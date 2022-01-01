- Home
- /
- Marshfield
- /
- Winslow’s Kitchen, Bar & Range
Winslow’s Kitchen, Bar & Range
No reviews yet
624 Webster Street
Marshfield, MA 02050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
18th Hole Nachos
tortilla chips layered w/cheddar, spicy beef or chicken, jalapenos, queso sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Bacon & Eggs
deviled eggs with candied (sweet & savory) country bacon
Grilled Steak Bites
pan blackened steak tip bites topped with crumbled blue cheese
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Chips & Salsa
crispy fried corn tortilla chips with roasted salsa
Club Fries
natural cut skin on, french fries seasoned with a black pepper garlic truffle parmesan cheese
Crispy Chicken Tenders
3 jumbo chicken tenders, battered & deep fried served with sweet Thai chili sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, scallion & sour cream
Warm Pretzel
warm jumbo bavarian style pretzel (1) with choice of honey mustrad or queso sauce
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, parm cheese & croutons
Clubhouse Chopped Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, Gorgonzola, red wine vinaigrette
GHGC House Salad
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber tossed with lemon Romano vinaigrette
Rocket Salad
baby arugula & grape tomatoes tossed w/sea salt, fresh lemon juice & EVOO, topped w/parmesan cheese
Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
vine ripe tomatoes & fresh mozzarella, drizzled w/balsamic glaze & EVOO
Sandwiches
BELT
on toasted wheat, BLT with 2 fried eggs
Beyond Burger
plant based burger patty on toasted wheat roll w/lettuce, tomato & onion
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white (toasted or not)
Caesar Salad Wrap
Cheeseburger & Fries
freshly ground sirloin on grilled brioche w/cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Clubhouse Burger
freshly ground sirloin on grilled brioche w/onion jam, goat cheese, lettuce & tomato
Coney Dog (1) - no fries
topped w/spicy meat sauce, chopped onion & queso sauce on buttered & grilled brioche
Coney Dog (1) w/Fries
topped w/spicy meat sauce, chopped onion & queso sauce on buttered & grilled brioche
Coney Dogs (2) -no fries
Coney Dogs (2) w/Fries
topped w/spicy meat sauce, chopped onion & queso sauce on buttered & grilled brioche
Corned Beef Reuben
house made brisket on marble rye, grilled with sauerkraut, 1000 island & Swiss cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
battered & doubled fried with hot honey, chipotle mayo, lettuce & pickled jalapeno on wheat
Grilled Cheese
American & cheddar cheese on sourdough
Grilled Cheese w/Bacon & Avocado
Pepperjack w/crispy bacon & fresh avocado on sourdough
Grilled Cheese w/Tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hamburger w/Fries
Hot Dog (1) -no fries
1 all beef hot dog on buttered & grilled broche bun
Hot Dog (1) w/Fries
Hot Dogs (2) -no fries
Hot Dogs (2) & Fries
2 all beef hot dogs on buttered & grilled brioche bun
Italian Soppressata
provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano, EVOO, mayo, banana pepper on scali roll
Lobster Roll
fresh lobster meat w/touch of mayo & celery on buttered brioche bun
NY Beef on Weck
Western NY style French dip on salted & caraway seeded ciabatta roll w/au jus for dipping & tiger sauce
Roast Beef & Cheddar
thinly sliced on white w/cheddar & Tiger sauce (horseradish cream)
Short Rib Melt
tender short rib on grilled ciabatta w/provolone cheese & caramelized onion
Shrimp Po' Boy
battered & deep fried shrimp on French roll, w/lettuce, tomato, pickle & chipotle mayo
Street Tacos (2)-chicken
Street Tacos (2) - Steak
2 corn tortillas w/grilled steak, cabbage, pico de gallo,queso sauce, avocado & lime cilantro crema
Tuna Sandwich
freshly made tuna salad on wheat (toasted or not) w/lettuce & tomato
Turkey Club
slow roasted turkey on toasted multi grain bread w/mayo, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Turkey Reuben
roasted turkey on grilled marble rye topped w/coleslaw, 1000 island & Swiss cheese
Entrees
Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya
spicy tomato-vegetable sauce & white rice tossed w/tasso ham & andoulle sausage
Grilled Steak Tips
marinated, grilled & served w/mashed potato, veg & BBQ
Grilled Turkey Tips
marinated, grilled & served w/mashed potato, veg & BBQ
Vegetarian Jambalaya
spicy tomato-vegeatble sauce & white rice w/no chicken, shrimp, sausage or ham
Mac & Cheese
Grilled Pizza
Clubhouse Cheese Pizza
our pizza sauce, mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend, oregano & EVOO
Margherita Pizza
roasted tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & drizzled with EVOO
Sausage, Onion & Fresh Jalapeno Pizza
our pizza sauce, baby spinach, feta cheese, garlic, Greek olives & pepperoncini, EVOO
Pepperoni Pizza
our house made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano, pepperoni & EVOO drizzle
Quattro Formaggio Pizza
no sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, feta & parmesan with caramelized onion jam, EVOO
Sides
Club Fries
natural cut skin on, french fries seasoned with a black pepper garlic truffle parmesan cheese
Clubhouse Chips
thinly cut & freshly fried seasoned with black pepper garlic truffle parmesan cheese
Coconut Jasmine Rice
Jasmine rice cooked with coconut milk, lemongrass & resh ginger
Coleslaw
green cabbage & carrot tossed with Saratoga slaw dressing
French Fries
natural cut skin on fries-seasoned with GHGC seasoning
Mashed Potatoes
made fresh daily
Onion Strings
sweet & crispy thinly, sliced white onion, dredged & battered
Pan Fried Potatoes
baked, sliced & then pan fried with onion, poblano peppers & seasonings
Pasta Salad
pasta, red bell, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, vinegar & mayo
Potato Salad
red bliss potato, celery, onion & mayo
Side of Bacon
Snacks
Beer Bottles/Cans
Blue Moon Pale Ale
16 oz can
Budweiser
16 oz aluminum bottle
Bud Light
16 oz aluminum bottle
Castle Island Keeper IPA
16 oz can
Cisco Whales Tale
16 oz can
Coors Light
16 oz aluminum bottle
Corona Extra
16 oz aluminum bottle
Del's Lemon Shandy
16 oz can
Harpoon IPA
12 oz can
Heineken
12 oz can
Heineken 0 NA
non alcoholic 12 oz can
Michelob Ultra
16 oz aluminum bottle
Miller Light
16 oz aluminum bottle
Sam Adams NA Just the Haze IPA
non alcoholic 12 oz can
Sam Adams seasonal
12 oz can
Winter Hill- Johnny Juice IPA
Somerville, MA
Winter Hill- Autumn Midnight Stout (7%)
Somerville, MA
Winter Hill- Sun Buzz IPA
Somerville, MA
Beer Draft
Canned Cocktails
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Arnold Palmer
fresh brewed iced tea & lemonade
Bottled Water
Poland Springs-28 oz
Canned Soda
Coke or Diet Coke
Cappucino
Espresso with steamed milk & foam
Employee Beverage
Espresso
freshly ground
Fountain Soda
Pepsi Products-16 oz w/1 refill
Fountain Soda Refill
Fountain Soda-pitcher
Pepsi Products-16 oz w/1 refill
Fr Brewed Iced Tea-unsweetened
16 oz with lemon/1 refill
Fr Brewed Sweet Tea
fresh brewed with cane sugar & lemon
Fresh Made Lemonade
16 oz w/1 refill
Gatorade
assorted Flavors
Ginger Beer
Cape Cod-organic
Glass of Chocolate Milk
Glass of Milk
Hot Chocolate
Ghiradelli Cocoa
Hot Coffee
freshly ground-5 bean blend
Hot Tea
Harney & Sons English Breakfast, Earl Grey or Jasmine
Iced Coffee
Iced Cold Brew
Juice
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Red Bull
Wine
Callaway Cabernet Sauvignon (house)
California
Callaway Chardonnay (house)
California
Chloe Pinot Grigio
Italy
Club House Sangria
Clubhouse Recipe-red
J. Lohr Chardonnay
California
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
California
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand
Lunetta Prosecco-split
Italy
Meiomi Pinot Noir
California
Mimosa
Lunetta Prosecco & orange juice
Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand
Sant Anna Pinot Grigio
Italy
Silver Creek - Cab Sav
Vino Rose
Washington State
House Wine Sangria
Wine Spritzer
Callaway Chardonnay & soda
bottle-Callaway Cab
bottle-Callaway Chard
bottle-Chloe
bottle-J Lohr
bottle-Josh Cab
bottle-Kim Crawford
bottle-Meiomi
bottle-Nautilus
bottle-Sant Anna
bottle-Vino Rose
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Grab an entree and a house-made cocktail remotely with our mobile ordering system out in our bays, or settle in for a cozy night by our fireplace in the pub. Otherwise, bring the party to our green-side patio.
624 Webster Street, Marshfield, MA 02050