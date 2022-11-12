Restaurant header imageView gallery
Winnie's

No reviews yet

3622 Main St

Houston, TX 77002

Shrimp Poboy
Single Winn-a-Burger
Double Winn-a-Burger

Snacks

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

1/2 dozen of Houston's Best Chicken Wings. Tossed in your choice of Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Nashville Seoul.

BBQ Shrimp Toast

BBQ Shrimp Toast

$16.00

Seasoned Shrimp Filling Spread on Toast and Fried until Crispy, Sliced and served with New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp Sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Beef Chili, Pickled Jalapeños, Diced Onions, Queso on Fries

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Crispy Fried Claussen Dill Pickle Chips served with Pickapeppa Ranch

Fries

Fries

$6.00

Crispy Fried Potatoes!

Gumbo

Gumbo

$9.00

Smoked Chicken and Andouille Gumbo Cajun Style served with Rice

Pimento Queso

Pimento Queso

$9.00

Melty Pimento Cheese, House-made Tortilla Chips! Feeling sassy? Add Crawfish Tails

Spring Onion Dip

Spring Onion Dip

$10.00

Creamy Onion Dip, Confit Scallions, Crispy Garlic served with Potato Chips, Celery, and Radish

Watermelon Salad

$8.00

Salads

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Bread Croutons, Anchovy Chili Crisp

Peach Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

A Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

A Side o Fries

$3.00
BLT Sando

BLT Sando

$14.00

Braised Bacon Katsu, Pickled Green Tomatoes, Shredded Cabbage, Tonkatsu Sauce, Duke’s Mayo, Milk Bread

Fried Chicken Crunch Wrap

Fried Chicken Crunch Wrap

$13.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Refried Red Beans, Crystal, Cool Ranch Doritos, Crinkle Cabbage, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Tortilla

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$17.00

Jimmy’s Fried Gulf Shrimp, Savoy Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pickles, Duke’s Mayo, Leidenheimer’s

Nashville Hot Mushroom

Nashville Hot Mushroom

$15.00

Fried Oyster Mushroom, Nashville Hot, House Chow Chow, Vegan Mayo, Leidenheimer (VEGAN)

Smoked Turkey and Swiss Po-boy

Smoked Turkey and Swiss Po-boy

$13.00

House BBQ Smoked Turkey, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Pickled Jalapeños, Herb Dressing, Duke’s Mayo

Single Winn-a-Burger

Single Winn-a-Burger

$12.00

44 Farms Beef Patty Oklahoma Style, America Cheese, Tomato, Pickles, Pickled Onions, Mayo Au Poivre, Serrano Mustard on a Luloos Bun

Double Winn-a-Burger

Double Winn-a-Burger

$15.00

2 x 44 Farms Beef Patty Oklahoma Style, America Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Serrano Mustard, Mayo Au Poivre

Peacemaker Po-boy

$21.00

Steak Night

$25.00

Half BLT Sando

$10.00

Half Fried Chicken Crunch Wrap

$9.50

Half Shrimp Po-Boy

$11.50

Half Nashville Hot Mushroom

$10.50

Half Turkey and Swiss Po-boy

$9.50

Quarter Muff

$10.00

Dessert

Cookies

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Location

3622 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

