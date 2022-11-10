Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Breakfast Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Tea (Hot)

Black Hot Tea

$3.30+

Green Hot Tea

$3.30+

Herbal Hot Tea

$3.30+

Tea Latte

Chai (Hot or Iced)

$5.46+

Matcha (Hot or Iced)

$5.46+

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.30+

Peet's To Go (Hot Coffee, Iced Tea)

$27.60

Espresso

Espresso

$3.12+

Americano

$3.12+

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.80+

Havana Cappuccino

$5.10+

Latte

Latte

$5.82+

Vanilla Latte

$5.82+

Mocha

$6.50+

White chocolate mocha

$6.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.82+

Quenchers

Regular Dark French Roast

$3.30

Decaf Dark French Roast

$3.30

Hot Tea Selection

$3.30

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$4.20

Milk Steamer Steamed Milk W/ A Flavor

$5.05

Chai Tea

$5.46

Dirty Chai

$6.95

Espresso

$3.12

Cappuccino

$4.80

Mocha Latte Double shot

$6.50

Latte

$5.82

Americano

$3.12

Box To Go Coffee

$28.00

Add Double Espresso To Drink

$1.50

Spiced Tea

$4.20

Soda

$3.30

Sm Fresh Orange Juice

$3.54

Lg Fresh Orange Juice

$4.74

Sm Cranberry

$3.30

Lg Cranberry

$4.50

Sm Apple

$3.30

Lg Apple

$4.50

Lemonade Fresh 1 Refill

$4.74

Strawberry Lemonade Fresh 1 Refill

$4.74

Arnold Palmer

$3.30

Iced Tea

$3.30

Sweet Tea

$3.30

Sm Fresh Grapefruit

$3.54

Lg Fresh Grapefruit

$4.74

Sm Tomato

$3.30

Sm Spicy Tomato

$3.30

Lg Tomato

$4.50

Lg Spicy Tomato

$4.50

Sm Milk

Lg Milk

Bottled Water

$3.00

Lg Chocomilk

$4.50

Sm Chocomilk

$3.30

Soda Water

$1.20

Warmers

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be order with a food item.

Hopscotch

$8.34

Butterscotch schnapps, coffee, cream& whipped cream. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Ski Lift

$8.34

Peppermint schnapps, hot chocolate & whipped cream Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Buttercup

$8.34

Butterscotch schnapps, hot chocolate & whipped cream. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Broken Leg

$8.34Out of stock

Spiced rum & spiced tea Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Nona’s Clover

$8.34

Carolans Irish cream, coffee & whipped cream. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Spritzers

Mimosa

$8.70

Fresh orange juice & champagne Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Madras Mimosa

$8.70

Fresh orange juice, cranberry juice & champagne Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Poinsettia

$8.70

Cranberry juice & champagne Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Ruby

$8.70

Fresh grapefruit & champagne Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Cocktails

Homemade Bloody Mary

$10.20

Absolut vodka and our own special blend Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Bacon Bloody Mary

$12.00

Absolut vodka, our own special blend, bacon & garnish. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Screwdriver

$10.20

Absolut vodka and fresh orange juice Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Madras Cocktail

$10.20

Absolut vodka, fresh orange juice and cranberry juice Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Cape Cod

$10.20

Absolut vodka & cranberry juice Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Paloma

$13.20

Silver Patron, Grapefruit juice, lime juice and splash of soda.

“Man”Mosa

$10.20

Absolut vodka, champagne & fresh orange juice Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

John Daly

$10.20

Absolut vodka, lemonade & iced tea. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Captain Ginger

$10.20

Spiced rum & ginger ale Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Margarita

$13.20

Patron silver tequila, grand marnier, limes, pomegranate juice, orange juice and sugar. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Shot Patron/absolut

$9.60

Double Shot Added To Cocktail Price

$3.60

Fresh Strawberry lemonade and vodka

$12.00

Absolut Vodka, Fresh lemonade, strawberry puree and garnish.

Wine

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$9.00+

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Cave de Lugny Macon Chardonnay (Burgundy, France)

$11.00+

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

French Blue Sauvignon Blanc (Bordeaux, France)

$10.00+

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Rickshaw Pinot Noir (California)

$9.00+

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Champagne

$7.50

Seven Deadly Red Wine Blend (California)

$10.00+

Beer

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.70

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Corona

$5.70

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Blue Moon Belgian Wheat

$5.70

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Colorado Native Amber Lager

$5.70

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Oscar Blues Dales Pale Ale

$5.70

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$5.70

Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.

Short & Sweet

Cinnamon Roll

$7.80

Our famous home made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting. Contains sunflower seeds.

Cinnamon Roll W/ Berries

$10.20

Our famous home made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting and berries. Contains sunflower seeds.

Muffin

$4.20

Please call us for daily selection.

Croissants

$4.20

Choice of Plain, Chocolate, Almond or Berry with Cream cheese

Bars

$3.90

Call us for daily bar selection.

Cookies

$2.34

Scones

$5.94

Extra side honey butter

$1.20+

Fruits & Grains

Winona’s Homemade Granola

$11.40

Oats, bran, sunflower seeds, pecans, almonds, honey, molasses. Choice of raisins, craisins or toasted coconut and soy, almond, whole or skim milk.

Oatmeal

$10.50

Served with honey butter, granola, brown sugar, cinnamon. Add raisins or craisins and soy, almond, oat, whole or skim milk.

Fruit Parfait

$10.50

Layers of vanilla yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pineapple and granola.

Cup Fresh Fruit

$5.10

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$8.70

From The Griddle

Short Stack (2) Pancakes

$11.94

Full Stack (3) Pancakes

$14.34

Traditional French Toast (3)

$13.14

GF with modified bread Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar

Cinnamon French Toast (2)

$13.14

Homemade cinnamon loaves turned I to French toast, topped with honey butter & powdered sugar. (Contains sunflower seeds)

Belgian Waffle

$13.14

Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar

The Bacon Waffle

$15.54

One malted waffle with lots of bacon Cooked inside. Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar.

Chicken and Waffle

$18.74

Belgian Waffle, fried chicken and 1 egg any style.

Monte

$13.95

Tag A Longs

1 Egg any style

$2.35

2 Eggs Any Style

$4.70

Side Bacon

$5.40

Side Carnitas

$5.40

Side Chorizo

$5.40

Side Fried Chicken w/Gravy

$11.40

Side of Ham

$5.40

Side Sausage

$5.40

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.40

Side of Avocado

$4.80

Toast

$3.60

Hash Browns

$4.80

Side of Home Fries

$4.80

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.20

Bagel w/Butter

$3.60

Biscuit

$3.60

Biscuit with Sausage Gravy

$5.94

Side Carnitas Hash

$11.40

English Muffin

$3.60

Side Corned Beef Hash

$11.40

Green Chile & Cheddar Hash Browns

$5.94

Grits Chedddar Chiles

$4.80

Side of Black Beans

$3.30

Side of Gravy

$3.54

Side of Hollandaise

$3.00

Side of Kale Greens

$4.80

Side of Pork Green Chile

$5.00

Side of Real Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.70

Side of Tomatoes

$4.80

Side of Refried Beans (Vegetarian)

$3.30

Side of Veggie Green Chile

$3.00

Substitute Egg Whites

$1.20

Side Guacamole

$1.20

Side Yogurt

$3.60

Single Pancake (Add On to Meal)

$6.00

Eggs Benedict

Poached eggs on an English muffin (except Porto and Coppa), served with hollandaise on top. GF if bread modified. Choice of potatoes, green Chile cheese grits, hash browns, fruit or lemon garlic kale greens.y

Traditional Ham

$16.80

Thin sliced cured ham topped with green onions

Florentine

$16.20

Spinach, artichokes, feta, parmesan & tomatoes. (Can not be modified)

Californian

$16.80

Avocado, tomato, sweet pea micro greens & green onions.

Porto

$17.40

Sliced rustic sourdough, topped with Portobello's in balsamic reduction, goat cheese & fresh spinach.

Philly Jalapeno

$18.60

Thinly sliced steak, onions, fresh jalapeños & avocado

Corned Beef Hash

$18.60

Homemade & delicious

Crab Benedict

$18.60

Maryland blue crab, cream cheese, parmesan & green onions

Coppa

$18.60

Sliced rustic sourdough, topped with grilled cappicolla (Italian ham), grilled onions, microgreens, hollandaise & balsamic reduction.

Light & Lean

One Egg Any Style Breakfast

$10.50

Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.

Two Eggs Any Style Breakfast

$12.00

Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.

Tofu Curry Scramble

$14.40

Sauteed veggies, tofu, curry, turmeric, salt, pepper & garlic. (No eggs) Served with choice of side and toast. Vegan if modified.

Turin Scramble

$14.40

Sautéed tofu, basil, tomatoes, spinach, garlic, salt & pepper. (No eggs) Served with choice of side and toast. Vegan if modified.

Veggie Skillet

$16.50

Sauteed spinach, broccoli, onions, red peppers and mushrooms topped with white cheddar. Served with hash browns, eggs any style & pumpernickle toast Gluten free / vegan if modified.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.90

Choice of 1 egg any style, 1 cheese, 1 meat or 1 vegetable (raw or sauteed). Served on an english muffin. (Substitute toast, bagel or croissant for $1.00)

Protein Machine

$17.70

4 egg whites, turkey sausage, sautéed spinach, side black beans, side of avocado.

Specialties

Flour tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, vegetarian refried beans, choice of pork or veggie green chili, cheddar, topped with sour cream, salsa, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & green onions, served with home fried potatoes Add chorizo 2.00 (Gf if modified green chili & tortillas) (Vegan if modified)

Corned Beef Hash

$17.70

Lean corned beef, onions, sauerkraut, smashed potatoes, served with 2 eggs & toast (Gf if modified toast)

Carnitas Hash

$17.70

Shredded pork, green chilis, smashed potatoes, served with 2 eggs & flour tortillas (Gf if substitute corn tortillas)

Sweet Potato Hash

$16.50

Garlic, maple sweet potatoes, onions, kale, basil Add chopped bacon 1.50 Served with 2 eggs & toast (Gf if modified toast)

California Huevos Rancheros

$16.80

Corn tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, black beans, veggie green chili, white cheddar, topped with avocado, sour cream & green onions. Served with hash browns Add chorizo 2.00 (Gf if modified green chili) (vegan if modified)

Huevos Rancheros

$16.80

Flour tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, vegetarian refried beans, choice of red or green chili or both, cheddar, topped with sour cream, salsa, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & green onions, served with home fried potatoes (gf if modified green chili & corn tortillas) (Vegan if modified)

Veggie Burrito

$15.30

Scrambled eggs, cheddar, spinach, mushrooms, onion, red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions. Served with home fried potatoes (Vegan if modified)

Breakfast Tostada

$15.30

Corn tostada topped with vegetarian refried beans, one egg any style, chopped green chilis, cholula, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, green onions. Served with hashbrowns (Gf)

Carnitas Burrito

$15.60

Scrambled eggs, shredded pork, cheddar, topped with chipotle crème, sour cream, guacamole. Served with home fried potatoes.

The Magill

$11.11

Biscuit sandwich with scrambled egg, bacon, white cheddar, green chili & topped with sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.40

2 biscuits & sausage gravy served with 2 eggs any style, add chopped green chilis to spice it up!

Country Breakfast

$18.00

Chicken fried chicken one biscuit & sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style, add green chilis to spice it up!

Lox Platter

$17.40

Choice of bagel, lox, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, sliced red onion, & lettuce

Avocado Masher

$14.40

Avocado toast topped with 1 egg any style & feta. Served with balsamic reduction, sliced tomato, sliced cucumber & home fried potatoes

Make Your Own Breakfast Burrito

$15.60

Create your own burrito with choice of 1 meat, 1 cheese, toppings and side.

Chorizo Hash

$17.40

Chorizo Burrito

$15.00

EggStravaganza

Served with choice of potatoes, green chili cheese grits, or hash browns. Choice of sourdough, rustic sourdough, wheat, pumpernickel, rye, English muffin or GF toast. Substitute lemon garlic kale greens or fruit 1.00 (Orders can be made gluten free upon request)

Bacon & Basil Scramble

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, fresh basil, mushrooms & parmesan. Served with choice of side & toast

Winona’s Scramble

$17.10

Scrambled eggs, crab, bacon, red peppers, green onion, hollandaise & parmesan. Served with choice of side & toast

Super Veg Head

$14.40

White scrambled eggs, carrots, green onions, kale, cabbage & soy sauce. Choice of side & toast

Greek Omelette

$16.20

Spinach, feta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with choice of side & toast

Western Omelette

$16.80

Thin sliced ham, red peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheddar. Choice of side & toast

Chicken Pesto Omelette

$17.70

Pesto, diced chicken, grape tomatoes, spinach & feta. Choice of side & toast

Carnitas Omelette

$17.70

Shredded pork, black beans, red potatoes, pepperjack & chipotle crème. Choice of side & toast

Shrimp & Grits Bowl

$17.70

Green chili cheese grits, loaded with white cheddar, cheddar, green onions, cajun shrimp & broth, bacon bits, 1 egg cooked any style & sweet pea micro greens. Choice of toast

The Emerald Bowl

$16.20

Green chili cheese grits, loaded with white cheddar, cheddar, green onions, heaping portion of our lemon garlic kale greens, topped with 1 egg any style & choice of toast

Build Your Own Omelette

$17.70

Special Breakfast

$14.99

Call us in for our daily special.

Potato Omelette

$17.70

Bacon, onion, white cheddar & potatoes. Served with choice of side & toast

Northwest Omelette

$16.20

Salmon, cappers, red onion and cream cheese.

Green Chile Sausage Cheddar Scram

$15.00

Veggie Scram

$13.80

Santa Fe Omelette

$16.80

Salads

Side Garden Salad

$9.54

Romaine, carrots, red onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, sprouts, red peppers and croutons. Dressing of choice

Side Caesar Salad

$9.54

Romaine, parmesan, grape tomatoes, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Specialty Salads

Blueberry & Feta

$14.34

Sweet pea microgreens, sunflower microgreens, spring mix, red onions, fresh blueberries, Pepitas, feta & Dijon vinaigrette Vegan if modified

Vermont Salad

$14.34

Romaine, red onions, green apples, candied walnuts, craisins, white cheddar & maple balsamic. Vegan if modified

Greek Salad

$15.54

Romaine, red onions, carrots, red peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pita & balsamic dressing. Vegan if modified

Kale & Beet Salad

$15.54

Kale, golden beets, pepitas, red onions, feta, craisins, & cilantro vinaigrette

Southwest Cobb

$17.94

Romaine, spinach, battered fried onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, chicken, avocado, bacon, white cheddar & chipotle dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.94

Romaine, buffallo chicken tenders, roasted red peppers, red onions, carrots, grape tomatoes, cheddar, white cheddar, corn & ranch.

Grilled Shrimp & Pineapple salad

$19.14

Baby Arugula, mixed greens, grilled pineapple, grilled shrimp, diced avocado, grape tomatoes, radish, basil and jalapeno vinaigrette. Gluten free if no muffin.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.14

Romaine, red peppers, green onions, carrots, cucumbers, fried wontons, seared rare ahi tuna, pickled ginger, avocado and sesame dressing.

Golden Beet & Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.14

Spring mix, romaine, caramelized yellow onions, goat cheese, grilled chicken, golden beets, toasted almonds and dijon vinaigrette. Gluten free if not muffin.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$19.14

Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, black beans, corn, white cheddar, blackened shrimp, corn tortillas, chipotle dressing, salsa and avocado jalapeño salsa.

Cowboy Chicken Salad

$17.94

Romaine, red onion, white cheddar, black bean, corn, roasted red peppers, barbeque chicken and chipotle ranch.

Pear And Goat Cheese Salad

$15.54

Spring mix, red onion, goat cheese, pine nuts, pears and dijon vinaigrette.

Fajita Caesar Salad

$19.14

Chef Salad

$16.74

Caesar With Chicken

$17.94

Soups & Sides

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Call us in or check our facebook page for daily soup selection.

Bowl of Soup

$7.20

Call us in or check our facebook page for daily soup selection.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.10

Thin Cut French Fries

$5.10

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.40

Cup Fruit

$5.10

Cup of Cole Slaw

$4.20

Extra dressing / sauces

$1.20

Cup Potato Salad

$4.20

Create Your Own Deli Sandwich

Create Your Own Deli Sandwich

$12.90

Hoagies

All Hoagies topped with lettuce, red onions, banana peppers, tomatoes and oregano. Served with kettle chips. Choice of oil, vinegar, mayonaisse and mustard. Gluten Free if modified roll.

Veggie Hoagie

$12.90

Provolone, cheddar, guacamole, cucumbers, sprouts, red peppers and hoagie toppings.

Italian Hoagie

$12.90

Salami, Cappicolla ham, Provolone and hoagie toppings.

Jewish Hoagie

$12.90

Corned beef, pastrami, swiss and hoagie toppings.

Turkey Hoagie

$12.90

Turkey breast, provolone and hoagie toppings.

Smoked Ham Hoagie

$12.90

Hickory smoked ham, provolone and hoagie toppings.

Tuna Hoagie

$12.90

Tuna salad, provolone and hoagie toppings.

Chicken Hoagie

$12.90

Chicken salad, provolone and hoagie toppings.

Roast Beef Hoagies

$12.90

Roast beef, provolone and hoagie toppings.

Hot Stuff

Grilled Caprese

$15.60

Grilled rustic sourdough, buffalo mozzarella, pesto, grape tomatoes and spring mix. Served with balsamic reduction. Add grilled chicken to sandwich for $2.00.

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

$15.60

Grilled rustic sourdough, caramelized yellow onions, bacon, white cheddar and spring mix. Add avocado or grilled chicken to sandwich for $2.00 each.

Grilled Portobello

$15.60

Grilled rustic sourdough, balsamic portobellos, goat cheese, spring mix and balsamic reduction.

Grilled Turkey Jack

$16.20

Grilled sliced sourdough, turkry, green chiles, tomatoes and pepper jack.

Reuben

$16.20

Grilled sliced marble rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.20

Grilled sliced sourdough, barbecue pulled pork, cole slaw, pickles and provolone.

Grilled BGT

$16.20

Grilled sliced sourdough, swiss, bacon, garlic mayo, tomato and swiss.

Californian Chicken

$16.80

Grilled chicken on a brioche bun, pesto mayonnaise, swiss, avocado, tomato and spring mix.

Chicken and Jalapeno Apricot

$16.80

Grilled chicken breast on brioche bun, jalapeño apricot preserves, buffalo mozzarella and spring mix.

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.80

Hoagie roll, grilled steak, choice of mushrooms, onions, red peppers, and choice of cheese.

Winona’s French Dip

$16.80

Hoagie roll, roast beef and au jus, cream cheese, green chiles & swiss cheese.

Honey Sriracha Chicken

$16.80

Crispy chicken breast, honey, creamy garlic sriracha, cole slaw and romaine on potato bun.

Create Your Own Colorado Fresh Hamburger

$16.20

Served on a brioche with your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, mayo, mustard, russian or barbecue.

Turkey Burger

$16.20

Served on a brioche with your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, mayo, mustard, russian or barbecue.

Veggie Burger

$16.20

Served on a brioche with your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, mayo, mustard, russian or barbecue.

Turkey Reuben

$16.20

Grilled sliced marble rye, sliced turkey, sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese.

Special Lunch

$14.99

Call us in for our daily special.

Turkey BLT

$16.80

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough bread.

Gyro

$16.80

Gyro meat on pita, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzadziki.

Chicken Tenders

$14.40

Chicken tenders with choice of side.

Tuna Melt

$16.20

Tuna salad on pita bread with tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Vermont

$15.60

Rustic sourdough, white cheddar, tomato and avocado.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$14.40

Turk Bubbler

$16.20

Winona’s Wraps

Served with fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, cole slaw, potato salad, fruit, garden salad or caesar salad. Substitute for a specialty salad for $3.00 or $4.00 (depending kind).

Asian Chicken

$16.80

Cabbage, carrots, red onions, cilantro, ginger, grilled chicken, drizzled sesame vinaigrette and thai peanut for dipping.

Tofu Veggie Wrap

$16.80

Marinated sesame tofu, romaine, carrots, red onions, ginger, cilantro, drizzled thai peanut sauce.

Garlic Chicken Wrap

$16.80

Grilled chicken, garlic mayo, swiss, fried battered onions, roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing for dipping.

Chicken Goat Cheese Wrap

$16.80

Grilled chicken, goat cheese, fried battered onions, spinach and maple balsamic for dipping.

Hummus Wrap

$16.80Out of stock

Romaine, curry avocado salsa, hummus.

Cowboy Chicken Wrap

$16.80

Lettuce, red onion, white cheddar, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, barbeque chicken, chipotle ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.94

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, chicken tenders with buffalo sauce and blue cheese.

Black N Blue Wrap

$17.94

South Of The Border

Taos Quesadillas

$15.60

Gluten Free Two corn quesadillas filled with chicken, white cheddar, green chiles, cilantro, served with green and red salsa.

Carnitas Tacos

$16.20

Gluten Free Corn tortillas with pulled pork grilled with tomatoes and onions, topped with cilatro and cilantro avocado salsa.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$17.40

Corn tortillas with blackened mahi, orange cilantro slaw, avocado and green onions. Served with cilantro avocado salsa.

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$16.20

Flour tortilla, pepper jack, chicken, cilantro and green chiles.

Breakfast All Day

Buttermilk Pancakes short Stack

$11.94

Buttermilk Pancakes full Stack

$14.34

Huevos Rancheros

$16.80

Tortillas topped with vegetarian refried beans, two eggs any style or seasoned tofu, choice of sauce, cheddar with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and green onions. Served with home fried red potatoes.

Fruit Parfait

$10.74

Layers of vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, pineapple and granola.

Combos

COMBO 1/2 Deli w/chips

$9.90

1/2 Deli w/side

$11.70

1/2 hot sandwich w/chips

$12.00

1/2 hot sandwich w/side

$13.20

Breakfast

Kids 1 Egg / Hash Browns / Toast

$5.95

Kids 2 Eggs & Toast

$5.95

Kids 2 Pancakes & 2 Bacon

$5.95

Kids Oatmeal

$5.95

Kids Granola and Milk

$5.95

Kids French Toast With Strawberries & Whipped Cream

$5.95

Kids Cereal And Milk / Cup Of Berries

$5.95

Kids Muffin & Cup Of Fruit

$5.95

Kids Mini Fruit Parfait (Berries, Yogurt & Granola)

$5.95

Lunch

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.95

Kids Turkey Burger

$6.95

Kids Veggie Burger

$6.95

Kids Create Your Own Half Deli Sandwich

$6.95

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.95

Kids Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Black Bean, Avocado And White Cheddar Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.95

Bakery Items

Cinnamon Rolls

$7.80

Our famous home made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting. Contains sunflower seeds.

Croissants

$4.20

Scones

$5.94

Muffins Lg.

$4.20

Slice Desserts

$6.90

Bars

$3.90

Call us for daily bar selection.

Cookies

$2.34

Bottled Water

$3.60

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Deli Items

Sm Chicken Salad

$7.20

Md Chicken Salad

$14.40

Lg Chicken Salad

$18.00

Sm Tuna Salad

$7.20

Md Tuna Salad

$14.40

Lg Tuna Salad

$18.00

Sm Fruit/ Strawberries

$5.10

Md Fruit/ Strawberries

$10.20

Lg Fruit/ Strawberries

$14.40

Sm Potato Salad

$5.10

Md Potato Salad

$10.20

Lg Potato Salad

$14.40

Sm Cole Slaw

$5.10

Md Cole Slaw

$10.20

Lg Cole Slaw

$14.40
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

