, Or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt.
Dirty Potato Chips, Sriracha Honey
2 oz.
Candied Pecans
Marou Chocolate - Lam Dong 74%
Marou Chocolate - Milk Chocolate 48%
OmNom Chocolate - Coffee & Milk 60g
OmNom Chocolate - Cookies + Cream
OmNom Chocolate - Dark Milk of Tanzania 65%
OmNom Chocolate - Superchocoberry Barleynibblynuttylicious
Original Beans Chocolate - Beni Wild Harvest
Original Beans Chocolate - Cru Virunga
Original Beans Chocolate - Esmeraldas Milk
Onesto's Gluten Free Crackers - Sea Salt
Onesto's Gluten Free Crackers - Everything
Potter's Crackers Classic White
Potter's Six Seed Crackers
Spices
Syracuse Salt Co. Flake Salt
Soy Sauce Salt, CinSoy Foods
Dried Oregano, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm
Dried Sage, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm
Dried Thyme, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm
Dried Rosemary, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm
Smoked Chipotle Chili Powder, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm
Smoked Hot Paprika, Organic - Kitchen Garden Farm
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
