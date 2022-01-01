Restaurant header imageView gallery

Winslow’s Kitchen, Bar & Range

624 Webster Street

Marshfield, MA 02050

Appetizers

18th Hole Nachos

$15.00

tortilla chips layered w/cheddar, spicy beef or chicken, jalapenos, queso sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Bacon & Eggs

$12.00

deviled eggs with candied (sweet & savory) country bacon

Grilled Steak Bites

$12.00

pan blackened steak tip bites topped with crumbled blue cheese

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

crispy fried corn tortilla chips with roasted salsa

Club Fries

$7.00

natural cut skin on, french fries seasoned with a black pepper garlic truffle parmesan cheese

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 jumbo chicken tenders, battered & deep fried served with sweet Thai chili sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$12.00

topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, scallion & sour cream

Warm Pretzel

$9.00

warm jumbo bavarian style pretzel (1) with choice of honey mustrad or queso sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, parm cheese & croutons

Clubhouse Chopped Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, Gorgonzola, red wine vinaigrette

GHGC House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber tossed with lemon Romano vinaigrette

Rocket Salad

$12.00

baby arugula & grape tomatoes tossed w/sea salt, fresh lemon juice & EVOO, topped w/parmesan cheese

Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

$13.00

vine ripe tomatoes & fresh mozzarella, drizzled w/balsamic glaze & EVOO

Sandwiches

BELT

$13.00

on toasted wheat, BLT with 2 fried eggs

Beyond Burger

$14.00

plant based burger patty on toasted wheat roll w/lettuce, tomato & onion

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white (toasted or not)

Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$14.00

freshly ground sirloin on grilled brioche w/cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Clubhouse Burger

$15.00

freshly ground sirloin on grilled brioche w/onion jam, goat cheese, lettuce & tomato

Coney Dog (1) - no fries

$7.00

topped w/spicy meat sauce, chopped onion & queso sauce on buttered & grilled brioche

Coney Dog (1) w/Fries

$9.50

topped w/spicy meat sauce, chopped onion & queso sauce on buttered & grilled brioche

Coney Dogs (2) -no fries

$14.00

Coney Dogs (2) w/Fries

$15.00

topped w/spicy meat sauce, chopped onion & queso sauce on buttered & grilled brioche

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.00

house made brisket on marble rye, grilled with sauerkraut, 1000 island & Swiss cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

battered & doubled fried with hot honey, chipotle mayo, lettuce & pickled jalapeno on wheat

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American & cheddar cheese on sourdough

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon & Avocado

$15.00

Pepperjack w/crispy bacon & fresh avocado on sourdough

Grilled Cheese w/Tomato

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Hamburger w/Fries

$14.00

Hot Dog (1) -no fries

$5.00

1 all beef hot dog on buttered & grilled broche bun

Hot Dog (1) w/Fries

$7.50

Hot Dogs (2) -no fries

$10.00

Hot Dogs (2) & Fries

$14.00

2 all beef hot dogs on buttered & grilled brioche bun

Italian Soppressata

$13.00

provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano, EVOO, mayo, banana pepper on scali roll

Lobster Roll

$23.00Out of stock

fresh lobster meat w/touch of mayo & celery on buttered brioche bun

NY Beef on Weck

$13.00

Western NY style French dip on salted & caraway seeded ciabatta roll w/au jus for dipping & tiger sauce

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$14.00

thinly sliced on white w/cheddar & Tiger sauce (horseradish cream)

Short Rib Melt

$17.00Out of stock

tender short rib on grilled ciabatta w/provolone cheese & caramelized onion

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

battered & deep fried shrimp on French roll, w/lettuce, tomato, pickle & chipotle mayo

Street Tacos (2)-chicken

$13.00

Street Tacos (2) - Steak

$16.00

2 corn tortillas w/grilled steak, cabbage, pico de gallo,queso sauce, avocado & lime cilantro crema

Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

freshly made tuna salad on wheat (toasted or not) w/lettuce & tomato

Turkey Club

$14.00

slow roasted turkey on toasted multi grain bread w/mayo, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

roasted turkey on grilled marble rye topped w/coleslaw, 1000 island & Swiss cheese

Entrees

Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya

$23.00

spicy tomato-vegetable sauce & white rice tossed w/tasso ham & andoulle sausage

Grilled Steak Tips

$26.00

marinated, grilled & served w/mashed potato, veg & BBQ

Grilled Turkey Tips

$20.00

marinated, grilled & served w/mashed potato, veg & BBQ

Vegetarian Jambalaya

$20.00Out of stock

spicy tomato-vegeatble sauce & white rice w/no chicken, shrimp, sausage or ham

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Grilled Pizza

Clubhouse Cheese Pizza

$13.00

our pizza sauce, mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend, oregano & EVOO

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

roasted tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & drizzled with EVOO

Sausage, Onion & Fresh Jalapeno Pizza

$16.00

our pizza sauce, baby spinach, feta cheese, garlic, Greek olives & pepperoncini, EVOO

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

our house made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano, pepperoni & EVOO drizzle

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$15.00

no sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, feta & parmesan with caramelized onion jam, EVOO

Sides

Club Fries

$7.00

natural cut skin on, french fries seasoned with a black pepper garlic truffle parmesan cheese

Clubhouse Chips

$4.00

thinly cut & freshly fried seasoned with black pepper garlic truffle parmesan cheese

Coconut Jasmine Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Jasmine rice cooked with coconut milk, lemongrass & resh ginger

Coleslaw

$3.50

green cabbage & carrot tossed with Saratoga slaw dressing

French Fries

$4.00

natural cut skin on fries-seasoned with GHGC seasoning

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

made fresh daily

Onion Strings

$5.00Out of stock

sweet & crispy thinly, sliced white onion, dredged & battered

Pan Fried Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

baked, sliced & then pan fried with onion, poblano peppers & seasonings

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

pasta, red bell, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, vinegar & mayo

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

red bliss potato, celery, onion & mayo

Side of Bacon

$2.95

Snacks

Candy

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

PB Crackers

$1.75

Nuts/Granola

$2.50

Trail Mix

$2.25

Employee Snacks

$0.93

Beer Bottles/Cans

Blue Moon Pale Ale

$7.00

16 oz can

Budweiser

$5.50

16 oz aluminum bottle

Bud Light

$5.50

16 oz aluminum bottle

Castle Island Keeper IPA

$8.50

16 oz can

Cisco Whales Tale

$7.50

16 oz can

Coors Light

$5.50

16 oz aluminum bottle

Corona Extra

$6.50

16 oz aluminum bottle

Del's Lemon Shandy

$6.50

16 oz can

Harpoon IPA

$6.50

12 oz can

Heineken

$7.00

12 oz can

Heineken 0 NA

$6.50

non alcoholic 12 oz can

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

16 oz aluminum bottle

Miller Light

$5.50

16 oz aluminum bottle

Sam Adams NA Just the Haze IPA

$6.50

non alcoholic 12 oz can

Sam Adams seasonal

$7.00

12 oz can

Winter Hill- Johnny Juice IPA

$8.50

Somerville, MA

Winter Hill- Autumn Midnight Stout (7%)

$8.00

Somerville, MA

Winter Hill- Sun Buzz IPA

$8.50

Somerville, MA

Beer Draft

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

16 oz draft

Bud Light- Pitcher

$18.00

Premium Pitcher

$30.00

Sam Seasonal Draft

$6.50

16 oz draft

Stellwagon

$8.00

16 oz draft

Untold IPA

$9.50

16 oz draft

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.50

Canned Cocktails

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Links Transfusion

$8.50

Long Drink

$8.00

Tuukka Rask favorite-gin with grapefruit…Chef Steve's go to

Mexican Mule

$9.50

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$6.50

Stateside Vodka & Soda

$8.00

Surfside Vodka & Iced Tea

$8.00

White Claw Seltzer

$6.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

fresh brewed iced tea & lemonade

Bottled Water

$2.50

Poland Springs-28 oz

Canned Soda

$2.50

Coke or Diet Coke

Cappucino

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk & foam

Employee Beverage

$0.93

Espresso

$4.00

freshly ground

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Pepsi Products-16 oz w/1 refill

Fountain Soda Refill

Fountain Soda-pitcher

$10.00

Pepsi Products-16 oz w/1 refill

Fr Brewed Iced Tea-unsweetened

$3.50

16 oz with lemon/1 refill

Fr Brewed Sweet Tea

$3.50

fresh brewed with cane sugar & lemon

Fresh Made Lemonade

$3.50

16 oz w/1 refill

Gatorade

$2.50

assorted Flavors

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cape Cod-organic

Glass of Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Glass of Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Ghiradelli Cocoa

Hot Coffee

$2.75

freshly ground-5 bean blend

Hot Tea

$3.75

Harney & Sons English Breakfast, Earl Grey or Jasmine

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Juice

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk

Red Bull

$3.50

Wine

Callaway Cabernet Sauvignon (house)

$8.00

California

Callaway Chardonnay (house)

$8.00

California

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Italy

Club House Sangria

$9.00

Clubhouse Recipe-red

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$9.00

California

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

California

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

New Zealand

Lunetta Prosecco-split

$9.00

Italy

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

California

Mimosa

$10.00

Lunetta Prosecco & orange juice

Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

New Zealand

Sant Anna Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Italy

Silver Creek - Cab Sav

$8.00Out of stock

Vino Rose

$9.00

Washington State

House Wine Sangria

$8.00

Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Callaway Chardonnay & soda

bottle-Callaway Cab

$28.00

bottle-Callaway Chard

$28.00

bottle-Chloe

$31.00

bottle-J Lohr

$32.00

bottle-Josh Cab

$32.00

bottle-Kim Crawford

$35.00

bottle-Meiomi

$38.00

bottle-Nautilus

$31.00

bottle-Sant Anna

$31.00

bottle-Vino Rose

$31.00

Range Buckets

Warm-Up

$5.00

Regular

$10.00

Large

$15.00

Party

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grab an entree and a house-made cocktail remotely with our mobile ordering system out in our bays, or settle in for a cozy night by our fireplace in the pub. Otherwise, bring the party to our green-side patio.

Website

Location

624 Webster Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

Directions

