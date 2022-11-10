- Home
- /
- Steamboat Springs
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
1,950 Reviews
$$
617 Lincoln Ave
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso
Cappuccino
Quenchers
Regular Dark French Roast
Decaf Dark French Roast
Hot Tea Selection
Gourmet Hot Chocolate
Milk Steamer Steamed Milk W/ A Flavor
Chai Tea
Dirty Chai
Espresso
Cappuccino
Mocha Latte Double shot
Latte
Americano
Box To Go Coffee
Add Double Espresso To Drink
Spiced Tea
Soda
Sm Fresh Orange Juice
Lg Fresh Orange Juice
Sm Cranberry
Lg Cranberry
Sm Apple
Lg Apple
Lemonade Fresh 1 Refill
Strawberry Lemonade Fresh 1 Refill
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Sm Fresh Grapefruit
Lg Fresh Grapefruit
Sm Tomato
Sm Spicy Tomato
Lg Tomato
Lg Spicy Tomato
Sm Milk
Lg Milk
Bottled Water
Lg Chocomilk
Sm Chocomilk
Soda Water
Warmers
Hopscotch
Butterscotch schnapps, coffee, cream& whipped cream. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Ski Lift
Peppermint schnapps, hot chocolate & whipped cream Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Buttercup
Butterscotch schnapps, hot chocolate & whipped cream. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Broken Leg
Spiced rum & spiced tea Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Nona’s Clover
Carolans Irish cream, coffee & whipped cream. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Spritzers
Mimosa
Fresh orange juice & champagne Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Madras Mimosa
Fresh orange juice, cranberry juice & champagne Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Poinsettia
Cranberry juice & champagne Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Ruby
Fresh grapefruit & champagne Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Cocktails
Homemade Bloody Mary
Absolut vodka and our own special blend Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Bacon Bloody Mary
Absolut vodka, our own special blend, bacon & garnish. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Screwdriver
Absolut vodka and fresh orange juice Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Madras Cocktail
Absolut vodka, fresh orange juice and cranberry juice Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Cape Cod
Absolut vodka & cranberry juice Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Paloma
Silver Patron, Grapefruit juice, lime juice and splash of soda.
“Man”Mosa
Absolut vodka, champagne & fresh orange juice Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
John Daly
Absolut vodka, lemonade & iced tea. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Captain Ginger
Spiced rum & ginger ale Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Margarita
Patron silver tequila, grand marnier, limes, pomegranate juice, orange juice and sugar. Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Shot Patron/absolut
Double Shot Added To Cocktail Price
Fresh Strawberry lemonade and vodka
Absolut Vodka, Fresh lemonade, strawberry puree and garnish.
Wine
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (Italy)
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Cave de Lugny Macon Chardonnay (Burgundy, France)
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
French Blue Sauvignon Blanc (Bordeaux, France)
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Rickshaw Pinot Noir (California)
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Champagne
Seven Deadly Red Wine Blend (California)
Beer
Voodoo Ranger IPA
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Corona
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Blue Moon Belgian Wheat
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Colorado Native Amber Lager
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Oscar Blues Dales Pale Ale
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA
Must be 21 or older to order, ID will be required and checked upon pick-up. Must be ordered with a food item.
Short & Sweet
Cinnamon Roll
Our famous home made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting. Contains sunflower seeds.
Cinnamon Roll W/ Berries
Our famous home made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting and berries. Contains sunflower seeds.
Muffin
Please call us for daily selection.
Croissants
Choice of Plain, Chocolate, Almond or Berry with Cream cheese
Bars
Call us for daily bar selection.
Cookies
Scones
Extra side honey butter
Fruits & Grains
Winona’s Homemade Granola
Oats, bran, sunflower seeds, pecans, almonds, honey, molasses. Choice of raisins, craisins or toasted coconut and soy, almond, whole or skim milk.
Oatmeal
Served with honey butter, granola, brown sugar, cinnamon. Add raisins or craisins and soy, almond, oat, whole or skim milk.
Fruit Parfait
Layers of vanilla yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pineapple and granola.
Cup Fresh Fruit
Bowl Fresh Fruit
From The Griddle
Short Stack (2) Pancakes
Full Stack (3) Pancakes
Traditional French Toast (3)
GF with modified bread Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar
Cinnamon French Toast (2)
Homemade cinnamon loaves turned I to French toast, topped with honey butter & powdered sugar. (Contains sunflower seeds)
Belgian Waffle
Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar
The Bacon Waffle
One malted waffle with lots of bacon Cooked inside. Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar.
Chicken and Waffle
Belgian Waffle, fried chicken and 1 egg any style.
Monte
Tag A Longs
1 Egg any style
2 Eggs Any Style
Side Bacon
Side Carnitas
Side Chorizo
Side Fried Chicken w/Gravy
Side of Ham
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Sausage
Side of Avocado
Toast
Hash Browns
Side of Home Fries
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Bagel w/Butter
Biscuit
Biscuit with Sausage Gravy
Side Carnitas Hash
English Muffin
Side Corned Beef Hash
Green Chile & Cheddar Hash Browns
Grits Chedddar Chiles
Side of Black Beans
Side of Gravy
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Kale Greens
Side of Pork Green Chile
Side of Real Vermont Maple Syrup
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Refried Beans (Vegetarian)
Side of Veggie Green Chile
Substitute Egg Whites
Side Guacamole
Side Yogurt
Single Pancake (Add On to Meal)
Eggs Benedict
Traditional Ham
Thin sliced cured ham topped with green onions
Florentine
Spinach, artichokes, feta, parmesan & tomatoes. (Can not be modified)
Californian
Avocado, tomato, sweet pea micro greens & green onions.
Porto
Sliced rustic sourdough, topped with Portobello's in balsamic reduction, goat cheese & fresh spinach.
Philly Jalapeno
Thinly sliced steak, onions, fresh jalapeños & avocado
Corned Beef Hash
Homemade & delicious
Crab Benedict
Maryland blue crab, cream cheese, parmesan & green onions
Coppa
Sliced rustic sourdough, topped with grilled cappicolla (Italian ham), grilled onions, microgreens, hollandaise & balsamic reduction.
Light & Lean
One Egg Any Style Breakfast
Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.
Two Eggs Any Style Breakfast
Add ham, sausage patties, bacon or turkey links. Choice of potatoes, green Chile grits or hash browns and toast.
Tofu Curry Scramble
Sauteed veggies, tofu, curry, turmeric, salt, pepper & garlic. (No eggs) Served with choice of side and toast. Vegan if modified.
Turin Scramble
Sautéed tofu, basil, tomatoes, spinach, garlic, salt & pepper. (No eggs) Served with choice of side and toast. Vegan if modified.
Veggie Skillet
Sauteed spinach, broccoli, onions, red peppers and mushrooms topped with white cheddar. Served with hash browns, eggs any style & pumpernickle toast Gluten free / vegan if modified.
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of 1 egg any style, 1 cheese, 1 meat or 1 vegetable (raw or sauteed). Served on an english muffin. (Substitute toast, bagel or croissant for $1.00)
Protein Machine
4 egg whites, turkey sausage, sautéed spinach, side black beans, side of avocado.
Specialties
Corned Beef Hash
Lean corned beef, onions, sauerkraut, smashed potatoes, served with 2 eggs & toast (Gf if modified toast)
Carnitas Hash
Shredded pork, green chilis, smashed potatoes, served with 2 eggs & flour tortillas (Gf if substitute corn tortillas)
Sweet Potato Hash
Garlic, maple sweet potatoes, onions, kale, basil Add chopped bacon 1.50 Served with 2 eggs & toast (Gf if modified toast)
California Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, black beans, veggie green chili, white cheddar, topped with avocado, sour cream & green onions. Served with hash browns Add chorizo 2.00 (Gf if modified green chili) (vegan if modified)
Huevos Rancheros
Flour tortillas, 2 eggs or tofu, vegetarian refried beans, choice of red or green chili or both, cheddar, topped with sour cream, salsa, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & green onions, served with home fried potatoes (gf if modified green chili & corn tortillas) (Vegan if modified)
Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, spinach, mushrooms, onion, red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions. Served with home fried potatoes (Vegan if modified)
Breakfast Tostada
Corn tostada topped with vegetarian refried beans, one egg any style, chopped green chilis, cholula, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, green onions. Served with hashbrowns (Gf)
Carnitas Burrito
Scrambled eggs, shredded pork, cheddar, topped with chipotle crème, sour cream, guacamole. Served with home fried potatoes.
The Magill
Biscuit sandwich with scrambled egg, bacon, white cheddar, green chili & topped with sausage gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
2 biscuits & sausage gravy served with 2 eggs any style, add chopped green chilis to spice it up!
Country Breakfast
Chicken fried chicken one biscuit & sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style, add green chilis to spice it up!
Lox Platter
Choice of bagel, lox, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, sliced red onion, & lettuce
Avocado Masher
Avocado toast topped with 1 egg any style & feta. Served with balsamic reduction, sliced tomato, sliced cucumber & home fried potatoes
Make Your Own Breakfast Burrito
Create your own burrito with choice of 1 meat, 1 cheese, toppings and side.
Chorizo Hash
Chorizo Burrito
EggStravaganza
Bacon & Basil Scramble
Scrambled eggs, bacon, fresh basil, mushrooms & parmesan. Served with choice of side & toast
Winona’s Scramble
Scrambled eggs, crab, bacon, red peppers, green onion, hollandaise & parmesan. Served with choice of side & toast
Super Veg Head
White scrambled eggs, carrots, green onions, kale, cabbage & soy sauce. Choice of side & toast
Greek Omelette
Spinach, feta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with choice of side & toast
Western Omelette
Thin sliced ham, red peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheddar. Choice of side & toast
Chicken Pesto Omelette
Pesto, diced chicken, grape tomatoes, spinach & feta. Choice of side & toast
Carnitas Omelette
Shredded pork, black beans, red potatoes, pepperjack & chipotle crème. Choice of side & toast
Shrimp & Grits Bowl
Green chili cheese grits, loaded with white cheddar, cheddar, green onions, cajun shrimp & broth, bacon bits, 1 egg cooked any style & sweet pea micro greens. Choice of toast
The Emerald Bowl
Green chili cheese grits, loaded with white cheddar, cheddar, green onions, heaping portion of our lemon garlic kale greens, topped with 1 egg any style & choice of toast
Build Your Own Omelette
Special Breakfast
Call us in for our daily special.
Potato Omelette
Bacon, onion, white cheddar & potatoes. Served with choice of side & toast
Northwest Omelette
Salmon, cappers, red onion and cream cheese.
Green Chile Sausage Cheddar Scram
Veggie Scram
Santa Fe Omelette
Salads
Specialty Salads
Blueberry & Feta
Sweet pea microgreens, sunflower microgreens, spring mix, red onions, fresh blueberries, Pepitas, feta & Dijon vinaigrette Vegan if modified
Vermont Salad
Romaine, red onions, green apples, candied walnuts, craisins, white cheddar & maple balsamic. Vegan if modified
Greek Salad
Romaine, red onions, carrots, red peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pita & balsamic dressing. Vegan if modified
Kale & Beet Salad
Kale, golden beets, pepitas, red onions, feta, craisins, & cilantro vinaigrette
Southwest Cobb
Romaine, spinach, battered fried onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, chicken, avocado, bacon, white cheddar & chipotle dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, buffallo chicken tenders, roasted red peppers, red onions, carrots, grape tomatoes, cheddar, white cheddar, corn & ranch.
Grilled Shrimp & Pineapple salad
Baby Arugula, mixed greens, grilled pineapple, grilled shrimp, diced avocado, grape tomatoes, radish, basil and jalapeno vinaigrette. Gluten free if no muffin.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Romaine, red peppers, green onions, carrots, cucumbers, fried wontons, seared rare ahi tuna, pickled ginger, avocado and sesame dressing.
Golden Beet & Grilled Chicken Salad
Spring mix, romaine, caramelized yellow onions, goat cheese, grilled chicken, golden beets, toasted almonds and dijon vinaigrette. Gluten free if not muffin.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, black beans, corn, white cheddar, blackened shrimp, corn tortillas, chipotle dressing, salsa and avocado jalapeño salsa.
Cowboy Chicken Salad
Romaine, red onion, white cheddar, black bean, corn, roasted red peppers, barbeque chicken and chipotle ranch.
Pear And Goat Cheese Salad
Spring mix, red onion, goat cheese, pine nuts, pears and dijon vinaigrette.
Fajita Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Caesar With Chicken
Soups & Sides
Cup of Soup
Call us in or check our facebook page for daily soup selection.
Bowl of Soup
Call us in or check our facebook page for daily soup selection.
Sweet Potato Fries
Thin Cut French Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Cup Fruit
Cup of Cole Slaw
Extra dressing / sauces
Cup Potato Salad
Create Your Own Deli Sandwich
Hoagies
Veggie Hoagie
Provolone, cheddar, guacamole, cucumbers, sprouts, red peppers and hoagie toppings.
Italian Hoagie
Salami, Cappicolla ham, Provolone and hoagie toppings.
Jewish Hoagie
Corned beef, pastrami, swiss and hoagie toppings.
Turkey Hoagie
Turkey breast, provolone and hoagie toppings.
Smoked Ham Hoagie
Hickory smoked ham, provolone and hoagie toppings.
Tuna Hoagie
Tuna salad, provolone and hoagie toppings.
Chicken Hoagie
Chicken salad, provolone and hoagie toppings.
Roast Beef Hoagies
Roast beef, provolone and hoagie toppings.
Hot Stuff
Grilled Caprese
Grilled rustic sourdough, buffalo mozzarella, pesto, grape tomatoes and spring mix. Served with balsamic reduction. Add grilled chicken to sandwich for $2.00.
Big Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled rustic sourdough, caramelized yellow onions, bacon, white cheddar and spring mix. Add avocado or grilled chicken to sandwich for $2.00 each.
Grilled Portobello
Grilled rustic sourdough, balsamic portobellos, goat cheese, spring mix and balsamic reduction.
Grilled Turkey Jack
Grilled sliced sourdough, turkry, green chiles, tomatoes and pepper jack.
Reuben
Grilled sliced marble rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Grilled sliced sourdough, barbecue pulled pork, cole slaw, pickles and provolone.
Grilled BGT
Grilled sliced sourdough, swiss, bacon, garlic mayo, tomato and swiss.
Californian Chicken
Grilled chicken on a brioche bun, pesto mayonnaise, swiss, avocado, tomato and spring mix.
Chicken and Jalapeno Apricot
Grilled chicken breast on brioche bun, jalapeño apricot preserves, buffalo mozzarella and spring mix.
Philly Cheese Steak
Hoagie roll, grilled steak, choice of mushrooms, onions, red peppers, and choice of cheese.
Winona’s French Dip
Hoagie roll, roast beef and au jus, cream cheese, green chiles & swiss cheese.
Honey Sriracha Chicken
Crispy chicken breast, honey, creamy garlic sriracha, cole slaw and romaine on potato bun.
Create Your Own Colorado Fresh Hamburger
Served on a brioche with your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, mayo, mustard, russian or barbecue.
Turkey Burger
Served on a brioche with your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, mayo, mustard, russian or barbecue.
Veggie Burger
Served on a brioche with your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, mayo, mustard, russian or barbecue.
Turkey Reuben
Grilled sliced marble rye, sliced turkey, sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese.
Special Lunch
Call us in for our daily special.
Turkey BLT
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough bread.
Gyro
Gyro meat on pita, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzadziki.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders with choice of side.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on pita bread with tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Grilled Vermont
Rustic sourdough, white cheddar, tomato and avocado.
Adult Grilled Cheese
Turk Bubbler
Winona’s Wraps
Asian Chicken
Cabbage, carrots, red onions, cilantro, ginger, grilled chicken, drizzled sesame vinaigrette and thai peanut for dipping.
Tofu Veggie Wrap
Marinated sesame tofu, romaine, carrots, red onions, ginger, cilantro, drizzled thai peanut sauce.
Garlic Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, garlic mayo, swiss, fried battered onions, roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing for dipping.
Chicken Goat Cheese Wrap
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, fried battered onions, spinach and maple balsamic for dipping.
Hummus Wrap
Romaine, curry avocado salsa, hummus.
Cowboy Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, red onion, white cheddar, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, barbeque chicken, chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, chicken tenders with buffalo sauce and blue cheese.
Black N Blue Wrap
South Of The Border
Taos Quesadillas
Gluten Free Two corn quesadillas filled with chicken, white cheddar, green chiles, cilantro, served with green and red salsa.
Carnitas Tacos
Gluten Free Corn tortillas with pulled pork grilled with tomatoes and onions, topped with cilatro and cilantro avocado salsa.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Corn tortillas with blackened mahi, orange cilantro slaw, avocado and green onions. Served with cilantro avocado salsa.
Santa Fe Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, pepper jack, chicken, cilantro and green chiles.
Breakfast All Day
Buttermilk Pancakes short Stack
Buttermilk Pancakes full Stack
Huevos Rancheros
Tortillas topped with vegetarian refried beans, two eggs any style or seasoned tofu, choice of sauce, cheddar with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and green onions. Served with home fried red potatoes.
Fruit Parfait
Layers of vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, pineapple and granola.
Combos
Breakfast
Kids 1 Egg / Hash Browns / Toast
Kids 2 Eggs & Toast
Kids 2 Pancakes & 2 Bacon
Kids Oatmeal
Kids Granola and Milk
Kids French Toast With Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Kids Cereal And Milk / Cup Of Berries
Kids Muffin & Cup Of Fruit
Kids Mini Fruit Parfait (Berries, Yogurt & Granola)
Lunch
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Hamburger
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Turkey Burger
Kids Veggie Burger
Kids Create Your Own Half Deli Sandwich
Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly
Kids Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Quesadilla
Kids Black Bean, Avocado And White Cheddar Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Caesar Salad
Deli Items
Sm Chicken Salad
Md Chicken Salad
Lg Chicken Salad
Sm Tuna Salad
Md Tuna Salad
Lg Tuna Salad
Sm Fruit/ Strawberries
Md Fruit/ Strawberries
Lg Fruit/ Strawberries
Sm Potato Salad
Md Potato Salad
Lg Potato Salad
Sm Cole Slaw
Md Cole Slaw
Lg Cole Slaw
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487